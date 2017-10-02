Alec Baldwin gets verbally attacked by New York cops + Revisits Trump role on SNL
1- Today, two plainclothes NYPD yelled out of their truck “Scumbag” and “ Cop Hater” to me as I walked down University Pl. I said, “Me?”— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 3, 2017
2- They said, “ Yeah, fuck you asshole.”— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 3, 2017
2 cops.
Out of no where.
11 in the morning.
There are some bitter, tightly wound cops out there.
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) speaks with Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz (Melissa Villaseñor) of San Juan, Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) and Senator Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat).
edit: also their cars are quite easily identifiable as undercover police cars if you know what youre looking for
Edited at 2017-10-03 04:16 am (UTC)
Uhhhh....
DAMN. that's impressive? to have someone like you ~shook up O_o
*makes a mental note to never visit NYC*
I'm sure there are some lovely, amazing ones out there, but there seem to be a hell of a lot who don't give a shit about right and wrong.