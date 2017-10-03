Sunday night TV ratings: "Ghosted" premeires strong; "Wisdom" OK. "Ten Days" bombs hard
Final Adjusted TV #Ratings for Sunday 1st October 2017 https://t.co/GBkrFkErW5 pic.twitter.com/sdcpoPC0kl— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) October 3, 2017
Final ratings for the Sunday shows are in. Out of the three new shows that premiered. supernatural comedy "Ghosted" seemed the strongest. It got a 1.4 rating, retaining 100% of its Simpsons lead-in. Family guy returned with a 1.3. Last Man on Earth returned with a 0.9, even with last season premiere.
New suspense/thriller Ten Days on the Valley starring Kyra Sedgewick bombed hard on ABC. It got a 0.5 which is the lowest rated premiere on the big 4 networks. The two hour premiere of Shark Tank averaged a 1.3
New procedural drama "Wisdom of the Crowd" on CBS got an OK 1.3. NCIS:Los Angeles also got the same.
I chuckle thinking that this past Sunday Bill and Hillary were chilling in their pajamas watching NCIS LA premiere with LL Cool J and team. They should put a Nielsen box on their TV! 😀
Is Kristen Wiig gonna have a long term recurring role on Last Man on Earth, or is Tandy gonna throw her overboard?
i do like that its basically if the xfiles were a comedy tho
Ten Days on the Valley starring Kyra Sedgewick bombed hard on ABC.
I may love Kyra, but this isn't surprising. ABC put hardly any effort into advertising it.
That cameo in Last Man On Earth was hilarious. I like how that show just kills off big names like that.