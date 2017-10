I'm ready for this album. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it. Reply

Thread

Link

New York >> Reply

Thread

Link

Her whole look for this album is truly ugly. I like this song though Reply

Thread

Link

it's all the artist Alex da Corte's aesthetic. He must be art directing everything from this album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

p much. the entire aesthetic is hideous but the music is okay so far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love the song Reply

Thread

Link

well i love the aesthetic tbh

i also loved new york but not so much this 1 Reply

Thread

Link

can't wait for the full album! i like new york better, though Reply

Thread

Link