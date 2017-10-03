Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler Perform No Freedom as a Tribute to Vegas
For her appearence on Jimmy Fallon, instead of her own album Miley Cyrus opted to do a Dido cover of No Freedom in a moving performance meant to touch on what's happened in Vegas. She was joined by Adam Sandler as well...
She also did The Climb to close off the show in honour of the victims
and a skit where she sang a pop version of Bodak Yellow.
She's come a long way since she first sang this song live in 2009, when she was 16
I had no clue Adam Sandlar could play guitar.
I liked this