Today on the Megyn Kelly Dumpster Fire Hour...
Megyn Kelly Today, today: In which Tom Brokaw gets cut off while speaking out against the NRA https://t.co/RtQp1yKqDi pic.twitter.com/avsSyPIsit— Jezebel (@Jezebel) October 3, 2017
- megyn kelly is getting disastrous views from tv critics and was left out of nbc's vegas coverage
- she returned this morning with a "hard-hitting" panel discussion on the massacre
- tom brokaw tried to talk about the NRA and their influence on politicians before megyn kelly interrupted and cut him off: “Got it. Gotta leave it at that, Tom. Thank you to our entire panel. We’re up against a hard break, apologies Tom Brokaw. Sorry, they’re wrapping me hard because we got a hard break coming up. But listen, this debate will not end now. There are people who defend the second amendment who believe you can’t legislate against evil, and those who believe we have to have an honest conversation. Gotta leave it at that. We’ll be right back.”
watching megyn kelly trying to do an impersonation of a human being and getting excoriated for it is my favorite pasttime in the morning
this mess of a show can't be cancelled fast enough.
I have a feeling the Fox News training goes so deep that she's just permanently programmed to be this way forever. Sad!
It doesn't mean evil will stop but it's precisely about preventing it like... I can't.
If the state can make eminent domain fucking fit in there, then we can figure out a way to make gun regulation a thing.
