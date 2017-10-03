✨

Jared Leto to Star as Hugh Hefner in Biopic




- "Jared is an old friend," says Brett Ratner, who will direct the film. "When he heard I got the rights to Hef's story, he told me, 'I want to play him. I want to understand him.' And I really believe Jared can do it. He's one of the great actors of today."
- Robert Downey Jr. had once been attached to play Hugh Hefner.

source

5DeMKX0
Tagged: , , ,