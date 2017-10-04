Today on the Megyn Kelly Dumpster Fire Hour...

Okay, so she gave two *cough* booshit (Halloween month) *cough* options and neither one gets us closer to a solution. What an asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

NBC is really trying to polish this turd. Sad! Reply

Thread

Link

"We have to cut you off so I can continue to be a conservative puppet." Reply

Thread

Link

lollll as she rambles for a paragraph. she could have let him finish at that point! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what gets me. Going on and on about how you don't have the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😂😂😂 Satan will see u now, Madeline! Reply

Thread

Link

i watched the first few minutes before turning to local news and she kept on spouting that dumb "free society/freedom" talking point conservatives love so much. i don't remember the context just that my eye twitches whenever i hear freedom in connection to gun violence.



this mess of a show can't be cancelled fast enough. Reply

Thread

Link

Freedom matters so much that instead of passing any sort of gun control the conservative talking heads now think hotel staff should start searching through guests' bags. Because that makes perfect sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh that freedom shit. how about the freedom the rest of us should have to go out in public without being shot by a fellow citizen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trashiest trash of all Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so glad tumblr raised the gif size limit and put a stop to this madness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn she really won't last 3 months Reply

Thread

Link

No one puts Brokaw in the corner! Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, first she tries it with Jane Fonda and now she's talking over Tom Brokaw? Stay in your lane! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If we can't legislate evil then why do we have laws against murder? Reply

Thread

Link

Right? And I see people compare gun regulation to drugs and how those are illegal and people still get them so are they in favor of making drugs legal then since they seem to see no point in the laws? Doubtful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I saw someone on Reddit say "Well don't you remember 9/11? I guess we have to outlaw airliners now!!" Like, sure let's eliminate an entire industry whose products actually serve a purpose to millions of people daily, vs. one whose sole existence is to kill. Perfect example! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

apparently if laws aren't 100% effective there's no point to them... unless it's literally anything other than gun-related. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her beliefs aside, she is just NOT good at her job. You can at least be good at running a show and she's sooooo bad at it. It's like she can't get out of her own head long enough to even listen to what other people are even saying, which is why she interrupts everyone non-stop.



I have a feeling the Fox News training goes so deep that she's just permanently programmed to be this way forever. Sad! Reply

Thread

Link

that and even the news vets will tell you that morning breakfast shows are such a different beast. Brokaw got started on one. Even Barbara Walters did it. All personally feelings about her aside, she just sucks at being the perky fluffy, Katie Couric type. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like she doesn't understand that on these shows you let your guests do the majority of the talking and you just lead the conversation. There wasn't any purpose in her putting in the anecdote about legislating evil. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You CAN legislate against evil. Against evil is exactly what you should legislate against... Like... What is this argument?

It doesn't mean evil will stop but it's precisely about preventing it like... I can't. Reply

Thread

Link

our culture is so obsessed with super heroes too that it's hilarious to me they feel helpless preventing evil from flourishing with laws. it's ok tho someone will save us and we'll all have a happy ending!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hate how conservatives think the law is only suppose to limit the power of the State and its institutions but not to limit citizens abilities to hurt each other (unless someone is mean about what an asshole they are wah wah) as if the citizen is not part of the State and the State doesn't exist precisely to regulate relationship between their citizens and between itself and the citizens. Smdh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I should clarify: the state exists to regulates the relationship between the citizens. The need to regulate the relationship between citizens and state came later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The state literally only has grounds to adopt laws if they cover our health, safety, and welfare.



If the state can make eminent domain fucking fit in there, then we can figure out a way to make gun regulation a thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tom Brokaw knows no breaks. You do not cut off Tom mutherfucking Brokaw.



This mess can't be cancelled soon enough. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. He's a legend. How dare she. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does she realize she's not on Fox anymore...? Reply

Thread

Link

I really had high hopes for her during the election when she was so tough on Trump and thought she would actually kick ass treading the unbiased line carefully, but she’s been nothing but a disappointment. Reply

Thread

Link

idk why you would even put any hope into her because pre-trump she showed her racist ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never really watched too many clips of her during her FoxNews days but from what I saw it seemed like she was a low key troll there and thought when she left she would actually reveal to be either unbiased or pretty left. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's always been a huge disappointment. She's the perfect example of "white feminism." She only cares about issues when they directly impact her own life. I remember the clip of her promoting paid family leave after she had her own kid. Not once before, but certainly right after because she realized that going back to work when you have a baby sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link