Daisy Ridley to Star in Drama 'Daddio'
Daisy Ridley to star in drama 'Daddio' https://t.co/lS4Gq7xiVm pic.twitter.com/3LE5ofliUV— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 3, 2017
- The film centers on a woman who takes a cab from JFK airport to her Manhattan apartment. During the ride, the passenger and the driver discuss their respective past and current relationships — and their consequences.
- Playwright Christy Hall wrote the script
- CAA is arranging the financing and will represent the film’s domestic distribution rights.
This sounds like a passenger and a driver's worst nightmare ride/fare.
I wish they had given Rey to someone with more life in them
Her type just sells well.
if she's smart w her roles she'll probably win an oscar some day for making her eyes go really big a la emma stone
i thought she was the weakest of the new trio
So, it's a horror movie?
And before anyone gets mad, I like John.
She even was brought up unfavorably in the one I made about John being in Watership Down, haha.
I didn't watch ID but I watched Attack the Block, which already had a great John performance in it. My point still stands that John was kinda bad in TFA yet his fans creamed themselves over him in that movie. Daisy only has that one movie so far so I'm giving her the benefit of the doubt.
With John, he has a few movies where you can see more of his range. It makes sense why even if people didn't think John was anything special in TFA, that they know the extent of his abilities outside of that film.
