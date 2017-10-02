Will There Ever Be A "Princess Diaries 3?" ONTD Investigates
It's been well over a year since this post announcing plans for a third "Princess Diaries." Director Garry Marshall had said he and Anne Hathaway wanted to do another film however, as many know, Garry Marshall passed away just shortly after that announcement on July 19, 2016 due to complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke. Naturally plans for a third film had stopped. These past few months however, there has been some talk about possibly moving forward with the project. This OP goes deep and undercover and investigates the truth
Exhibit A)
Former 00's Teen & Candy Singing Sensation™ Mandy Moore was asked by Elle if she would return for a third film and she had this to say about her mean girl character from the original, Lana Thomas: "I don't think it would make sense for my character, the high school bully, to appear. Maybe I would make some quick cameo. I would like to see this woman evolve. If I'm going to be involved, I would be down for a cameo—maybe she could make amends with Mia and apologize for being a bully when she was younger. She was insecure, going through a difficult time in her life and [has now] reflected on why that wasn't okay."
Sure. So long as you do a "Stupid Cupid (Reprise)" in the third film.
Exhibit B)
That's So Raven and Raven's Home, star Raven-Symoné, was also asked if she would reprise her role as Princess Asana from "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."
"Do I get to sing with Julie Andrews again?! Yeah, I’m going back on Princess Diaries 3! If I get to sing with Julie Andrews again, that would be awesome! I mean, I’m a Mary Poppins fan, so that’s just heaven for me."
Exhibit C)
Third but definitely not least - and perhaps my smoking gun - we have author of the books, Meg Cabot who said there is still interest in going forward with a third film "as a tribute" to the Hollywood director Garry Marshall.
"Who knows? [It] could happen, as we say."
"I am not allowed to say, I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can't. I'm not allowed. But it's really more following the movie than the books, so if she—the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would've thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going."
She also confirms a script exists.
So there you have it. A third film seems to be on the way slowly but surely with no official announcement from Disney as of this post.
ONTD, who would you want in a third film?
Mia may not have as big a role but you get a biracial princess who is her half sister.
But it's really more following the movie than the books, so if she—the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would've thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going."
Throw that script out then!
