Celebs react to Tom Petty's death





i had just opened this up to listen to when i saw this post. RIP

I hope Jeff Lynne is okay :(

for real. can't believe that it's only him and bob dylan left now. and i'm sure dylan will outlive all of us

Yeah, I keep wondering about Jeff. ):

Roy Orbinson died before they made this video and the empty rocking chair was for him. :(

I loved this sidebar band. So much talent. I'm still shocked. Gone too soon.

I still can't believe it. And damn I do not want to cry right now.

rip who will sam smith steal from now

negl, I was thinking about that this morning. I thought it was funny that he sued (and won!) Sam Smith but straight up laughed when the Strokes admitted they ripped off American Girl.

wow... rip

This is so sad :(

RIP



RIP Reply

I only know about a handful or two of Tom Petty/Heartbreakers songs, but learning of his passing yesterday has really got me down. These post-Bowie celebrity deaths are really hitting me hard and wearing on me.

my mom was a HUGE tom petty fan in high school/college and had a poster of him on her college dorm wall and everything. the reason she met my dad is because she thought he was a dead ringer for tom petty at the time, he had the middle-pated blonde hair, blue eyes, pretty prominent teeth. so, she approached him at the bar where they met and they just celebrated their 30th anniversary this year.

thank you, tom petty, for bringing my parents together. i inadvertently owe him my existence.



thank you, tom petty, for bringing my parents together. i inadvertently owe him my existence.

Reply

Cute story

Aww, that's a great story. My dad, too was a Tom Petty lookalike in the 70s with his long blonde hair and I used to joke that Tom Petty looked like my dad, if my dad were a skeleton.

awwww!



oh and happy 30th to your parents! what a milestone! :)



Edited at 2017-10-03 03:07 pm (UTC) Reply

that's a lovely story. congrats to your parents!

Beautiful song choice, OP. RIP, Mr. Petty. You are one of the greats.

i wasn't really a fan, but this is so sad and he was so young. ringo's emojis cheered me up a bit though lol

Honestly, just scroll through Ringo's twitter if you ever need a cheering up. He tweets just like you'd expect an old hippie to tweet. He used to be totally incomprehensible because I'm pretty sure he was using speech to text, but at least you can understand what he's saying now. He just uses a ton of emojis.

Still can't believe it. We keep losing the great ones in droves man. Rip Tom.

Sooooo much nostalgia wrapped into his music. The only solace I can find right now is in that he had just finished up an awesome tour, doing what he loved. He seemed very well liked in the industry as well.

RIP



RIP Reply

My father in-law, like most of my family, is a huge fan. He texted me earlier to ask if I could bring a joint with me when I head over for family dinner tomorrow. I hope this bonds us. <3

RIP Tom. You were a fucking master.



RIP Tom. You were a fucking master. Reply

His official website is set up in a really lovely online memorial sort of deal. It's really beautiful. I recommend checking it out.

