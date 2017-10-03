ONTD Roundup

yassss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy that this is the first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfect first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remembered! I always remember Mean Girls day! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ayyyyyyyy



The official movie of ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jonathan Bennett was mildly cute for such a short period. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lindsey Lohan had a career for such a short period. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd still fuck him. He's gay, right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just got back from watching Mean Girls with some friends to commemorate October 3rd. I'm slightly drunk & very happy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

excited for next year when I can reply "on Wednesdays we wear pink" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my friend wants me to come over and watch mean girls tonight but i'm so over that movie lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for making this the first comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas! happy october 3rd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope someone tweets Cady once a year and asks her what day it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











----------

also for anyone who is affected by this -->

----------

If you need to renew your DACA status, mail your paperwork TODAY, October 3. If you have questions, please call my office (202) 224-3553. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) 3 October 2017

lol i can't believe how long ago this movie was. it feels like a lifetime ago.----------also for anyone who is affected by this -->---------- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yo I low-key love Sonic no matter how stupid the franchise gets so I am hft. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



All I ask for is a kicking soundtrack. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm a shite person because I can't help but cackle at your gif! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The salad I brought for lunch was totally not satisfying and I neglected to restock my snack drawer at work, so now I'm trying to talk myself out of going to the vending machine. Reply

Thread

Link





Thune to @HallieJackson:"I think people are going to have to take steps in their own lives to take precautions..As somebody said, get small" pic.twitter.com/KtP2BXJ6fM — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 3, 2017

ok I guess this is the best solution the GOP can come up with -- make yourself small and duck. Reply

Thread

Link

psychopaths, all of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does he know what his job is? if "get small" is the only possible answer then clearly his position is redundant and he should gtfo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i ate so many carbs over the weekend and slept in until 4pm yesterday so my life isn't going Swimmingly. Reply

Thread

Link

i was reading this like "yassss!" until the last 3 words.



hope everything's okay ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao thanks ;) i am like trying to get my shit back sort of together this week but i'm not handling this breakup well lol. it's weird i haven't rly been this upset abt a relationship ending since i was a teenager but i rly thought we had like a Future together i guess and also i told him all my Secrets which i'm not happy abt.



he's also still like randomly texting me stuff like asking what my weekend plans are or whether or not he should buy new shirts? idk. i should probably tell him to stop lol.



also also perusing bumble has not helped because i pm hate all the people on it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd fuck that computer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

German Unity Day is boyfriend day in the US? Lol



I celebrated unity by uniting two pieces of cake in my stomach. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1) Seriously, fuck Trump and Rosselló. I can't believe they're still saying that there have only been 16 deaths related to the hurricane. Everyone in PR knows the number is well into the hundreds. The hospitals are overflowing with people, there are no resources, some doctors and nurses can't come in.



2) My mom just told me our dog seems to be very sick but they can't find a vet. She's old but she's the biggest sweetheart and this really hurts. I just want to be able to be in PR, despite this entire mess.



3) On a lesser note, I just got an email that my wedding dress arrived and knowing my mom won't be able to be with me for the fitting sucks. I'm a mess of negative emotions. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, I am so sorry. Tr*mp is trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry. His comments on PR continue to be complete garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry you're going through all of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry <3. That's incredibly stressful even without a psychopathic fuckhead mouthing off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry, bb. ♥ Trump's a vile shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

from this week's dear prudence:



Q. Congrats, you’re a lesbian?: A good family friend, “Amy,” recently came out as a lesbian. I found out through Amy’s sister (my best friend), who assured me that Amy was fine with my knowing. Is there a correct way to let Amy know that I know, and that I am happy for her? Do I need to reach out, or can I just wait for Amy to say something the next time we see each other? And what is the best interjection/phrase for wishing someone well and with continued love for them when they are coming out?



A: Since you’ve already been informed that Amy is happy for you to know that she’s come out, I don’t think it’s overstepping any bounds for you to get in touch with her and let her know you’re happy for her. Something along the lines of, “I heard you came out, and I just wanted to tell you that I’m excited for you, and I hope you’re doing well!” is totally appropriate.



a friend did this to me once, she sent me an email ~congratulating me for coming out - i had come out to her wife, who passed along the news w/ my blessing - and i just thought it was bizarre! Reply

Thread

Link

lol I love reading dear prudence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some of the writers, man... like that one OP who got mad about an older lady calling her hon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It might be weird but it's nice when people are positive and supportive about it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My cousin has gone through similar stuff, its wild. she told me all the stories and all the emails congratulating her on being gay and that people would add a filter on the facebook photo and tag her to show support and I'm like .... oh my god. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just took a statistics exam, now I already want to know what I earned. Reply

Thread

Link

so my cousin and I went to see harry styles on sunday and muna is opening the tour. I love muna so I'm singing and bopping along and she's like ooo I like this. then before they did 'i know a place' katie and naomi started talking about how the crowd was welcoming and how as queer women they appreciated that, especially in a city like dc with all the awful legislation etc. and that the venue was a safe space for everyone to be who they wanted etc. my cousin rolled her eyes and sat down and crossed her arms over her chest and glared. so after the song I asked her what was wrong and she said and I QUOTE, "they were cool until they said that. if they don't want to play in dc, they shouldn't play in dc. music and politics shouldn't mix. and the people who need a safe space are people who are breaking the law."



