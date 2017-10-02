Jimmy Kimmel tearfully talks about his hometown Las Vegas, pleads with GOP for gun control.
After the tragedy in Jimmy’s hometown of Las Vegas, he sends love to everyone affected, talks about the major gun violence problem we have in this country, calls out the senators who are in the pocket of the NRA, and asks for common sense and action from our elected officials to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.
Some quotes from the monologue:
"You know what will happen... the bills will be written, they'll be watered down, they'll fail. The NRA will smother it all with money, over time we'll get distracted and move on to the next thing. And then it will happen again, and again."
"Last night the White House press Secretary said it was not the time for political debate... I don't know, we have 59 innocent people dead, it wasn't their time either. So I think now is the time for political debate."
"In February he (Trump) signed a bill that made it easier for severely mentally ill people to buy guns legally."
"McConnell, Ryan, and a number of other lawmaker who won't do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip, also sent their thoughts and prayers today. Which is good, they should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country."
"It feels like someone opened a window into hell."
Stephen commends the victims and first responders of the tragic Las Vegas shooting for their immeasurable courage. Now we need courage from the President of the United States.
Trevor weighs in on a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, and President Trump lashes out at North Korea and Puerto Rico on Twitter.
Seth Meyers addresses the shooting in Las Vegas and Congress' inaction on gun control legislation
if it doesn't flipped and get filled with Democrats, shame on America!
the House has 2-year terms, the Senate has 6-year.
let's hope for the best though. it'd be a dream come true if paul ryan lost his seat.
My family are locals and know people who have died and were shot so it's the most real attack for me.
It's so upsetting. Many of the casinos had their signs dedicated to the tragedy with numbers to call if missing loved ones or for people looking to donate blood. So many people showed up that all the appointments for the day were filled, so that's good news.
Jimmy's monologue was so touching. He had been such a powerful voice lately.
On the flip side, if he yelled, RUN! to the crowd, he could’ve incited an even bigger riot and rush to exits.
I’m not going to shame him for being scared.
who knows what the right reaction should have been. it is what it is.
I'm super into true crime and like to think I'm moderately aware of my surroundingsand would be a good witness, but I can hardly remember any details and didn't even think to take down the license plate number. I absolutely froze and in that moment all I could think to do was hide against a wall and not involve myself in the incident in any way. Fear is a crazy thing and can absolutely stun you.
leave the dude alone. (not you, I mean in response to the question).
Kimmel is connecting with audiences better than b4 I'll give him that and Meyers pulls of a good English 101 persuasive argument every week but other than that.. not activists.
this tweet is tone-deaf as fuck and if you replaced "late talk shows hosts" with celebrities and and "de facto activists" with politicians in that tweet, you see how fucking out of touch Mindy is. idk I'm just sick of celebs being quick to laud other celebs as beacons of hope rather than use their voice to elevate people within the movement who truly need visibility.
Just now? Many have been feeling that warm breeze of injustice & chaos.
But he also doesn't want to be lumped in with crazies like that so I dunno. Its a worthless argument most times.
Even women are like this. My ex co-worker started working at a gun shop, became obsessed with guns from it, and guess what she's doing now? She's a cop and a Trump supporter. She used to be a fucking theater geek.