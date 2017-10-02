Jimmy Kimmel tearfully talks about his hometown Las Vegas, pleads with GOP for gun control.

Jimmy Kimmel's monologue gave me chills. Reply

we are seeing the real human Jimmy here and I love it.

He's surpassing Colbert for my favorite late-nite host. I've always liked him, but he's really coming out on top for me.

Seeing him choked up like that made me want to cry. We need more socially conscious comedians like him.

if it doesn't flipped and get filled with Democrats, shame on America!







the mid-terms are next year and the entire US Congress is up for re-election.if it doesn't flipped and get filled with Democrats, shame on America!

Added to my calendar with the memo: VOTE FOR SANE PEOPLE

yup, we CAN take back congress so if you don't get out and vote next year then i don't want to hear you complaining later.

not the entire Congress, but the entire House of Representatives, plus some Senators.

the House has 2-year terms, the Senate has 6-year. Reply

It's not so easy if they keep up voter suppression and working with the Russians...

The Senate will be hard (more D's up than Republicans but boyyyy are some of those R seats up for grabs- dirty fucking dean heller im talking to you) but we can win the House! We need 2006 level turnout and rebuke of this congress and administration. We NEED to take back the gavel from Paul Ryan



Edited at 2017-10-03 06:07 am (UTC) Reply

there's almost no chance of democrats flipping it even if they do an amazing campaign. and considering they are the democrats and thus unable to have a great campaign.... prepare to be disappointed.



let's hope for the best though. it'd be a dream come true if paul ryan lost his seat. Reply

I wish it were the entire senate--I'd boot Cory Gardner's useless ass out.

I wasn't at the event itself but on The Strip and it was still an extremely scary thing.

My family are locals and know people who have died and were shot so it's the most real attack for me.



It's so upsetting. Many of the casinos had their signs dedicated to the tragedy with numbers to call if missing loved ones or for people looking to donate blood. So many people showed up that all the appointments for the day were filled, so that's good news. Reply

wow jimmy's monologue made me really emotional

same here

My mom's friends nephew was suppose to go with a group but ended up giving his ticket to a friend. The friend was shot through his throat. I can't imagine.



Jimmy's monologue was so touching. He had been such a powerful voice lately. Reply

OMG :(

Link

Holy shit. :(

Omg. No =(

James Corden: "Gun violence should not be a staple of American life." pic.twitter.com/VVGk6hwVuj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2017

Kimmel's monologue moved me to tears, his raw open emotions were almost hard to watch. But I do feel that we will probably never have meaningful gun control legislation. Gun lobbyists love mass shootings, the talk of gun control comes up, their value skyrockets, it lingers for awhile and then just goes away. They have too much control and too much money to allow anything that would hurt their sales and mass shootings only bolster them.

so I just watched the video of jason aldean running off stage in mid performance, I'm seeing a lot of people criticizing him for leaving the stage without warning the audience. just curious ONTD, what's your opinion on his reaction?



I think there’s no right way to handle it. The man was wearing in ears so he truly couldn’t hear anything. IF he heard anything, I’m sure he thought it was his heavily pyrotechnic show. He was like any normal human, scared for his life and probably only thinking of himself and his family.

On the flip side, if he yelled, RUN! to the crowd, he could’ve incited an even bigger riot and rush to exits.

I’m not going to shame him for being scared.



Edited at 2017-10-03 04:55 am (UTC) Reply

I would have been scared shitless and taken off running too. In that situation I don't blame anyone for not having the presence of mind to do something like give instructions to a crowd.

It's a human reaction, I can't fault him.

Even had he warned the audience, there is no telling if the audience would have even responded. It sounded like mass confusion and could have made it worse. I don't fault him for his reaction and I'm sure he is likely going to blame himself for not warning people.

I can't blame him, who knows what you'd do until you're in the situation. Someone from his team said his pregnant wife was backstage and they rushed to get her to safety.

It was his flight response. He did what he had to do to survive.

It was a natural reaction. He was scared. And if he did yell something, it could have caused an even bigger panic. :(

it was a damned if you do damned if you dont situation. he quickly thought about himself. im sure people in the crowd who were clueless wouldve wanted to know what was happening but at the same time it could have created another dangerous situation of people stepping on each other to get out.



who knows what the right reaction should have been. it is what it is. Reply

ia and honestly there was nothing he could've done

Yeah, I can't imagine what kind of mass panic the crowd could have been sent into if they were told.

This summer I was out bar hopping in my hometown and witnessed a man stop his truck in the middle of the street and pull a gun on some dude bros who were already in an altercation.



I'm super into true crime and like to think I'm moderately aware of my surroundingsand would be a good witness, but I can hardly remember any details and didn't even think to take down the license plate number. I absolutely froze and in that moment all I could think to do was hide against a wall and not involve myself in the incident in any way. Fear is a crazy thing and can absolutely stun you.



Edited at 2017-10-03 05:07 am (UTC) Reply

People at work were talking about this today. Even if you knew every detail that we know now I'm not sure what he could have said that would have helped. Without knowing anything it's even worse. What if you tell everyone to run, then there's a stampede and people are killed and it was some sort of hoax? What if you tell everyone to stay and there are also explosives that are going to go off where they are? I don't blame him at all, and I'm sure he'll be second guessing himself for a long time.

