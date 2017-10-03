Sunday night TV ratings: "Ghosted" premeires strong; "Wisdom" OK. "Ten Days" bombs hard




Final ratings for the Sunday shows are in. Out of the three new shows that premiered. supernatural comedy "Ghosted" seemed the strongest. It got a 1.4 rating, retaining 100% of its Simpsons lead-in. Family guy returned with a 1.3. Last Man on Earth returned with a 0.9, even with last season premiere.
New suspense/thriller Ten Days on the Valley starring Kyra Sedgewick bombed hard on ABC. It got a 0.5 which is the lowest rated premiere on the big 4 networks. The two hour premiere of Shark Tank averaged a 1.3
New procedural drama "Wisdom of the Crowd" on CBS got an OK 1.3. NCIS:Los Angeles also got the same.

source
Tagged: , , ,