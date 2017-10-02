Demi Lovato is red hot on the cover of Notion Magazine's 77th issue

She looks good. I'm glad she ditched the rectangle brows once and for all. Reply

daddy issues is so good Reply

yeah, it's so catchy. the lyrics tho, I'm scared to analyse it, but the beat is good. Reply

i like that skirt

also arent u william bell? Reply

afraid not! Reply

then someone accused u of such and you should not stand for that slander of ur name! Reply

lmao where? i was the one who tried to summon him in the post yd! Reply

omg wow i'm dumb as shit, you are the one who revealed him but instead of putting the note next to his username i did it to yours unknowingly. please forgive my illiterate ass. :( Reply

Yeah his user name is noextrai b/c there is no i in his first name Reply

ty! idk why this didnt register with me lol Reply

Hitchhiker and Ruin The Friendship. Reply

this Reply

lmao why was my comment deleted Reply

it was an accident, the gif i posted in my reply was broken and i deleted the whole thread instead of just mine :( Reply

aw all good bb Reply

LUCKY FOR YOU I GOT ALL THESE DADDY ISSUESS Reply

my hymn tbh Reply

Which demi sister is this bopping Reply

Meghan T looks passable here. Reply

I like the cover! Reply

She looks great in this photoshoot. Reply

She's living her best life and I love it.





In the other hand I feel like Daddy Issues was coming for the me of 12 years ago and I don't appreciate that shit. Too real, too fucking real Reply

My fave track is Concentrate, followed by the title track



And then daddy issues for the lols



The whole album is great Reply

i need to give more listens to the last two tracks, i've been stuck on "lonely" and "yddifma" the past few days Reply

Concentrate is so unbelievably sexy Reply

Concentrate is the best one for sure Reply

the album is good but daddy issues is downright dark-sided. find jesus, ontd Reply

Don't call us out like this sis. Reply

“Ruin the Friendship” is my favourite, for three different reasons: as a song on its own (very sultry); because she wrote a song about how she wants to bang Nick Jonas; and for the look on her face when somebody presented that theory to her, seemingly indicating she thought it was hard to guess who she was talking about.



Edited at 2017-10-03 03:31 am (UTC)

Can someone in the publishing industry explain to me how some of these online magazines like Bello or Notion or whatever stay afloat? They seem to just exist to give CW stars a photo shoot once in a while Reply

games was on repeat for me today! Reply

I tried listening to some of her songs but I'm not feeling her screechy style of singing Reply

try "ruin the friendship" and "lonely," the latter is a belter but she doesn't do what you're referring to lol Reply

I love that skirt.



I really like Daddy Issues but is it censored on Apple Music for some reason? I'm so excited for this Demi ~era. Reply

I think the censor is to make the "fu**" rhyme with "enough" better, it makes it a soft "phhhhh" rather then a hard "uck".



Plus, it's ~*~*~*dramatic~*~*~* Reply

it's not even really explicit lol idk why it's listed that way Reply

