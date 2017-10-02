Bollywood News Roundup





#HrithikStalkedOrNot | READ: Part 1 of the police complaint filed by Hrithik Roshan against Kangana Ranaut https://t.co/rOJktPMlIX — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2017

There's also another round in the Hrithik and Kangana saga. Hrithik claims that Kangana is stalking him. Reply

Yep, and I've also read that Aditya Pancholi filed a defamation suit against Kangana because she exposed him as an abusive pos. Reply

Is Kangana the one that recently got injured on set? My mom was saying it was her but she also gets her actresses mixed up frequently. Reply

Yes, that was Kangana. She was injured with a sword on the set of Manikarnika. Reply

This is the most confusing shit ever. For one, who sends ~their lover thousands of love letters via emails in this era, what happened to text messaging. And if Hrithik was that bothered, he could have marked it spam or blocked her. Why this continued for years on both sides, bizarre. Reply

when did Ranbir and Katrina break up? Or was that not a thing? Reply

They broke up in February 2016. She seems to be back together with Salman now. Reply

Oh gosh... She could definitely do so much better. Reply

every time I see SRK all I can think about is when my mom had a poster of him in her closet, but then one day my dad made her take it down so she went and hanged it on my room and i was like ?? okthanksforthehotdudeiguess ??

I believe it's still there Reply

Lol My dad gets jealous of my mom's Bollywood crushes too. She's always making googly eyes at John Abraham whenever we watch a film that he's in, and my dad gets so mad. Reply

Are any of the Bollywood movies on Netflix US worth watching? They seem to have a few older ones now too.



Edited at 2017-10-03 05:33 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah, I like a few of the films they have:



Queen

Pink

Dangal

Jab We Met

Tanu Weds Manu

Piku

Neerja

Margarita With a Straw

Kahaani

Talvar Reply

Thank you. I've already seen a few of those, but I'll add the rest to my list. Reply

Arampali is still there, which I haven't finished the whole thing but I LOVE the "Tadap ye din" song in it. Reply

I can't wait for Padmavati to come out (esp since theaters here include captions for all Indian releases)!



I need to watch Ram Leela even tho it's gonna make me cry. I never thought Ranveer was hot but he looks reallyyy good in all these old time movies. Need to watch Bajirao Mastani too. Which one's better? Reply

I personally liked Bajirao Mastani better, but I had a hard time rooting for either of the two characters because they were so insensitive to Kashibai. Reply

That one seems to have the better ratings so I guess I'll watch it first. Thanks! Reply

I'm an easy crier but Ram Leela didn't make me cry.. it's not that sad for some reason. Bajirao Mastani is marginally better. Reply

This is such an awesome post OP!



Sunny-Dimple - damn. Never would've thought their 25 year old affair would be out like this.. The hypocrisy is staggering though, Sunny constantly blamed Hema for years for marrying his father but he is cheating on his wife the same way.



Ranbir-Mahira - They were getting called real-life Veer Zaara on social media lol. Considering how classist, casteist and close-minded the Kapoor family are, they won't be too receptive to a Pakistani, Muslim single mother but hope Ranbir gets some balls and stands up for her.



Padmavati - Most awaited movie of the year. Ranveer looks v different, so menacing and evil. All 3 had great posters, waiting for the trailer now. Reply

i've only seen a handful of bollywood movies but the ones i've seen i've really enjoyed. what are some good movies for new people? Reply

which ones have you seen? I like a lot of the not so new films like dilwale dulhania le jayenge, Asoka, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Paheli, Saawariya Reply

I didn't even get a notif for this Reply

Damn Sunny is married? smh



Mahira and Ranbir, please let them just be friends since Ranbir is a serial cheater and a mess. The Imad Wasim (floppy haired Pakistani cricketer he was involved with a girl and like Ranbir is a rat) scandal has taken over the headlines in Pakistan and Pakistani twitter so I'm glad my sis/bhen Mahira is getting a break.



Edit: Also the AIB/Kangana Bollywood Diva vid made my year



Edit: Also the AIB/Kangana Bollywood Diva vid made my year

Edited at 2017-10-03 08:01 am (UTC) Does Rishi Kapoor only swear at women in his DMs and does a 15 year old teenage boy run his twitter account bc what kind of insults?: http://www.huffingtonpost.in/2017/09/20/people-on-twitter-are-blocking-rishi-kapoor-because-he-abused-a-woman-on-dm-yet-again_a_23215789/ Damn Sunny is married? smhMahira and Ranbir, please let them just be friends since Ranbir is a serial cheater and a mess. The Imad Wasim (floppy haired Pakistani cricketer he was involved with a girl and like Ranbir is a rat) scandal has taken over the headlines in Pakistan and Pakistani twitter so I'm glad my sis/bhen Mahira is getting a break.Edit: Also the AIB/Kangana Bollywood Diva vid made my year Reply

'SHOCKING: Behaya male actor cigarette-noshi kartay huay pakray gaye - sharmnaak manazir'.. said NO ONE EVER.

F*** your double standards. pic.twitter.com/t91Owh1D1i — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) 22 September 2017

Glad Mahira is getting a break, although it was nice to see so many of her TV colleagues supporting her. Osman's tweet was on point.. Reply

