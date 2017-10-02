Sexy Chris

Jimmy Kimmel tearfully talks about his hometown Las Vegas, pleads with GOP for gun control.



After the tragedy in Jimmy’s hometown of Las Vegas, he sends love to everyone affected, talks about the major gun violence problem we have in this country, calls out the senators who are in the pocket of the NRA, and asks for common sense and action from our elected officials to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.

Some quotes from the monologue:

"You know what will happen... the bills will be written, they'll be watered down, they'll fail. The NRA will smother it all with money, over time we'll get distracted and move on to the next thing. And then it will happen again, and again."

"Last night the White House press Secretary said it was not the time for political debate... I don't know, we have 59 innocent people dead, it wasn't their time either. So I think now is the time for political debate."

"In February he (Trump) signed a bill that made it easier for severely mentally ill people to buy guns legally."

"McConnell, Ryan, and a number of other lawmaker who won't do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip, also sent their thoughts and prayers today. Which is good, they should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country."

"It feels like someone opened a window into hell."




Stephen commends the victims and first responders of the tragic Las Vegas shooting for their immeasurable courage. Now we need courage from the President of the United States.




Trevor weighs in on a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, and President Trump lashes out at North Korea and Puerto Rico on Twitter.




Seth Meyers addresses the shooting in Las Vegas and Congress' inaction on gun control legislation



1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: , , , , ,