ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 15 Bullies & Mean Girls in Horror





Your posts give me life! Reply

Thread

Link

This rare footage of me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched this whole video and it's the trippiest damn thing ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*stares at gif*

NOPE! DO NOT WANT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

-4 points for not gifing the actual birth



Edited at 2017-10-03 03:29 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of that day I watched multiple human birth videos on YT. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

original source? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the hell lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif is very relatable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOATHE bullies in movies. It's the least pleasant movie experience because all I want to do is reach into the screen and slap some sense into them.



I had a bully/enemy in high school all because I stood up to him bullying somebody else. Jokes on him because he got caught twice drinking alcohol in school and flunked out of college. His mom wrote a book and dedicated to the entire family except him. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I can't help but to cackle and applaud his mother for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got bullied, still bitter about it because I was one of the few Black kids in the damn school and they said, "Be the bigger person." Never would put my future kids through that Liberal white people shit. NEVA



P.S



Angela's reveal pissed me off. Mainly because we had LGBT movies and my friend suggested this movie and told us, "It's LGBT." No, it's fucking not. Someone goes crazy because they were forced to dress like a girl and the gay men in the story die. *sigh* I'm still baffled by her trying to justify why we had to watch that with "Tipping the Velvet" and "Fingersmith". I really liked "Fingersmith" although that took 2 viewings for me to get it. Reply

Thread

Link

It's very much not a LGBT movie.



I do think, before her dad and her sister were killed, it was progressive for that time period to show two dudes just hanging out and having fun with their kids and being a happy couple.



Of course, any progress was erased by having the kids being ~traumatized~ by catching their dad and step dad in bed together. It was very two steps forward one step back. And then the revel and the whole being forced to be a girl thing.



Your friend must have reeeeeaaaaally wanted to rewatch Sleepaway Camp and was just like "I'll tell everyone it's a LGBT movie so we can watch it on our movie night."



Edited at 2017-10-03 04:45 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she wanted to rewatch Sleepaway Camp again as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the Camp counselor (who's in his 50s) openly sleeping with Judy...It's weird.



Edited at 2017-10-03 07:02 am (UTC) Tbh Sleepaway Camp is my least favorite horror movie because of the reveal. I just think it's so cheap, transphobic, homophobic and tacky, and that's saying a lot in a genre that's largely defined by the cheap and tacky. I remember watching it with someone who knew nothing about the movie, and everything that leads up to the "surprise" twist is straight up boring filler. Even though I was able to get through it, it's not really a testament to the film's quality (I've been known to get through a lot of bad movies) and I could sense the person I was watching it losing interest and since I hated the reveal and knew it wouldn't really save the movie, I ended up putting on Phantasm, which has aged wayyyy better. Also weird, I never noticed the slightly creepy undertone to the film, like how openly the adults are predators? Like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like that Terror Train made Jamie Lee Curtis's character semi-unlikable in contrast to her usual scream queen heroines.



Edit to add that the "high schoolers" in Slaughter High were the most despicable I've ever seen.



Edited at 2017-10-03 03:25 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I remember little about Slaughter High except for what they did to that guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That movie leaves a bad taste in the mouth, especially considering what happened to the lead actor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was relentlessly bullied until i was in 8th grade and left public school. i can't imagine being on the other side of that dynamic and feeling any sort of gratification Reply

Thread

Link

Loving all these originals, OP!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that was a penis emoji. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like bullies in horror movies because 90% of the time they Die Reply

Thread

Link

The best comeuppance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao yeeessss. >:D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finish ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brian de Palma made Betty Buckley slap Nancy Allen for real for 30 takes. Four years later De Palma and Nancy got married #trivia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't seen most of these; which are worth watching? Reply

Thread

Link

Trick r' Treat is excellent and Sorority Row is better if you treat it like a comedy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, the only one i've watched is Trick 'r Treat, so...that one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Carrie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The original “black Christmas” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1



SO GOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love love love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOVE that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg you NEED to see CARRIE like it's so fucking good Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Carrie, Trick R Treat, & The Craft are all great! And I haven't seen it yet, but I've heard good things about The Slumber Party Massacre. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Carries is a must see tbh. The Craft is just crazy fun lol i love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was kind of lightly picked on and became overly harsh and succinct as a result and never really grew out of it.



That story in Trick r' Treat is my favorite one though. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn’t get bullied. I was always cool 😎 Reply

Thread

Link

same haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved jessica from sorority row tbh Reply

Thread

Link

She made that movie better than it really was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was def picked on Reply

Thread

Link

Well, you're loved now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks J <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell me their names! I’ll fuck em up now 🤛 💥 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Leave flaming dog poo on their faces. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was sometimes, but I was also probably too unpopular to get noticed in the first place. A mixed blessing, I suppose. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I need to get a move on with my Halloween movie-thon. I'm watching Halloween H20 right now and watched The Exorcist last night. Reply

Thread

Link

Me toooo!

It’s already oct 2nd 😱 I think I’ll watch rear window or Rebecca rn. They’re on YouTube Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started 13 Ghosts from a stream but it kept buffering so I'll break out my DVD later. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link