oprahmoment.tiff

Armie Hammer for Out Magazine + Call Me By Your Name Audiobook Released







The good sis Armie Hammer posed for OUT Magazine's November issue.
-Armie says financial backers wanted an antagonist to "contrast with Elio and Oliver" but director Luca Guadagnino remained opposed to the idea.

+Audiobook is released October 3rd (tonight)! Narrated by daddy Armie.

Source
Source
Source

me as i listen to the audioshook:
Tagged: , , , , , ,