Taylor Swift sends flowers to LAPD station following Las Vegas shooting


Taylor Swift sent multiple bouquets of flowers to a police station in LA after one of their off-duty officers was injured in the Las Vegas shooting earlier this week.

lapdfoothillThese came in for you Deb from Taylor Swift. We all here at Foothill wish you a speedy recovery. @taylorswift.updates

kimberleeb88Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.
