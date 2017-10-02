Great Caesar's Ghost! Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode III? 🍆
“You’ve got a massive schlong” – #Bromans stars get homoerotic as they compare size 😳https://t.co/yzPOiAluJc pic.twitter.com/Upg2mtCRIn— Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) October 1, 2017
They're modern day geezers in the time of Caesar! ITV2's hit new reality show Bromans aired its third episode. The tantalizing new series challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned
Jordan and Jade
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: Jordan and Jade#Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/lgDLFXWzIY
Dino and Cherelle
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@dpa_training1 & @CherellePerfec1 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/LvquGUvz82
Rich and Sophii [Eliminated first ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@RichGCull & @SophiiVassx pic.twitter.com/gdIds6dZlS
Tian and Natalie
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@tian_delgado & @NatHillyard83 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/CXxwGtGQ1b
Glenn and Summer
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @GlennKlauber & @summerfox_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/yqDA1HEI4s
Tom and Rhiannon
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @tomtrotter1 & @RhiBailey_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/A5dqCTBSKY
Brandon and Nic
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @brandonpmyers & @nicolatyas #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/FqUq8YrCYd
Kai and Modina [Eliminated second ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @KaiLepine & @ModinaShokeye #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/bgZD5lkAGd
Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep]
Meet our new comers from last week are Liam and Elle pic.twitter.com/WDQrckBn0M— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017
David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Doctore & Dominus@devildawg85 & @tombellforever #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/b3jq7ADYsW
And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
The voice of #Bromans (and the only real Roman) @romankemp pic.twitter.com/nmdvfUZoCq
And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor
"Bromans", la l'émission de télé britannique au casting over-testostéroné https://t.co/QT05sVMafu pic.twitter.com/M3XevCLIki— TÊTU (@TETUmag) October 2, 2017
Things are heating up in Rome. Episode III introduced a new couple and saw the boys getting really comfortable with each other, cuddling, comparing 🍆 sizes, and even feeding each other 🌶. The ladies were challenged to turn their
The bromances didn't last long, as the lads were once again forced to battle it out in the colosseum.
New couple Callum and Rachel joined the ranks.
@itv2 @ITV2Bromans not your stereotypical Reality Star, being pale a pale ginger 4/10 at best 😂 but my lass is a stunner... 9pm tonight 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/18m6gmD9lx— Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) September 28, 2017
Glenn and Brandon bonded over the sizes of their "schlongs".
Hunky stars of ITV2's Bromans compare the size of their junk:https://t.co/2liyRLxtdc pic.twitter.com/H6ArAT8llh— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) October 1, 2017
And they say romance is dead... Girthy Glenn & Big Bulge Brandon 🍆🌶 @itv2 #bromans pic.twitter.com/XWmEI1e8u1— Glenn Klauber (@GlennKlauber) September 30, 2017
Back in the colosseum, the lads were challenged to a sling shot battle.
These guys just haven't got the balls for it!— ITV2 (@itv2) September 28, 2017
Spanking new #Bromans. Tonight 9pm @itv2
🏺⚔💪 pic.twitter.com/eMQJSdvkwx
Liam and Jordan found themselves up for Banishment for not slinging enough balls... but ultimately the Emperor decided not to send either of them home.
Jordan and Jade also Liam and Elle are safe from being banished 🔱 pic.twitter.com/oVeiNuOEFo— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017
The save did cause friction for the house, as most of the citizens of Ancient Rome voted for Jordan to stay and not Liam. Escandolo!
The next installment airs Thursday on ITV2.
Sources: @GayTimes. @TETU. @Attitude. @GlennKlauber. @ITV2. Twitter, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. @Bromans.
Bromans Episode I | Episode II
On behalf of the planet, I'd like to thank not only God but also Jesus for this show.
this tease
since money is being thrown at you to produce original content can we get a reality show starring Zac Efron.
mainly like....shower / gym / bedroom camera work.
you know what i am saying? 24 hour around the clock shit...unedited. for the arts.
Is the host supposed to be gay? I wasn't getting a gay vibe during the sculpting challenge, but I was every other time in all the episodes so far.