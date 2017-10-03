Jared Leto to Star as Hugh Hefner in Biopic

I am fucking over jared leto why is he still a thing Reply

this is my reaction to pretty much anything these days. am i turning into ron? Reply

We can all hope to be Ron some day, tbh Reply

I'm sure playing Hugh Hefner would be a real stretch for any straight actor in Hollywood. Reply

hugh was def bisexual. he said he hooked up with men and was known to watch gay porn while having sex with playmates.



i would hope that would be included info in his biopic but i doubt they wanna burst every straight mans hetero hero idea of hef. Reply

What?! This is news to me. Reply

Oh Reply

I mean, at least it's someone I already dislike lmao Reply

Trash @ every fucking level. Reply

the o in the font is annoying me 😒 Reply

lmao pattymo is my irl friend and i will never not laugh at seeing him on ONTD Reply

lmao i love his twitter Reply

Absolutely PERFECT casting, so glad they picked someone I despise to play someone I despised! Reply

+ Brett Ratner! Could it get anymore despicable? Reply

It's a trifecta of awful! Reply

ikr?



I wonder who is writing this? Reply

lol mte! Reply

mte! can't wait to actively avoid this!!! Reply

Ikr? Trash playing trash, good job on that, casting director. Reply

a killing stalking gif? and i thought this post couldn't get more disgusting oop Reply

i have absolutely no clue where this gif comes from, i use it for the text. reactions gifs aren't a particularly deep affair for me ¯\_(ツ)_/¯" Reply

He would ugh Reply

this Honeydew of actors... Reply

lmao that part killed me Reply

lmao Reply

I'm so obsessed with BoJack that seeing anything relating to this show makes me smile. Reply

I have heard so much about it and seen so many gifs here on ONTD that I finally caved and starting watching yesterday Reply

fucking LOVE this Reply

lololol Reply

for real tho, i adore their honeydew hate. it's what i've been saying for YEARS! Reply

I didn't even know what green cantaloupe was called before this show. Reply

is he going 2 be extra misogynistic trash as part of his ~method~ acting?

will brett ratner softly weep @ the sight of him walking in w/ 11 barely legal girlfriends?

give him an oscar tbh! Reply

lbr this is the entire reason he's interested Reply

I'm fairly certain this is going to be a People vs. Larry Flynt-esque whitewash. Reply

That's a good movie, tbh. Reply

I thought so too when I didn't know much about Flynt. After I read up on Hustler, the movie seemed rather toothless, self-congratulatory, & gutless to me.



In the film, Flynt's main antagonists are uptight evangelicals who are scandalized over beaver shots - you'd never know that a lot of the controversy over Hustler revolved around its racist, anti-semitic, and sexually violent imagery (e.g. photospreads of women getting their heads shaved and raped in a concentration camp setting, women getting gang-raped on pool tables, women getting dismembered or otherwise sexually mutilated with power tools, the "Chester the Molester" cartoons ,which depicted a pedophile's adventures in stalking & abusing little kids and was written by a cartoonist who was convicted of raping his daughter), etc.



The movie was celebrated as a rousing defense of free speech (as the director intended) but it's a failure on that front when you realize that they were too cowardly to defend Flynt's actual work on free speech grounds and basically sanitized and censored Hustler's content to get the audience on their side. Reply

