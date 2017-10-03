Sunday night TV ratings: "Ghosted" premeires strong; "Wisdom" OK. "Ten Days" bombs hard

I haven’t read Hillary’s book yet but I saw an excerpt where she talks about how she and Bill like the NCIS franchise and that Bill thinks the NCIS LA show is the best of the three.



I chuckle thinking that this past Sunday Bill and Hillary were chilling in their pajamas watching NCIS LA premiere with LL Cool J and team. They should put a Nielsen box on their TV! 😀 Reply

I liked Ghosted, I was surprised how much I did because the trailer from upfronts didn't really catch me. But by the end I wanted to know why those people were being captured.



Is Kristen Wiig gonna have a long term recurring role on Last Man on Earth, or is Tandy gonna throw her overboard?



Ghosted has potential but I feel like they made a mistake with the name. I get that they wanted to use something trendy, but the show so far is about aliens and the multiverse, not ghosts.



i do like that its basically if the xfiles were a comedy tho Reply

It's going to get the same treatment as Selfie, which was also a stupid name for a show. I am STILL bitter it was cancelled. Reply

I finally watched Selfie a few months ago and was devastated by the end of it. It was soooo great but the marketing for it was awful. Reply

They also mentioned Yetis too! Guess that department handles it all. Reply

Ghosted is kind of charming, but I can't see it lasting very long. I swear I didn't see Ten Days in the Valley promoted at all, so that's high on my personal list of what's going to be cancelled first (I try to guess every year and I'm...surprisingly bad at it. I thought that stupid Tim Allen comedy would make it, like, 13 episodes). Reply

That's good to hear about Ghosted, I enjoyed it!



Ten Days on the Valley starring Kyra Sedgewick bombed hard on ABC.



I may love Kyra, but this isn't surprising. ABC put hardly any effort into advertising it. Reply

I'm more excited for The Disappearance than 10 Days in the Valley. Reply

Ghosted wasn't bad but I wasn't that invested. I hope it gets better. Reply

I enjoyed Ghosted (and would and will support Adam Scott in anything). I tried so hard to want to like Ten Days for Kyra (even if fucking Beth fucking Greene is in it), but when she lied to Richard T. Jones AGAIN at the end, I was like, nope, nope, nope. Your fucking child has been kidnapped bitch and you're STILL lying! Fuck that. I'm out. This shit deserves to be cancelled. I just can't with that obvious stupid for the dramaz! kinda writing. Reply

I liked Ghosted and thought it was funny. Definitely planning to keep watching. Every time Craig Robinson does that girly scream, it's funny. Reply

Ghosted seems like such a silly concept. It's almost like a spoof. I like the cast though so I was excited for the pilot. Reply

I liked Wisdom of the Crowd. Piven was a weird choice for lead, but I'm a sucker for these types of shows, so I can overlook it. Reply

Ghosted was fine, I guess. I didn't think the pilot was great, but it takes a lot of comedies time to find their footing. Reply

Good lord most of the new shows seem so bad. Only one i enjoyed so far was The Gifted last night. It had potential Reply

mte the only new show I'm interested in is the Menendez brothers one. Plus I've been burned too many times by getting into new shows, falling in love, and then having them canceled. I'm looking at you, NBC, for Constantine. It still hurts after all this time. Reply

I had such high hopes for Ghosted but it was so bad and unfunny. I'll give it one more episode but I just found myself bored while watching. Took two attempts to finish it. Reply

pretty much exactly how I felt about it. Reply

Ghosted was okay.

That cameo in Last Man On Earth was hilarious. I like how that show just kills off big names like that. Reply