I was fucking flabbergasted and asked her what she thought of me then since I agree with everything they'd said. she rolled her eyes again and said, "you KNOW I love you." I told her that didn't matter and she needed to fucking stop because I wanted to enjoy the fucking concert.



afterwards I asked her if she had a good time and she said, "yeah apart from that stupid opening band."



I guess she missed harry styles prancing on the stage with a rainbow flag and then a transgender pride flag. or she ignored it because he's ~harry.



I'm just so fucking done with her. she's the first person in my family I came out to (on a fucking accident) and she acted all cool with it but apparently she's not as cool as I thought. when there were gay rumours about harry last year she said, "I hope he doesn't come out if he is, because then he'd be telling his young fans that being gay is okay when it's not. he should stay in the closet." which upset me and she didn't know why it upset me but she's family so I was kinda meh.



but no more holy fuck. I'm done with her super religious love everyone and god is sovereign bullshit when she's a fucking hypocrite. she thinks I'm religious too but she has another thing coming when I get around to telling her I think the bible is bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm honesty not the type to give 'cut them off' advice online after a single post, but tbh fuck her bigoted ass. no one needs people like that in their lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to so badly. her sister in law already avoids her at all costs and her brother is over her too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"she didn't know why it upset me" How could she not! That's being willfully ignorant.



You don't need that kind of crap. I'm sorry :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How are they breaking the law? And music has always been political lol. Sorry you had to deal with that hope she didn't ruin your night. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, I'm sorry, bb. ♥ You don't need or deserve to put up with that shit from her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she sounds stupid on top of being hateful, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so I've had an eventful week.



found out that I was actually 18 weeks pregnant rather than 6 as the er doctors had estimated (how they were off by an entire fucking trimester, idk). so I had to make a new appointment for the two-day procedure in white plains. needles were the worst part. a protestor followed my mother and I (still crying and out of it from the anesthesia) and tried to tell me I was a sinner while handing me a rosary. I said "I will fuckin punch you, lady"



it's nice to finally be able to poop and move around tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, that sucks about the protestor. Treat yourself to something nice, you deserve it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m sorry it was even more involved. I’m glad your mom was there with you though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a piece of shit that person is. I hope someone does punch them in the face one day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're a bamf but ugh those protesters :(( sorry <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck that protestor, good for you for standing up for yourself. I'm glad you're recovering well <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope your recovery is speedy bb, im glad u told that protestor off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, fuuuuuuck those people.



<3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



they need to chill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yes I loved this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would take up smoking just to do this omg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember reading about your upcoming procedure and was thinking about you. Glad it's over, but blah, so sorry you had to deal with some dumbass immediately after a medical procedure. It's great that you had your mom there as support (and as a back-up puncher). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Protesters outside of clinics are pieces of shit, they're there to intimidate and shame people. It's like they get off on making people feel bad.



I'm glad you threatened her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck that asshole.



I hope your recovery continues to go well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck that protester. I'm glad your mom was with you, and I hope you make a speedy recovery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus the er docs really fucked that up. what if you had waited longer to decide and missed the window because they made you think you had more time?



hope you recover soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been listening to the CMBYN audiobook and Armie's voice is overwhelming (in a good way) Reply

Thread

Link

i'm reading pcd2009's latest post and between the ivanka/trump bashing & the hefner 'exposé', that dude is doing more useful journalism than most newspapers Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh I'll have to check this out



I was thinking the other day how I'd love him to do a capsule podcast collection with the Who Weekly people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





skip the rest if you're not interested, but the part abt hefner is truly great here's the link bb http://www.popculturediedin2009.com/post/165993751221/random-celeb-stuff skip the rest if you're not interested, but the part abt hefner is truly great Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have so much shit to do at home to get my apt prepared for when i get out of surgery on thursday. i need to make sure i have a nice, comfy, and clean recovery area and a little work area for the 2 weeks i'll be working from home.

i placed a little ulta and forever 21 order to treat myself. Reply

Thread

Link

i also need to stock up on movies, videos, games, etc. (things to do) after my surgery. i'll be off of work completely from thurs-sun recovering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck! Now that's it's October, you can watch a bunch of Halloween movies on tv! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! good point! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link