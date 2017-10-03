Hugh Hefner Obsessed With Having Britney on the Cover of Playboy

surprised he was willing to wait until she was 18. Reply

came in here to make this comment

If child porn laws didn't exist he probably wouldn't be

Those laws didn't stop him from publishing nude full frontal fotos of 10 yr old Brooke shields and Eva Ionesco

Mte. Fucking trash.

ikr

Seriously

I'm glad she didn't do it. Why make that old creep richer?

hmph @ dis dude

STAY AWAY FROM HER GET A JOB

I'm glad this trash is dead but it pisses me off he got a niche besides Marilyn :( scum until the end

This is true! They went back and forth with her management a few times, but always got a no. Then Hef tried harder after her In The Zone promo came out - she was almost naked in Esquire and Rolling Stone and that kinda annoyed him because he felt if she was gonna reveal so much, Playboy could produce a better shoot for her. He offered her 7 figures and the freedom to talk about whatever she wanted in the magazine, and I believe that 2nd part is what really tempted Britney to say yes. I guess what Hef didn't realize is that her whole thing from day 1 was dangling her sexy side out there but not giving it all away, doing almost fully nude shoots/super sexy videos and then giggling on tv and saying "I was just making a nice picture! It's no big deal!" If she revealed all in playboy both physically and in the interview, it would have gone against the whole image they had set up at the time. Larry was neeeever going to let it happen and I think britney, even with all her rebellion at the time, knew it wasn't a smart move.

I remember being scandalized by that Esquire magazine where she was pantsless, not because it was crass or anything, but just because it was really pushing the boundaries of her good girl persona. I don't know, but somehow that same photoshoot in Playboy would seem skanky just by association.

For me it was the pics of her just wearing a thong and only necklaces covering her boobs. I was a kid and I was just like...whoa. I'd actually argue that I've seen classier Playboy shoots, but honestly Britney was still the biggest star in the world and Playboy wasn't on her level.

i'm kind of proud of her management for saying no, few celebs would refuse that kind of deal. especially with the image she had going after slave 4 u and itz.

SEVEN FIGURES??? Wow

this is really interesting

Wow that's interesting.

He's disgusting, glad he's dead.

lmao it was just announced that jared leto is playing him in a movie. way to make a shitty movie even shittier

im legit gonna barf

what movie is this from?

Gross

I actually like when we bundle all the trash together. Makes it much easier to ignore.

and james franco played him in lovelace lol

How oddly fitting.

ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh my god of course

Lmfao what now?!?! Shit. Fuck that

i wonder what's he gonna do to channel Hefner since he's an ott method actor.

Hope he doesn't overdose on Viagra as he is methodly preparing for the role

omg, please ne. I can only imagine how he'll "method act" while making/promoting that. I'm exhausted already.

How is this man annoying the shit out of me from the grave? Get dead and stay dead, please.

your icon is so cute!

That Halsey quote is quittenssentialially Halsey.

leave Britney alone

Yuck. Glad Britney stayed away from this monumental creep

Only playboy cover that matters

lol @ this magazines decline. from marilyn to halsey (or whoever this is) and azealia banks lmfao

I want to say this is that struggling pop girl who sings that 24 hours song but I don't remember her having sunken cheeks like that.

i loved this shoot

Sigh. I miss ha 😢

