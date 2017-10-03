Hugh Hefner Obsessed With Having Britney on the Cover of Playboy
• Hugh Hefner's former West Coast Playboy bureau chief, Heidi Parker, says he was obsessed with having Britney Spears on the cover of Playboy.
• Hefner was set on having Spears on the cover in 2004.
• He actually always wanted her on the cover from the day she turned eighteen.
• Parker would suggest others for the cover but he was relentless saying, "I want Britney for the cover, I don't want anyone else. I want Britney or no one! Get her to do it. It would sell like crazy."
• Larry Rudolph, Britney's manager alluded to the magazine that she might be keen on doing it but it never happened.