I can't really say I blame him. Scared, and sort of isolated up on the stage... Probably no really good way to handle it.

I think anyone would've done the same thing.

There's absolutely no fault there. Someone's shooting, you run.

I wasn't in his situation and therefore I don't know how I'd react, so what right do I have to judge him?

its heartless to criticize someone on a stage in a moment of panic. what if he was wrong? and he just caused mass panic that would have led to severe injuries because he was wrong or someone off stage told him something was happening that was wrong?



leave the dude alone. (not you, I mean in response to the question). Reply

1) it wouldn't have helped significantly for him to warn to crowd 2) it's not unrealistic for a performer to assume they are the target/a bigger target in a situation like this

Flight or fight response knows no logic.

Those criticisms are absurd. No one knows how they'd respond in that kind of scenario until it happens to them.

I can't really fault him for it. He was probably in a state of panic and that was his reaction. There's a chance he might think back on it and regret not saying something.

There's really no way to know how one would even react in that situation until you're IN that situation. So I can't fault him.

Fight or flight is human nature he may have just instinctually run.

i feel like people who are criticizing don't understand how humans work

There is nothing to criticize.

I would have ran too.



Our late talk show hosts are now de facto activists, not because they want to, but because it would be incomprehensible to not be — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 3, 2017

The US is such a crazy place. Reply

it's seriously such a weird time we're living in now

lol no

how the fuck are theatre-kid Corden and fuck nut Colbert consider activists? seriously...

Kimmel is connecting with audiences better than b4 I'll give him that and Meyers pulls of a good English 101 persuasive argument every week but other than that.. not activists.



this tweet is tone-deaf as fuck and if you replaced "late talk shows hosts" with celebrities and and "de facto activists" with politicians in that tweet, you see how fucking out of touch Mindy is. idk I'm just sick of celebs being quick to laud other celebs as beacons of hope rather than use their voice to elevate people within the movement who truly need visibility. Reply

Poor Jimmy. :(

Poor, poor Jimmy. I hope he can somehow push through this ordeal, against

Nnnn Reply

"It feels like someone opened a window into hell."



Just now? Many have been feeling that warm breeze of injustice & chaos. Reply

I think he's talking about this Tr*mp era. It's like suddenly evil was given a green light... the racism in this country is a constant problem but *right now* it feels like we are reaching a new level of hate with the kkk endorsing Agent Orange and the nazis marching in the south. Things are fucked up. Reply

Why are gun enthusiasts so opposed to proper control? Do they really want dereanged people like this man representing them? They should be the ones pushing hardest. It’s so incredibly frustrating Reply

I've had this debate with my father for years, while he is for some gun control laws, closing loopholes and such, he doesn't want to see things time assault style weapons banned. We always seem to come back to the argument of cars being used as weapons or knives. And no matter how many times I argue that cars and knives are not the same thing as a weapon designed specifically to kill, it goes nowhere.



But he also doesn't want to be lumped in with crazies like that so I dunno. Its a worthless argument most times. Reply

Has he given you a reason as to why civilians would need assault rifles? Reply

Parent

When a 64 year old white man kills 58 and wounds 500 in fifteen minutes from 1200 feet with a knife, I will absolutely call for knife control. Until then, you've made the world's shittiest point. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) October 2, 2017

Cars and knives aren't killing dozens and injuring hundreds in minutes, so tired of that lame argument. Reply

Parent

Who cares if Kim Jong-un gets a nuke? Nukes don’t kill people, PEOPLE kill people.



... see how fucking stupid that sounds? #GunControl — Bob Cunningham ❄ (@BCunningham215) October 2, 2017

that line of thinking omg. Reply

When most Americans want gun reform, It's incredibly disturbing to hear the outliers like your dad who don't give a damn about children being murdered. Reply

Parent

its all about stubbornness Reply

I think it's out of selfishness, apart of the American way. Our country was built on white men being told that they could do what every they want. And damn the rights of others. Reply

Parent

because they're morons. they're scared it means the government is going to take over and they can't fight back or something. Reply

The most common thing I see is "banning them wouldn't stop anyone!"

Reply

I always see the "banning guns won't stop criminals from acquiring them" and I'm just like "So the solution is to make it even easier?" I just don't understand gun logic. Reply

Parent

They all have fucked up action movie fantasies of being the hero in these situations and pulling out their gun and shooting the bad guys. Statistically, panic makes people do stupid things and it would only make things worse, but they don't see it that way.



Even women are like this. My ex co-worker started working at a gun shop, became obsessed with guns from it, and guess what she's doing now? She's a cop and a Trump supporter. She used to be a fucking theater geek. Reply

They love their toys. Reply

"Guns don't kill people, people kill people!!!!!" 111!!!1 Reply

They all have the same tired arguments: Criminals would still access them, they would be unable to protect themselves against armed criminals, etc. My dad sort of came around once I got it through his head that regulation is not equivalent to banning all firearms (I think everyone knows this culture is too far gone for that to ever be feasible), but it's a waste of time to argue with many gun owners. Reply

it's too much already Reply

I feel so bad for Jimmy. He's had to do way too many of these sorts of monologues. I still remember the one he did after the movie theater shooting a couple of years ago. Reply

he is really good at expressing what a lot of people are thinking in an eloquent and relatable way Reply

