Bollywood News Roundup
Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky.Thank u ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love. pic.twitter.com/FNrb5jZZpu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2017
Shahrukh Khan reunites with some of his heroines. He's with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karishma
Kapoor, Sridevi, and Alia Bhatt.
#Khilji @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @aditiraohydari @Viacom18Movies @Bhansali_Prod @TSeries pic.twitter.com/DtWgo6rQKt— Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 2, 2017
#Khilji @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @aditiraohydari @Viacom18Movies @Bhansali_Prod @TSeries pic.twitter.com/WrzTC4M584— Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 2, 2017
Ranveer will be playing the antagonist Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the upcoming movie Padmavati.
Viral video: Watch #DimpleKapadia-#SunnyDeol indulge in some PDA in London | https://t.co/qx7yDMZus6 pic.twitter.com/SCf9YMydzM— India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) September 27, 2017
Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol made headlines last week after they were spotted holding hands in London and fueling rumors that they have renewed their relationship. For those who don't know, Dimple and Sunny dated back in the 90s. Their recent outing together is considered scandalous because Sunny is still married to his wife, Pooja.
#MahiraKhan Khan slammed for smoking with #RanbirKapoor : @ParineetiChopra , @Varun_dvn @AliZafarsays reactshttps://t.co/5nyZ4CXIIT— India TV (@indiatvnews) September 23, 2017
Mahira Khan has come under some scrutiny recently after pictures of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor leaked. She was criticized by some trolls and hypocrites for smoking and wearing a "revealing" dress. There is also some speculation that Mahira and Ranbir are dating.
I need to watch Ram Leela even tho it's gonna make me cry. I never thought Ranveer was hot but he looks reallyyy good in all these old time movies. Need to watch Bajirao Mastani too. Which one's better?
Sunny-Dimple - damn. Never would've thought their 25 year old affair would be out like this.. The hypocrisy is staggering though, Sunny constantly blamed Hema for years for marrying his father but he is cheating on his wife the same way.
Ranbir-Mahira - They were getting called real-life Veer Zaara on social media lol. Considering how classist, casteist and close-minded the Kapoor family are, they won't be too receptive to a Pakistani, Muslim single mother but hope Ranbir gets some balls and stands up for her.
Padmavati - Most awaited movie of the year. Ranveer looks v different, so menacing and evil. All 3 had great posters, waiting for the trailer now.
Damn Sunny is married? smh
Mahira and Ranbir, please let them just be friends since Ranbir is a serial cheater and a mess. The Imad Wasim (floppy haired Pakistani cricketer he was involved with a girl and like Ranbir is a rat) scandal has taken over the headlines in Pakistan and Pakistani twitter so I'm glad my sis/bhen Mahira is getting a break.
Edit: Also the AIB/Kangana Bollywood Diva vid made my year
