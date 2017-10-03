ONTD Roundup
For Monday, October 2, 2017:
- Footballer Gerard Pique gets emotional talking about the Catalan Referendum
- Shooting at Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, 58 dead and at least 515 injured
- Celebrities call for gun control after mass shooting in Las Vegas
- Jimmy Kimmel tearfully talks about his hometown Las Vegas, pleads with GOP for gun control
- ‘Good Morning Britain’ slammed for ‘inappropriate’ Mariah Carey Vegas shootings interview
- Tom Petty rushed to hospital after suffering full cardiac arrest
- Papyrus font creator responds to SNL skit
- ONTD Original: 15 Bullies & Mean Girls in Horror
also for anyone who is affected by this -->
All I ask for is a kicking soundtrack.
hope everything's okay ♥
he's also still like randomly texting me stuff like asking what my weekend plans are or whether or not he should buy new shirts? idk. i should probably tell him to stop lol.
also also perusing bumble has not helped because i pm hate all the people on it.
I celebrated unity by uniting two pieces of cake in my stomach.
2) My mom just told me our dog seems to be very sick but they can't find a vet. She's old but she's the biggest sweetheart and this really hurts. I just want to be able to be in PR, despite this entire mess.
3) On a lesser note, I just got an email that my wedding dress arrived and knowing my mom won't be able to be with me for the fitting sucks. I'm a mess of negative emotions.
Q. Congrats, you’re a lesbian?: A good family friend, “Amy,” recently came out as a lesbian. I found out through Amy’s sister (my best friend), who assured me that Amy was fine with my knowing. Is there a correct way to let Amy know that I know, and that I am happy for her? Do I need to reach out, or can I just wait for Amy to say something the next time we see each other? And what is the best interjection/phrase for wishing someone well and with continued love for them when they are coming out?
A: Since you’ve already been informed that Amy is happy for you to know that she’s come out, I don’t think it’s overstepping any bounds for you to get in touch with her and let her know you’re happy for her. Something along the lines of, “I heard you came out, and I just wanted to tell you that I’m excited for you, and I hope you’re doing well!” is totally appropriate.
a friend did this to me once, she sent me an email ~congratulating me for coming out - i had come out to her wife, who passed along the news w/ my blessing - and i just thought it was bizarre!
I was fucking flabbergasted and asked her what she thought of me then since I agree with everything they'd said. she rolled her eyes again and said, "you KNOW I love you." I told her that didn't matter and she needed to fucking stop because I wanted to enjoy the fucking concert.
afterwards I asked her if she had a good time and she said, "yeah apart from that stupid opening band."
I guess she missed harry styles prancing on the stage with a rainbow flag and then a transgender pride flag. or she ignored it because he's ~harry.
I'm just so fucking done with her. she's the first person in my family I came out to (on a fucking accident) and she acted all cool with it but apparently she's not as cool as I thought. when there were gay rumours about harry last year she said, "I hope he doesn't come out if he is, because then he'd be telling his young fans that being gay is okay when it's not. he should stay in the closet." which upset me and she didn't know why it upset me but she's family so I was kinda meh.
but no more holy fuck. I'm done with her super religious love everyone and god is sovereign bullshit when she's a fucking hypocrite. she thinks I'm religious too but she has another thing coming when I get around to telling her I think the bible is bullshit.
You don't need that kind of crap. I'm sorry :(
found out that I was actually 18 weeks pregnant rather than 6 as the er doctors had estimated (how they were off by an entire fucking trimester, idk). so I had to make a new appointment for the two-day procedure in white plains. needles were the worst part. a protestor followed my mother and I (still crying and out of it from the anesthesia) and tried to tell me I was a sinner while handing me a rosary. I said "I will fuckin punch you, lady"
it's nice to finally be able to poop and move around tho.
I'm glad you threatened her.
I hope your recovery continues to go well!
hope you recover soon
