Celebs react to Tom Petty's death



After many news agencies mistakenly reported his death early yesterday afternoon, Tom Petty's long-time manager confirmed his death last night.


"It's shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom," Bob Dylan said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I'll never forget him."




















Sources:123456789101112

The last post was left kind of in limbo due to all the uncertainty, so posted for closure <3

Tagged: , , , , , ,