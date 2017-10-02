Waheeda Rehman

Bollywood News Roundup




Shahrukh Khan reunites with some of his heroines. He's with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karishma
Kapoor, Sridevi, and Alia Bhatt.








Ranveer will be playing the antagonist Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the upcoming movie Padmavati.







Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol made headlines last week after they were spotted holding hands in London and fueling rumors that they have renewed their relationship. For those who don't know, Dimple and Sunny dated back in the 90s. Their recent outing together is considered scandalous because Sunny is still married to his wife, Pooja.






Mahira Khan has come under some scrutiny recently after pictures of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor leaked. She was criticized by some trolls and hypocrites for smoking and wearing a "revealing" dress. There is also some speculation that Mahira and Ranbir are dating.


