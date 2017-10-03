Celebs react to Tom Petty's death
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/FGCVI5yIaa— Tom Petty (@tompetty) October 3, 2017
After many news agencies mistakenly reported his death early yesterday afternoon, Tom Petty's long-time manager confirmed his death last night.
"It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. I'll never forget him." - Bob Dylan on Tom Petty https://t.co/ViUhfGPjHW pic.twitter.com/kY2UZ1emTI— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2017
"It's shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom," Bob Dylan said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I'll never forget him."
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017
“you belong somewhere you feel free.”
Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.— Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017
This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017
no words. just thanks. @tompetty pic.twitter.com/224gn9GNbo— Cameron Crowe (@CameronCrowe) October 2, 2017
God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017
I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017
Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx
I feel very sad at the news of Tom Petty. I knew him a little and a kinder, sweeter and more gentle man you couldn't know.— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) October 3, 2017
“Very sad to say goodbye to Tom Petty, he was a kind and generous man, an excellent musician..." - pg. In full https://t.co/Wd4Amhqm2M pic.twitter.com/fLVzrXjpOs— Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) October 3, 2017
i had just opened this up to listen to when i saw this post. RIP
I still can't believe it. And damn I do not want to cry right now.
thank you, tom petty, for bringing my parents together. i inadvertently owe him my existence.
RIP Tom. You were a fucking master.
I loved Tom Petty. I ended up with a greatest hits CD of him and the Heartbreakers as a kid somehow and it was one I often played, especially when I was sick or anxious because it just made me feel better. I was ecstatic to find out that Tom and I shared a birthday. I know it's not an uncommon thing, but kid me thought it was the coolest. I was so proud that Tom recently apologized for using the Confederate flag imagery back in the '80s. I think he was one of the few to do so.
RIP Tom. <3