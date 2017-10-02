Papyrus font creator responds to SNL skit

I didn't take the skit as insulting the font, just the laziness of the person who chose it for Avatar.





Dude got screwed, though. $750 for the font they used in Avatar...

and the laziness of Cameron who okayed it lol. I refuse to see this as anything other than mocking Cameron because thats what I wanna see.

That skit was the only one that made me laugh

sometimes i see screencaps of ppl's phones and they're using the most god awful squiggly text like what is that shit? is it an iphone thing or something? how can anyone read that? it's worse than comic sans

Those are android phones that have the child font

Ew!



I didn't know that - I have an android and don't even know how to change the font lol Reply

Lol @ "the child font."

lmao

I know exactly what you're talking about & I shudder every time I see it. How do people live that way?!

Haha that's Samsung. My best friend does it to her phone, it's hideous

Sis, how dare you dragging Apple in this shit. I ordered new diopters for my glasses, just thinking about that Samsung fuckery

Choco Cooky.

It's always 40+ ~cool moms with square tip manicures and the "can I see a manager" haircut handing out cards for their Younique business.

I didn't even know you could change the font on a phone

The worst Is the people that use Disney font

omg fr idk how they live with themselves. it's so ugly and childish.

lmao don't drag apple into this. their one good thing is their aesthetics.

i hate papyrus, comic sans, and lobster. i'm also not a huge fan of league gothic.



ot, but i was supposed to see solange tonight at radio city and she didn't come on until 10:45 and i can't live my life that way lol. i dipped. Reply

Omg, I'm so sorry, what was the initial time? And aren't Sun Ra Orchestra the openning act, did they deliver at least? I'm too cheap to ever leave something I payed for, so I would never, but also I fucking stan ha and A Seat At The Table has been on a hardcore replay sice the anniversary, so I would've not left anyway

i also hardcore stan ASATT but i paid $35 and didn't have the best seats, so there wasn't much of a loss. she had THREE opening acts. some visual thing, sun ra, and earl sweatshirt. it was 2.5 hours of opening acts and she didn't get on until 10:45 and apparently it's already over.



those tickets to see her (for the good seats) weren't cheap. the tweets leading up to the show were vicious lol. people were so pissed. the ticket says the show starts at 8:00 PM and for her to go on nearly 3 hours later? come on. Reply

LMAO Lobster. Lobster is definitely getting overused. People love it for that "diner" look but it's just terrible and there are way better Retro fonts out there.

god i fucking hate lobster

I'm surprised no one has made an Undertale reference yet. :P

The best Papyrus!! There is a user here with him as their icon lol

this was one of the most boringest premieres ever of SNL.



bring back Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, Dan Akroyd. Reply

Ryan Gosling laugh-crying through every skit is fucking obnoxious.

Pretty sure at least two of those people are dead.

LOL Curlz MT and Jokerman are pretty goddamn terrible. Brush Script and Lucida Calligraphy and Handwriting always bugged me too.

omgggg I hate Lucida Handwriting!! When I was in school and I wanted a cool Script font, it was always the font that was on the computers. It's the ugliest script font in the world imo.

It makes me so uncomfortable LOL Like who in their right mind wants to use that??

when i was in high school i loooooved garamond

I still love Garamond, but Georgia is my current fav

sist, i used to write all my papers in georgia.

Georgia is a timeless classic. It always looks great.

I love garamond, it's so pleasing to the eye.

Garamond and Georgia are classic, along with Baskerville and Didot. Serif fonts are the best. I have much love for Gill Sans though.

this was great

Helvetica all day every day. No exceptions, no substitutions.

ia, but during my aim chat days i was boring and just used like narrow arial bc i couldn't get helvetica on aim

Lmao same! Omg

SAME, narrow arial was my shit



Edited at 2017-10-03 03:44 am (UTC) Reply

dittoooo

loool i thought it was the classiest font.

highkey this

I was sad Apple stopped using Helvetica in ios 9 but tbh, San Francisco is a great font too.

Helvetica is great because it has such a large family, so there is tons of variety. That said, sometimes it gets a little boring to look at, because it's everywhere. It's the ultimate safe font, like every business uses it because most designers don't know of any other font off the top of their head and it's basically impossible to fuck up.

Oh god we watched this in my design class at the beginning of the year and now I literally cannot NOT see it everywhere.

Costello sold the font for $750 and now he gets "very low" royalty payments from its use

but he's famous!



but he's famous! Reply

In college, I sat through a 3 hour PowerPoint presentation on the globalization of labor but it was in fucking comic sans

I hope they failed tbh.

Oh, I forgot to mention...it was from the professor

Noooo lol

I've just started an MSc in a ~prestigious university~ ( #humblebrag ) so I had high hopes for the lecture content. All comic sans so far. Unacceptable.

The episode was bad but this digital short was hilarious.

the only font that matters is comic sans

i was just thinking of you bc i just made a gif...

please don't think of me ever when you create such diabolical gifs

the ceo of my company sends out emails to everyone with comic sans.

i can't... i just can't.



i can't... i just can't. Reply

I'm think it's highkey coming back HARD in an ~~~ironical way, like, soon the hipsters will overuse it on T-shirts. I see it happen sometimes, but I think the whole new wave is comeing

Lmao aww, Comic Sans gets a lot of unfair hate. Tbh I prefer comic sans to a lot of other fonts out there.



Also whenever I see Comic Sans I think of how my sister use to use it on AIM, rofl. Reply

die screaming

I work in early childhood and everyone uses comic sans omg.

I don't hate it either, it looks cute to me

i have no idea why people hate CS so much. it's not my fav but it's not pain to me.

People get so extra about it. I've always loved it for smaller text (11pt and down) because t's a lot easier to read than many others when you've got really bad eye sight. At least that's the case for me.

