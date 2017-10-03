Taylor Swift sends flowers to LAPD station following Las Vegas shooting

That's nice of her Reply

Edited at 2017-10-03 03:06 pm (UTC)

That's really sweet. Reply

I wonder if this will be read as a political act, sending flowers to a police officer. Reply

If the only comment on their instagram post of the flowers is any indication, then maybe

"samanthastarrhayes So happy to no she backs the blue!" Reply

Well there you go. Things are so different now. Reply

Know does not = No, Samantha. Reply

Gross of that lady to make that assumption but she’s probably not wrong. I have a lot of law enforcement relatives and I don’t back blue



Edited at 2017-10-03 07:41 pm (UTC)

that's what i was thinking lmao Reply

That's how I read it. Sending flowers to a cop seems pretty pointed. Reply

That made me sit up. Like it reads weird. Reply

She’s such a republican



But that’s nice of ha





I wonder what she’s doing for Puerto Rico 🤔 Reply

She probably donated a bunch of money, she's pretty consistently charitable. Reply

I feel like Lin Manuel-Miranda would let us know if she did tho - he's been super vocal about this. Reply

I wish I could do nice small gestures like this for people Reply

Small gestures don't have to be expensive I'm sure you could figure something out. Reply

You're so right. I remember Taylor once said she keeps little birthday cards in her bag so if she runs into someone on their birthday, she could write them a quick little note. Thought that was a cute idea. Reply

k Reply

It’s not LAPD it’s the LVPD Reply

the cop works for the LAPD and was in Vegas for the concert. Reply

Ahh gotcha Reply

Yeah I had to read the whole write up to understand why “LAPD” Reply

yeah that's a clever was to promote a blue lives matter/cop-friendly image without drawing the heavy politics of into it. bravo. Reply

Well Taylor didn't share this to her socials, she did it privately and they chose to make it public. Reply

duh Reply

that's how these things have always worked lol Reply

this isn’t really a blue lives matter situation because this cop was there as a civilian and this wasn’t a police brutality situation



cop friendly though, absolutely Reply

That's such a weird gesture. Reply

well...that's nice....



hmmT 🤔 Reply

The bitch eating crackers comments have already started. Reply

i don't think they're unwarranted considering it took her a week to acknowledge orlando Reply

I get that Orlando has special significance for a lot of people because it was a hate crime, but I legit don't understand people placing importance on celebs posting generic "thoughts and prayers" messages on social media, especially for celebs that don't tweet 20 times a day. There are a ton of horrible tragedies that happen outside of the US/Western countries that most American celebrities NEVER acknowledge, but that doesn't necessarily mean they don't give a shit Reply

is she sending flowers to all the victims or just the ones who are cops? I'm curious Reply

Ikr lol Reply

lmao Reply

It was so baffled by the comments then I remembered how much ONTD hates her. Reply

Same Reply

MTE Reply

mte Reply

mhmmm Reply

yup lol Reply

mfte. she knows damn well these people were gonna post this on insta or facebook Reply

everyone already knew she was bluelivesmatter Reply

She's daddy's little girl (by that I mean perpetually 15 mentally) Reply

Yep Reply

lol whiteness Reply

Lmao yup. Reply

Mhmm Reply

hmmmm... exactly Reply

very good.



she's good.very good. Reply

Seriously I was gonna include a gif with my original comment but yeah hmmmmmmT: Reply

Mte lol Reply

yep Reply

Yep Reply

mte Reply

met Reply

lol mte... Reply

bloop Reply

LOL this thread. Reply

my european ass feels so lost in this thread Reply

I would find it so strange to get flowers from a celebrity, no matter the circumstance but like as long as the recipient enjoys it whatever. Reply

Nice gesture



Does she know her?



Is she sending flowers to other identified victims or injured? Not that she’s required to do that jw what was the connection with this person or was it just random?



Probably easy to send for her because the address isn’t private it’s the station vs other injured or victims she wouldn’t know their personal address. Reply

I'm going to guess that since she's someone who spends significant time in LA, she's probably relied on the LAPD for extra security in the past and wanted to do something nice. Reply

Extra security = good point ✅ Reply

