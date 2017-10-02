Halloween

Great Caesar's Ghost! Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode III? 🍆



They're modern day geezers in the time of Caesar! ITV2's hit new reality show Bromans aired its third episode. The tantalizing new series challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned America's Britain's Next Drag Broman Superstar.

Jordan and Jade



Dino and Cherelle



Rich and Sophii [Eliminated first ep]



Tian and Natalie



Glenn and Summer



Tom and Rhiannon



Brandon and Nic



Kai and Modina [Eliminated second ep]



Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep]



David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus



And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp



And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor



Things are heating up in Rome. Episode III introduced a new couple and saw the boys getting really comfortable with each other, cuddling, comparing 🍆 sizes, and even feeding each other 🌶. The ladies were challenged to turn their boobies body parts into sculptures and then have their partner identify them.

The bromances didn't last long, as the lads were once again forced to battle it out in the colosseum.

New couple Callum and Rachel joined the ranks.



Glenn and Brandon bonded over the sizes of their "schlongs".





Back in the colosseum, the lads were challenged to a sling shot battle.



Liam and Jordan found themselves up for Banishment for not slinging enough balls... but ultimately the Emperor decided not to send either of them home.



The save did cause friction for the house, as most of the citizens of Ancient Rome voted for Jordan to stay and not Liam. Escandolo!

The next installment airs Thursday on ITV2.

Sources: @GayTimes. @TETU. @Attitude. @GlennKlauber. @ITV2. Twitter, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. @Bromans.
Bromans Episode I | Episode II

On behalf of the planet, I'd like to thank not only God but also Jesus for this show.

