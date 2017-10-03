The View talks about Las Vegas shooting and interviews Viola Davis and Russell Brand
The View returns this week talking about the shootings in Las Vegas. Sunny feels hopeless that after Sandy Hook that if 20 six year olds got killed; how can we make changes in regards to gun reform. The panel talks about how theshooting is missing the classification of being called domestic terrorism. Sunny says Nevada statutes defines the event as domestic terrorism. Sara wants to know more about the motive of the shooter. Sunny does not like that they keep talking about this guy as being rich, a gambler and living a silent life. It's a different narrative now that it's a white man who was rich who caused the issue. Joy predicts that people will stop talking about this event. They also spent a time talk about gun control.
Viola Davis talks about the current season of How To Get Away With Murder. Viola talks about this year being her best year because she understands the perspective. She understands her mortality and her love for her family. They talk about marriage and how she thinks that marriage doesn't start at "I do." Viola says Annalise is always a MESS. She just wants Annalise to do better and be heroic.
Russell Brand chats with the panel about his former Twitter feud with Trump. He explains about the feud. Russell says that Trump is stupid as he was interviewing him for a documentary. This is an interesting segment. He promotes his new book.
Sunny was on point today. Meghan McCain sighting on the View: 0.
They're rigging the system and have systemically kept the populace ignorant about it to sustain their fuckery.
Its the same with Guns, since the 1990's the government has actively deregulated gun control while lining their pockets with election donations from the NRA. And people wonder why the Gun violence is increasing.
So fuck her.
He also said a REAL CATASTROPHIE like Katrina implying that Maria is not a real catastrophe OMG
PR couldn't even vote in the election, and now they are left on their own in the midst of this tragedy because the shitburger in charge don't want to help. there's no bottom on how low he will go
Fucking asshat.
Trump cannot and will not act like a normal human being with empathy and compassion. Didn't see him talk about any debt in FL or TX. And Trump has a lot of debt himself.
He's a fucking clown.
It's an amendment that made sense at the time it was written, in the aftermath of a revolution but it doesn't hold water today. Most gun owners aren't in militias. Guns, even semi-automatics, won't stop the government because it's armed to the teeth with bombs and tanks and drones and even scarier things. If the government really went tyrannical these gun owners wouldn't be of much use.
when will Satan come collect his minion
And yes, it is literally always the "right" time to talk about gun control, because NOTHING HAS CHANGED YET
I need Mueller to hurry it up because these people do not belong in any sort of position of power.
I know getting it passed at this point is a pipe dream but it is a reasonable suggestion and it's absurd that it's not in the national conversation.
-Guns don't kill people, people kill people
-I need my guns so that I can fight US government. Second amendment.
-Gun prevention laws don't work because people will just get them anyway.
-Gun prevention laws will only make a dent in the issue
The first step is to realize there's a problem, and people can't even acknowledge that. They seem to think it's just a way of life, that people should have guns and it's okay that some people will die or be injured as a result of this.