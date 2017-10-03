bflowswoon

Hugh Hefner Obsessed With Having Britney on the Cover of Playboy



Hugh Hefner's former West Coast Playboy bureau chief, Heidi Parker, says he was obsessed with having Britney Spears on the cover of Playboy.

• Hefner was set on having Spears on the cover in 2004.

He actually always wanted her on the cover from the day she turned eighteen.

• Parker would suggest others for the cover but he was relentless saying, "I want Britney for the cover, I don't want anyone else. I want Britney or no one! Get her to do it. It would sell like crazy."

Larry Rudolph, Britney's manager alluded to the magazine that she might be keen on doing it but it never happened.

