zoolander

Today on the Megyn Kelly Dumpster Fire Hour...



- megyn kelly is getting disastrous views from tv critics and was left out of nbc's vegas coverage

- she returned this morning with a "hard-hitting" panel discussion on the massacre

- tom brokaw tried to talk about the NRA and their influence on politicians before megyn kelly interrupted and cut him off: “Got it. Gotta leave it at that, Tom. Thank you to our entire panel. We’re up against a hard break, apologies Tom Brokaw. Sorry, they’re wrapping me hard because we got a hard break coming up. But listen, this debate will not end now. There are people who defend the second amendment who believe you can’t legislate against evil, and those who believe we have to have an honest conversation. Gotta leave it at that. We’ll be right back.”

source: 1, 2

watching megyn kelly trying to do an impersonation of a human being and getting excoriated for it is my favorite pasttime in the morning
