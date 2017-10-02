Papyrus font creator responds to SNL skit
Papyrus font creator on #SNL’s Avatar joke: "I believe it’s a well-designed font, it’s well-thought out" https://t.co/boGMGmUlrX— Vulture (@vulture) October 2, 2017
- The use of Papyrus font for the massively successful film Avatar was the subject of a hilarious skit starring Ryan Gosling in SNL's season opener
- The font creator, Chris Costello, came to its defense: "I believe it’s a well-designed font, it’s well-thought out." He designed it when he was 23 years old going through a lot of stuff.
- Costello sold the font for $750 and now he gets "very low" royalty payments from its use
- Thinks the font is overused. Loved the skit!
SOURCE: 1 2
Best and worst fonts, ONTD?
