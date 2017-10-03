This was actually really well done. Reply

IA Reply

i didn't know what to expect & was pleasantly surprised. they did a good job. Reply

Totally didn't see this. Sorry and thank you. Reply

She also did The Climb to close off the show in honour of the victims



Miley performing “The Climb” in honour of the victims in the Las Vegas tragedy 💛🙏 #MileyWeekOnFallon pic.twitter.com/soWRmx5h0c — Miley's Smilers (@MileySmilerNews) October 3, 2017





and a skit where she sang a pop version of Bodak Yellow.

Ahh hallelujah pic.twitter.com/AwdvfS38AB — tim (@timtincher) October 3, 2017





She's come a long way since she first sang this song live in 2009, when she was 16









Edited at 2017-10-03 07:06 am (UTC) Reply

I hate both (wait, all three) of these bitches but this was actually nice, and she sounds good Reply

I'm surprised at how lovely that performance was. (And that's Adam Sandler can actually sing like a normal person?) Reply

hmm Reply

This was a nice performance. I don't know how I forgot that Sandler can sing and play guitar, but I guess it's because he hasn't brought that out in the last few years Reply

It's sad that it feels like celebs are just going from tribute concert to fundraiser to telethon these days. Every time I look up there's some new tragedy afoot, some new horrible event that needs commemoration. It's really too much. Reply

She sounded lovely.



I had no clue Adam Sandlar could play guitar. Reply

They should release this as a charity single. Reply

her tone can get unpleasant when she belts, but she really has the perfect voice for these country/folk songs



Edited at 2017-10-03 08:49 am (UTC) Reply

This was sweet. Also, I miss Dido Reply

