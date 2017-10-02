Armie Hammer for Out Magazine + Call Me By Your Name Audiobook Released
Armie Hammer, OUT Magazine pic.twitter.com/dhOCl3zYME— 🎬 (@filmsthetic) October 3, 2017
#NEW ☆ Armie Hammer for OUT magazine, November 2017. ♡ #ArmieHammer pic.twitter.com/moRMP5isxZ— anything hammer (@anythinghammer) October 2, 2017
If you have a #voicecrush on Armie Hammer, pre-order @aaciman's 'Call Me by Your Name' & get ready to swoon on 10/3: https://t.co/FnGdEsbcBz pic.twitter.com/7Frg9g5qDL— Audible (@audible_com) September 27, 2017
The good sis Armie Hammer posed for OUT Magazine's November issue.
-Armie says financial backers wanted an antagonist to "contrast with Elio and Oliver" but director Luca Guadagnino remained opposed to the idea.
+Audiobook is released October 3rd (tonight)! Narrated by daddy Armie.
Source
me as i listen to the audioshook:
Who made that joke here? I die every time I think of it!
I'm trying to get my GQ Styles signed by Armie & Timmy. How do I go about doing this? Do they walk a step-and-repeat or something?
still pressed abt how they tamed down the sex tho especially in context of luca gudagnino's other (more hetero) work
getonyourknees.mp3
