I'm still mulling it over (not sure I'm liking Lorna's characterization) but it blows Flophumans out of the water and straight into the sun. Seethe, Ike! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm imagining Ike fuming that the fruit of his years-long labor to replace the X-Men is a disaster on all fronts whereas Fox doesn't even have to try to make a successful X-property at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the pregnancy...



And eh, [ spoilers for later in the season ] it seems like they might be going with the retcon that she accidentally killed her mom and her mom's husband She's both the only real spark of life and the thing that makes me most nervous. Everything about her comes with a "but." It's nice that they're saying outright that she has Bipolar Disorder, but that could go bad easily. She seems to have gotten all of the personality on the show, but maybe not the best acting. Her storyline has potential, butAnd eh,, which is not my favorite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ spoilers ] pregnancy bit seemed like a lie to me. They want to put her away bc she's powerful. All of the cops saw that, and she hurt a few of them. So what better way to get her to confess to being guilty, or sign away her rights or whatever than to tell her she's pregnant? They can always claim it was a false positive later on.



IDEK anything about the comics. So if she has a legit kid then okay but this is my theory. Okay so the Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is vastly preferable. I hope you're right.



Edited at 2017-10-03 03:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I don't want to deal with them being on the run with a baby mutant, or a baby mutant at all. That's too much too soon. We're only coming into this with Reed's POV (I had to look up his name--my brain just goes to Bill/Sookeh rofl). We see him with his copy of the results. There is a chance they're tricking him. It's the government after all. I think I'm giving them too much credit, tho'. At this point it's just a wait and see thing. I hope so too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am loving this show so far and definitely one of my favorite new ones! Cannot wait for more. Reply

Thread

Link





I like that it seems like Jamie Chung is getting a good chunk of screen time.



They can keep the [ Spoiler (click to open) ] pregnancy plot for Lorna



And I'm not sure if I like how they're setting up the boy to be super special powerful? Was I reading that wrong? [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Like, no one was able to hold those spider thingies back but he ripped them apart? K. I really liked it, tbh.I like that it seems like Jamie Chung is getting a good chunk of screen time.They can keep thethough.And I'm not sure if I like how they're setting up the boy to be super special powerful? Was I reading that wrong? Reply

Thread

Link

Blair Redford is in this? BRB gunna watch the 1st ep rn. Reply

Thread

Link

is this going to get cancelled or what?? Reply

Thread

Link

Is this that show that's the X-Men without saying they're the X-Men? Reply

Thread

Link

The X-Men are mentioned a few times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're thinking of Inhumans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no, I know exactly what those are.

I ain't about those racists from the moon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks and feels like it was made in 2002. The X-Men franchise needs to move past hiding and genocide. They need to embrace the idea of mutant culture and mutants as part of the world, not separate from it. Morrison gave you the template. Use it.



That said, I'm trash for the X-Men, and I'll keep watching it anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

I always liked the Morlocks, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Morlocks are an interesting idea, and I'd consider them separate from the "mutants hiding" as conceived by Singer because almost all of the characters he uses can "pass" and their running and hiding is about impending extermination, not social ostracization. It's awkward that they lean so hard into the minority metaphor, but they only want to deal with one aspect (genocide) and never treat mutants as an actual, in-world community with a shared history, art, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't bad but Legion was a lot better.



Still makes me happy that even a half-decent X-Men show is superior to the Ikehumans. Reply

Thread

Link

I’m confused by the Strucker surname. Baron von Strucker was a Nazi war criminal in the comic books who had twins he raised to believe in white supremacy and they became minor super villains — Andres and Andrea Strucker, the Fenris twins. Their powers activated by holding hands.



The family in this series is also named Strucker. The son is named Andy, not Andres. The kids are also fraternal boy/girl twins, like in the comic book.



So are they going to reveal that they’re related to a Nazi war criminal or what? Reply

Thread

Link

Probably a coincidence. Fox doesn't have the rights to those Struckers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They used the name Strucker on purpose: "The Struckers are not named the Struckers by accident."



Most likely, they had to change the names because of Rights Issues. They're almost certainly shared, but there are weird restrictions with shared characters. I don't know if Baron Strucker will be showing up, but Fox did have the rights to him at one point. Most likely, they had to change the names because of Rights Issues. They're almost certainly shared, but there are weird restrictions with shared characters. I don't know if Baron Strucker will be showing up, but Fox did have the rights to him at one point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, i thought Polaris’s real father died in a plane crash and that the Magneto who said he was her father was a cyborg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, so: Polaris was Magneto's daughter when she first appeared. Immediately, Marvel Had Regrets, and they revealed that it was actually a robot who told her that so nevermind!! That was back in the 60's, and it stayed that way for decades. Then Chuck Austen decided that no, Polaris should be Magneto's daughter and had her not only be revealed as his daughter, but had it revealed via a DNA test, which means no one could deny it ever!! Because that's how comics work.



The problem was that no one else who worked at Marvel liked this idea, and they all ignored it for years. Tom Brevoort even said it was bad idea. But at the same time, none of the writers cared enough about Polaris to undo it. They just pretended it wasn't canon. Then Noted Racist Peter David said, "Okay. She's his kid, AND she killed both her mother and her mother's husband in a plane crash, and Magneto erased her memory to protect her but never visited her or told her they were related, even though that makes no sense and contradicts the way he acted with his other kids."



None of this explains Zaladane, who claimed to be Polaris' sister and was killed by Magneto and is just being ignored because Marvel hates me!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So in other words it’s complicated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m pretty sure other writers have touched on the Polaris being Magneto’s daughter since Chuck Austen. Magneto also recently asked Polaris to join his X-men in X-men:Blue and their father/daughter connection was brought up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was talking about the period between the Austen retcon and the PAD one, where it was touched on in AUs but awkwardly ignored in 616. There were plenty of times when characters (Xavier, Scott, Magneto himself, etc.) would talk about Magneto's family or his children and leave out Lorna. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe I'm just totally over network tv but I found this so rushed and bland. The main family...dull. I'll keep watching for Jamie and Blair. Reply

Thread

Link

agreed. i was reading all the above comments praising it and im like what... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marcos looks like oscar isaac and I'm really okay with that.



But I'm mostly here for that beautiful dog. Reply

Thread

Link

SO GLAD SOMEONE ELSE SAID THIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its off to a good start, IMO. I hope it keeps going strong! Reply

Thread

Link

I really enjoyed it.

Loved Stan's cameo. Loved the Ringtone easteregg.

Also the siblings powers are super similar and I bet something big will happen when they use them together and hold hands. Reply

Thread

Link

Gonna watch this on hulu. Is it worth it? Reply

Thread

Link

It’s not bad. Not great either. I’ll keep watching for Polaris and Blink. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked it. I will prob' finish the season out. The only thing that annoys me is that the daughter looks nothing like Bill and Fred. She's adorable, but that jaw did not come from either of them. And neither did the son. It's bad, but not as bad as the kids on Designated Survivor. Reply

Thread

Link

The trailer looks like Heroes Reply

Thread

Link

I liked it quite a bit. However I am not a fan of Jamie Chung, she can leave. Reply

Thread

Link

im watching now





beel is awful Reply

Thread

Link

I liked it!



So what is Andy's power? Reply

Thread

Link

Does it have LGBT+ characters? Reply

Thread

Link

i've been curious about this but haven't seen any hype around it. is it good? i don't have a lot of free time these days so i'm very discretionary when it comes to tv shows these days. i've only committed myself to will & grace and greys anatomy this season. Reply

Thread

Link

I say give it three episodes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link