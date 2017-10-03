The View talks about Las Vegas shooting and interviews Viola Davis and Russell Brand

He really called what happened in Vegas a miracle.... Reply

It’s been 25 years since Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson tied the knot. Here's some snapshots of their love story https://t.co/UWZBD4Y1Fu pic.twitter.com/gtL0ezI0QE — POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2017

SOME HAPPY POLITICS! Reply

they #re so cute. best first family ever tbh Reply

Also he did call it a miracle. Reply

.@schwarzenegger: "It is time to say 'hasta la vista' to gerrymandering. It is time to terminate gerrymandering." https://t.co/I4MlNKFHHy pic.twitter.com/Nverw8GasQ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 3, 2017

Look at what the Terminator is doing. Reply

Gerrymandering in VA is out of control. I had no idea how bad it is :( Reply

i didn't know this until recently - there are 6 districts in my city of Austin. this city is apparently the most gerrymandered city for it's population in the country. we even have a district that goes from Austin down to san Antonio (which is an hour away) it explains why our mayor is blue but all the other reps are GOP. Reply

The idea that in a Democracy where people elect their leaders, those same leaders(through gerrymandering) can choose who the people that get to vote for them are is fucking INSANE.



They're rigging the system and have systemically kept the populace ignorant about it to sustain their fuckery.



Its the same with Guns, since the 1990's the government has actively deregulated gun control while lining their pockets with election donations from the NRA. And people wonder why the Gun violence is increasing. Reply

i agree with him, ofc, but lol this is so corny. Reply

I hate to say it, but the Governator has a point. Reply

I need this case from Wisconsin to go in our favor, aka partisan gerrymandering is illegal. Reply

President Trump: "Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack" https://t.co/3DSMX2ysAx — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2017

He is the literal Anti-Christ. Reply

WTF Reply

Fuck him Reply

"Ugh, how am I supposed to fund my constant golf trips now that I have to pay for you guys to have clean water!? Thanks a lot, Puerto Rico." Reply

i can feel my blood pressure rising just look at his fucking ugly carrot face Reply

He's the worst and Melina is beyond complicit. She blows that carrot dick, she's apart of this. Reply

She went out and promoted the whole "Obama might not be a US citizen" BS agenda.



So fuck her. Reply

does he hear himself when he speaks??? Reply

Can we just send this guy on a rocket to the sun? Reply

boricuas....



you know what to do Reply

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY?? I HATE HIM SO MUCH. Reply

Why is he making a comparison to Katrina as well? Like wtf is his problem.



He also said a REAL CATASTROPHIE like Katrina implying that Maria is not a real catastrophe OMG Reply

Someone should’ve handed him a cold glass of cholera. Reply

puerto ricans are supposed to be proud of 16 deaths? wtf Reply

What a fucking POS. Reply

i can't even put into words how much i hate him



PR couldn't even vote in the election, and now they are left on their own in the midst of this tragedy because the shitburger in charge don't want to help. there's no bottom on how low he will go Reply

Fuck him. There aren't words to describe what a vile piece of shit he is.



Edited at 2017-10-03 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I want this piece of shit to die screaming. Reply

DIE. just. fucking. DIE. it doesn't even have to be painful. just fucking die. Reply

I want him to die. Like I'm so done with him, the world is done with him Reply

WHAT A POS! And of course our useless Governor sits there and smiles. CABRONES! Reply

I hate to tell you Trump family, but you have thrown our democracy a little out of whack.



Fucking asshat. Reply

I saw this as soon as I got home and I've been in a rage ever since. Reply

Trump just castigated Puerto Rico for “throwing our budget out of whack” — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 3, 2017





.@realDonaldTrump shook hands w/ San Juan Mayor who told him "it's not about politics" Trump didn't answer then pointedly ignored her — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 3, 2017





Trump cannot and will not act like a normal human being with empathy and compassion. Didn't see him talk about any debt in FL or TX. And Trump has a lot of debt himself.



“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack." Honestly, try to imagine if Barack Obama had said this. Just try. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 3, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-03 04:45 pm (UTC) when will the asteroid come?Trump cannot and will not act like a normal human being with empathy and compassion. Didn't see him talk about any debt in FL or TX. And Trump has a lot of debt himself. Reply

Apparently his staff his mostly concerned protests will set him off in front of cameras. THIS is what they are focused on while visiting a country entrenched in a humanitarian crisis. Reply

Paul fucking Ryan coming out and saying laws that enable mass murder are all about protecting the rights of Americans this morning - BURN, BABY, BURN! Reply

...Imma need context for this. Reply

Ryan: Rolling back regulation potentially restricting mentally ill people from buying guns was about "protecting people's rights." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/Il1lVSRuQQ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2017

All due respect Mr. Speaker, you and your party celebrated taking mental health care from millions just months ago at the White House. https://t.co/NHolw88hw9 — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) October 3, 2017

Link

Tr*mp called what happened in Vegas a "miracle".

