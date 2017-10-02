Demi Lovato is red hot on the cover of Notion Magazine's 77th issue
Demi on the cover of the 77th Issue of Notion Magazine pic.twitter.com/Z1NfqvIo5G— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) October 3, 2017
Demi photographed for the 77th Issue of Notion Magazine pic.twitter.com/ON4bkf0acU— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) October 3, 2017
Demi photographed for the 77th Issue of Notion Magazine pic.twitter.com/uynnDrmEPN— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) October 3, 2017
Source
What's your favorite track on TMYLM?
also arent u william bell?
In the other hand I feel like Daddy Issues was coming for the me of 12 years ago and I don't appreciate that shit. Too real, too fucking real
And then daddy issues for the lols
The whole album is great
Edited at 2017-10-03 03:31 am (UTC)
I really like Daddy Issues but is it censored on Apple Music for some reason? I'm so excited for this Demi ~era.
Plus, it's ~*~*~*dramatic~*~*~*