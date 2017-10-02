Sexy Chris

Alec Baldwin gets verbally attacked by New York cops + Revisits Trump role on SNL









President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) speaks with Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz (Melissa Villaseñor) of San Juan, Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) and Senator Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat).


