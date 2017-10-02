October 2nd, 2017, 09:09 pm war_machine_rox The Gifted 1x02 Promo "rX": This Season On SourceThat's my girl Tagged: television - fox, television promo / stills, x-men Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4343 comments Add comment
And eh, [spoilers for later in the season] it seems like they might be going with the retcon that she accidentally killed her mom and her mom's husband, which is not my favorite.
IDEK anything about the comics. So if she has a legit kid then okay but this is my theory.
Edited at 2017-10-03 03:27 am (UTC)
I like that it seems like Jamie Chung is getting a good chunk of screen time.
They can keep the [Spoiler (click to open)]pregnancy plot for Lorna though.
And I'm not sure if I like how they're setting up the boy to be super special powerful? Was I reading that wrong? [Spoiler (click to open)]Like, no one was able to hold those spider thingies back but he ripped them apart? K.
I ain't about those racists from the moon.
That said, I'm trash for the X-Men, and I'll keep watching it anyway.
Still makes me happy that even a half-decent X-Men show is superior to the Ikehumans.
The family in this series is also named Strucker. The son is named Andy, not Andres. The kids are also fraternal boy/girl twins, like in the comic book.
So are they going to reveal that they’re related to a Nazi war criminal or what?
Most likely, they had to change the names because of Rights Issues. They're almost certainly shared, but there are weird restrictions with shared characters. I don't know if Baron Strucker will be showing up, but Fox did have the rights to him at one point.
The problem was that no one else who worked at Marvel liked this idea, and they all ignored it for years. Tom Brevoort even said it was bad idea. But at the same time, none of the writers cared enough about Polaris to undo it. They just pretended it wasn't canon. Then Noted Racist Peter David said, "Okay. She's his kid, AND she killed both her mother and her mother's husband in a plane crash, and Magneto erased her memory to protect her but never visited her or told her they were related, even though that makes no sense and contradicts the way he acted with his other kids."
None of this explains Zaladane, who claimed to be Polaris' sister and was killed by Magneto and is just being ignored because Marvel hates me!!!
But I'm mostly here for that beautiful dog.
Loved Stan's cameo. Loved the Ringtone easteregg.
Also the siblings powers are super similar and I bet something big will happen when they use them together and hold hands.
beel is awful
So what is Andy's power?