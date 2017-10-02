Great Caesar's Ghost! Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode III? 🍆

“You’ve got a massive schlong” – #Bromans stars get homoerotic as they compare size 😳https://t.co/yzPOiAluJc pic.twitter.com/Upg2mtCRIn — Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) October 1, 2017

America's

Drag

[Eliminated first ep]

[Eliminated second ep]

[Introduced in the second ep]

Meet our new comers from last week are Liam and Elle pic.twitter.com/WDQrckBn0M — Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] an unknown, mysterious, old, white man

boobies

@itv2 @ITV2Bromans not your stereotypical Reality Star, being pale a pale ginger 4/10 at best 😂 but my lass is a stunner... 9pm tonight 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/18m6gmD9lx — Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) September 28, 2017

Hunky stars of ITV2's Bromans compare the size of their junk:https://t.co/2liyRLxtdc pic.twitter.com/H6ArAT8llh — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) October 1, 2017

And they say romance is dead... Girthy Glenn & Big Bulge Brandon 🍆🌶 @itv2 #bromans pic.twitter.com/XWmEI1e8u1 — Glenn Klauber (@GlennKlauber) September 30, 2017

These guys just haven't got the balls for it!

Spanking new #Bromans. Tonight 9pm @itv2

🏺⚔💪 pic.twitter.com/eMQJSdvkwx — ITV2 (@itv2) September 28, 2017

Jordan and Jade also Liam and Elle are safe from being banished 🔱 pic.twitter.com/oVeiNuOEFo — Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017