He's a fucking clown. Reply

Link

Sen. Feinstein calls for closure of automatic weapon purchase loophole



"This is the least we should do...It should be our highest priority” pic.twitter.com/4tCzETIw8C — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 3, 2017

Reply

Link

BUT THE SECOND AMENDMENT!!!!!!!!! Reply

Nevermind the fact that arms is a term that covers all weapons but we're all cool with the idea that the guy down the street doesn't need a nuclear bomb for "personal protection." It's funny that freedom has a reasonable limit there but not on letting people own 30+ guns.



It's an amendment that made sense at the time it was written, in the aftermath of a revolution but it doesn't hold water today. Most gun owners aren't in militias. Guns, even semi-automatics, won't stop the government because it's armed to the teeth with bombs and tanks and drones and even scarier things. If the government really went tyrannical these gun owners wouldn't be of much use. Reply

Can't tell if a news source is real or not? We've started compiling a list of fake news site here: https://t.co/EUOYzfxFmO — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 3, 2017

Reply

Trump just compared Hurricane Maria to Katrina, which he said was a "real catastrophe." Death count: "16 people versus in the thousands" pic.twitter.com/9z5XpymDLw — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 3, 2017





Trump just said "few people have ever heard of" a Category 5 hurricane as if Hurricane Katrina wasn't international news — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 3, 2017

what bitch??? whenever he says "many people don't know" or "few people have heard" it's code for "I just found out this thing yesterday" Reply

Link

jfc Reply

He's literally fucking jacking himself off over ONLY 16 people dying in Puerto Rico. I swear to fucking God, I have straight up lost my mind at this point. Reply

And the death toll is obviously going to rise by a lot. He's such a POS. Reply

Parent

He's such the stereotypical idiot, "I assume everyone is as stupid and ignorant as I am". Reply

Do we even have an official death count in Puerto Rico? It's gotta be more than 16. Reply

Work faster Mueller. Reply

Trump to PR official: "So what’s your death count? Sixteen? You can be very proud, only sixteen instead of thousands in Katrina." — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 3, 2017





when will Satan come collect his minion



when will Satan come collect his minion

And yes, it is literally always the "right" time to talk about gun control, because NOTHING HAS CHANGED YET

Link

oh my... Reply

oh bloody hell Tramp can stop fucking talking forever now. plz. He's a disgrace to life. Reply

Link

He said they should be happy more people didn’t die like they did in Katrina.... Reply

Link

I never knew I could hate someone so much. Reply

JFC Reply

Began my day with a moving sign of God sending his love to our Great Nation. 🌈🇺🇸🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2J2rHR61NH — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) October 3, 2017

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! Reply

Link

These people are fucking morons. God sending rainbows... lol, fuck off Reply

They don’t believe in climate change. They probably don’t even know how the weather works or the reason a rainbow appears. They’re sooner to believe a fucking Leprechaun sprouted that out of his ass.



I need Mueller to hurry it up because these people do not belong in any sort of position of power. Reply

Hey Ryan, how's that investigation into you trying to blackmail Lisa Murkowski coming along? And all those tax payer funded private jets? Reply

jfc that rainbow also arcs over every single rubbish bin and dog turd in the area, i guess god loves those equally as much as the MURRICAN FLAG Reply

These people are so fucking stupid, it almost hurts me. It rained, the sun is shining and therefore a rainbow occurs... Reply

It's been really weird watching American news after this and seeing no one on TV suggesting gun control when they're asked "What can we do to prevent this".



I know getting it passed at this point is a pipe dream but it is a reasonable suggestion and it's absurd that it's not in the national conversation. Reply

Link





1st suggestion was to use an acoustic sensor to detect gunshots. 2nd was hiring an ex-Navy SEAL to take down shooter. 3rd: be like Israel. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) October 3, 2017

HDU, Fox totally talked about that last night! ...oh, wait. Reply

There was a shooting a few months ago on a baseball field where some Congressmen, including hardcore GOP, were practicing. Several got injured badly and Congress still didn’t enact gun control laws! They literally don’t care unless the NRA cuts off their funding. Reply

THIS. If they won't protect their own, what chance in hell do normal people have? Reply

That last line is ultimately what it boils down to. They have no humanity left. Their only drive is solely monetary. Reply

Well, we talk about the NRA and politicians but they're not the only people who benefit from gun violence. Ratings go up when there's a mass shooting. The cable news outlets have no reason to put people on air who will promote gun control because gun control is bad for their business. Reply

