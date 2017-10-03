Daisy Ridley to Star in Drama 'Daddio'

During the ride, the passenger and the driver discuss their respective past and current relationships



This sounds like a passenger and a driver's worst nightmare ride/fare. Reply

This sounds like a movie about my third biggest fear. Reply

this sounds kinda boring Reply

MTE. Unless they have flashbacks. Reply

Thread



She's probably a lovely woman, but I just DON'T GET IT with her. Reply

mte Reply

Thread



she's such a wet towel



I wish they had given Rey to someone with more life in them Reply

Thread



She's the new Emma Watson... Reply

Thread



I think she's vastly more charming than Emma Watson. Reply

Thread



She had a break-out role in a popular movie franchise, she is white, young and pretty but not threateningly so. She does fashion shoots but is 'relatable'. It's very similar to Jennifer Lawrence's success.



Her type just sells well. Reply

Thread



she's a thin conventionally attractive white woman who basically won the lottery w/ star wars 🤷🏻‍♀️ there's nothing else to get



if she's smart w her roles she'll probably win an oscar some day for making her eyes go really big a la emma stone Reply

she seems nice, but i thought she'd be better in star wars than she actually was



i thought she was the weakest of the new trio



Reply

I agree. I just don't get it. Reply

Thread



She has no charisma. Imo Reply

Can she...carry a movie like this? I guess we won't know until we see who's cast as the driver Reply

This sounds very play-y aka cheap and boring Reply

So, it's a horror movie? Reply

Sounds lovely Reply

Lol all this hating on her acting skills but you prop up John Boyega who basically played himself in TFA.



And before anyone gets mad, I like John. Reply

idg why you felt the need to bring up john, but have you ever watched imperial dreams? Reply

Thread



Link

Because John and Daisy were both protagonists of TFA and Daisy gets brought up in John posts a lot because of that.



She even was brought up unfavorably in the one I made about John being in Watership Down, haha.



I didn't watch ID but I watched Attack the Block, which already had a great John performance in it. My point still stands that John was kinda bad in TFA yet his fans creamed themselves over him in that movie. Daisy only has that one movie so far so I'm giving her the benefit of the doubt. Reply

Thread



Link

Well TFA is pretty much the only role anyone knows Daisy from, her others are either yet-to-be released films or voice work. It makes sense that people are gonna go off what they saw in TFA, and people can think what they want in regards to her acting.



With John, he has a few movies where you can see more of his range. It makes sense why even if people didn't think John was anything special in TFA, that they know the extent of his abilities outside of that film. Reply

I didn't realize people disliked her so much. TFA was her first film, her first major role in anything, and I thought she did a great job at making Rey cute and likable. She wasn't extraordinary, but she was great for being a 19-year-old newcomer. I rooted the fuck for Rey, and Daisy had a lot of spark imo (can't believe someone compared her to Emma Watson, who is straight up lifeless). I found her to be charming and innocent but also noble and a badass. She's adorable! I don't get the hate! Reply

He was at least more likable and charismatic than Rey. Reply

I wish she still had her Instagram because it had more personality than half the roles she's signed up for as of late. Reply

People really got on her back for the post about gun violence. Reply

Thread



Link

What post? Reply

I miss her Fitness Fridays 😢 Reply

Thread



Link

thought she'd be back by now but she's really done with it i guess :( Reply

Thread



Link

the pitch for this was "it's before sunrise but like if ethan hawke was a lyft driver"



Edited at 2017-10-03 06:02 pm (UTC) Reply

this sounds very "my dinner w andre" so my boring ass is here for it Reply

Is this is a horror film? Forced to be engaged in awkward convos with your cab driver is legit the worst. Once in Seoul this cab driver talked to me about golf for like 15 minutes and when I said I didn't really like golf he smacked me in the arm lmao. Reply

I'm laughing but wtf that is so not okay lol. Reply

Thread



