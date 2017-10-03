October 3rd, 2017, 08:00 pm hellicoptajuuce IRL DILF, Steven Yuen for Glass Magazine Steven Yeun covers the latest issue of Glass Magazine, wearing Gucci!The photoshoot was shot by Ssam Kim.Sources-StevenYeunFan 1 2 3 4 5 6Glass Magazine Instagram 1 Tagged: asian celebrities, magazine covers and articles, meow meow meow Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
Stop being so damn flop and come back to your senses.
And that's all I have to say about this.
Edited at 2017-10-03 02:36 pm (UTC)
WERK!
I want that dog. I'd name it Poppy and give it all the treats it wants.
Also I thought Danai would be the reason I'd skip out on TWD. But it was Steven, it took me right out of the story.