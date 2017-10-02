Gymnastics GOAT Kohei Uchimura gets injured at the 2017 World Gymnastics Championships
Kohei Uchimura, 6x All Around World Champion and 2x All Around Olympic Champion, was going for his 7th World title in Montreal. He successfully did rings, but on his vault, a 1/2 on 2 1/2 twist off or the Li Xiaopeng, he landed low and hurt his ankle. Despite heavy limping, he still did parralel bars and had trouble with the landing on his dismount. He finally decided to scratch on high bar. Since he didn't do high bar, floor, or pommel horse he is ineligible to qualify for the all around title and his streak ends here. Afterwards, he was using crutches to walk around the arena. He told the press that he apologizes to his teammates and those support him.
Injured, Kohei Uchimura relinquishes All-around competition #MTL2017GYM. More here: https://t.co/Jbw6ETRTZK— FIG (@gymnastics) October 3, 2017
Video: https://t.co/OyiGj2cQGA
Source: Twitter
2017 Worlds is cancelled
oh no! at least there is lots of time till Tokyo I know he wanted to hang in there and compete.
Although, he admitted he only eats dinner and drinks coffee and smokes the rest of the day, so maybe this is a signal he needs to improve his diet.