Great Caesar's Ghost! Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode III? 🍆

They're modern day geezers in the time of Caesar! ITV2's hit new reality showaired its third episode. The tantalizing new series challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crownedBritain's NextBroman Superstar.andandandandandandandandandas gladiator wrangler Doctore andas Roman adviser DominusAnd the Voice ofAndas the Emperor Things are heating up in Rome. Episode III introduced a new couple and saw the boys getting really comfortable with each other, cuddling, comparing 🍆 sizes, and even feeding each other 🌶. The ladies were challenged to turn theirbody parts into sculptures and then have their partner identify them.The bromances didn't last long, as the lads were once again forced to battle it out in the colosseum. New coupleandjoined the ranks.andbonded over the sizes of theirBack in the colosseum, the lads were challenged to a sling shot battle.andfound themselves up for Banishment for not slinging enough balls... but ultimately thedecided not to send either of them home.The save did cause friction for the house, as most of the citizens of Ancient Rome voted forto stay and not. Escandolo! The next installment airs Thursday on ITV2.