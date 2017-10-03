Jared Leto to Star as Hugh Hefner in Biopic
Exclusive: @JaredLeto to star as Hugh Hefner in biopic https://t.co/SrGNwYo9EB— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 3, 2017
- "Jared is an old friend," says Brett Ratner, who will direct the film. "When he heard I got the rights to Hef's story, he told me, 'I want to play him. I want to understand him.' And I really believe Jared can do it. He's one of the great actors of today."
- Robert Downey Jr. had once been attached to play Hugh Hefner.
source
i would hope that would be included info in his biopic but i doubt they wanna burst every straight mans hetero hero idea of hef.
ot but..
I wonder who is writing this?
rme.
will brett ratner softly weep @ the sight of him walking in w/ 11 barely legal girlfriends?
give him an oscar tbh!
In the film, Flynt's main antagonists are uptight evangelicals who are scandalized over beaver shots - you'd never know that a lot of the controversy over Hustler revolved around its racist, anti-semitic, and sexually violent imagery (e.g. photospreads of women getting their heads shaved and raped in a concentration camp setting, women getting gang-raped on pool tables, women getting dismembered or otherwise sexually mutilated with power tools, the "Chester the Molester" cartoons ,which depicted a pedophile's adventures in stalking & abusing little kids and was written by a cartoonist who was convicted of raping his daughter), etc.
The movie was celebrated as a rousing defense of free speech (as the director intended) but it's a failure on that front when you realize that they were too cowardly to defend Flynt's actual work on free speech grounds and basically sanitized and censored Hustler's content to get the audience on their side.