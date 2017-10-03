hideous Reply

Sis, idk if you gave your account to someone else or you were always secretly this messy but 2017 has not been your year.



Stop being so damn flop and come back to your senses.

i mean are we surprised someone with no friends irl is desperate for attention??

sis................i am working on it. give me some time to get it together

LMAO but same. I don't know what's happened.

get your damn eyes checked

please god get him a better show than the walking dead

lol, comment twins. They did Glenn so dirty.

for so long when everyone complained about twd i was like "i get why people hate it but i'm not bothered" but glenn was really the breaking point for me

Put him on The Good Place and Star Trek Discovery IMO. At the very least.

...well, he's hot, as always, though I'm not sure about that facial hair.



And that's all I have to say about this.

Oh!! I love the yellow bats sweater!!! I want it lol.

I've seen both Bill Skarsgard AND Finn Wolfhard wear it in separate photoshoots in the last year now lol.

Me toooo! Gucci makes cute ass shit.

mte! it's so cute i would wear it

same it's gorgeous

oop i thought they were pterodactyls lmao

That'd be so cute too! They have aliens/UFO sweaters too. So cute.... can't believe they are $1100-2000+ tho *sobs*

He rocks it but those shapes remind me of the terrible cgi birds in Birdemic.

I just want him to punch me in the face and tell me I'm trash. Fuck he's beautiful.

Those are some truly amazing outfits. Pls Gawd let him get some bigger/better roles soon.

Damn he's hot

i don't see it, he reminds me of an ex-coworker though and it's tripping me out

Give me his number

he just got married lol

He's so freaking attractive.

ssam is a type of korean food, that's an unusual name

so like he's like the Korean Version of naming your kid Apple?

I don't think so, maybe more like sandwich? lol idk. Ssam (afaik) is more of a type of dish rather than a specific ingredient/food item.



Edited at 2017-10-03 02:36 pm (UTC)

YASSSS STEVEN!

WERK!



WERK! Reply

FIST ME STEVEN YEUN!

I want that dog. I'd name it Poppy and give it all the treats it wants.

Also I thought Danai would be the reason I'd skip out on TWD. But it was Steven, it took me right out of the story. Reply

