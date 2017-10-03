ek hasini thi

Daisy Ridley to Star in Drama 'Daddio'


- The film centers on a woman who takes a cab from JFK airport to her Manhattan apartment. During the ride, the passenger and the driver discuss their respective past and current relationships — and their consequences.
- Playwright Christy Hall wrote the script
- CAA is arranging the financing and will represent the film’s domestic distribution rights.




