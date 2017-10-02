Will There Ever Be A "Princess Diaries 3?" ONTD Investigates

im sick of reboots tbh Reply

THis would be a sequel though. Reply

No, unless you bring back Robert Schwartzman and pretend like TPD2 never happened Reply

mteee Reply

I def missed Michael, but I wasn't on board 100% with what happened with him in the book either. Reply

what happened w/ him in the book? Reply

how did I just realize that's Jason Schwartzman's brother lol. Also IA. Reply

Yep. I really liked Michael. Reply

YES Reply

YUP Reply

yes <3 i was in love with him bc of his band rooney lol Reply

yesss Reply

Can they afford him? Reply

Iawtc lol Reply

Honestly I liked Chris Pine's character more then Michael. So I totally didn't mind that Mia ended up with Nicholas. lol Reply

goodbye, nicholas >>>>> Reply

They need to do a sequel where hes in an indie rock band and she's the Queen and they fall in love again Reply

Make a movie based off of the spinoff series, it's super cute.



Mia may not have as big a role but you get a biracial princess who is her half sister.



But it's really more following the movie than the books, so if she—the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would've thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going."



Throw that script out then!



Edited at 2017-10-03 01:20 am (UTC) Reply

I'm down but like would it even follow the books at all?

bring back michael moskovitz Reply

my jr high friends & I LOVED The Princess Diaries (books & movie). I've never seen the second film tho (and never finished the last book either...) Reply

lol! I love how much Ava stans Chris ( #1 Chris imo) Reply

THERE ARE TOO MANY ACTORS WITH THE NAME CHRIS. Reply

Hahahahahaha Reply

Omg I love this Reply

lol I was sick yesterday and watched Princess Diaries and Princess Diaries 2. Honestly I feel like it's been way too long to do a 3rd. Reply

(I don't really need a third, I just wanted to post that because I still quote it a lot.)

Best line Reply

She won my heart with this Reply

If it has Heather Matarazzo in it, I'm there. Reply

MIRACLES HAPPEN ONCE IN A WHILE

WHEN YOU BELIEVEEEEEE



MIRACLES HAPPEN ONCE IN A WHILE
WHEN YOU BELIEVEEEEEE

The soundtrack is so catchy still







Reply

The WAVE of old days with these songs



Meghan Trainor lowkey took inspo from this song for No tbh Reply

wtf happened to this girl, she just disappeared Reply

OMG this Radio Disney bop! Reply

oh em geeeee just the opening shots took me straight back to waiting for the VHS to get to the end to watch all the music videos. Reply

Link



OP, this is such a beautiful post, you truly outdid yourself! I heard a rumor OP inspired the dialogue in this scene:

OMG the guy from Rooney! Reply

Link



Rooney had some good songs! I just googled him and I never knew his brother was Jason Schwartzman and his cousin is Sofia Coppola #shook

hes an example of good nepotism lol (him, sofia, nicholas, talia, etc) theres good nepotism and bad nepotism

good: laura dern, drew barrymore, carrie fisher and billie lourd,

bad: max landis, lena dunham, allison williams, colin hanks, max landis, nat wolff, max landis Reply

Those movies are so bad. Not even in a fun way. Are the books actually good in comparison? Reply

I want to say yes, but I was also a teen when I read them and don't know if they hold up as an adult, lol Reply

Idr he books well but as a kid i read them a lot. And the first one is fun good hdu Reply

I like the sequel series a lot. Reply

they are fun reads. the later ones had some really infuriating moments, but overall I think the series is quite good. Reply

i read them recently and they're good fun. Reply

fun, light reads Reply

The books are great. Reply

They're cute. If you're in middle school it's perf Reply

no lmao I couldn't even get through the books when I was a kid. The prose is legit terrible. Reply

Only if they retcon the second one and bring back Michael Moscovitz. Reply

I, too, hoped that I could make my hair as pretty as Hathaway's in the movie (going from curly to straight)



I, too, hoped that I could make my hair as pretty as Hathaway's in the movie (going from curly to straight)

I use to love the books when I was younger. I finished the series not too many years ago, and I wasn't that crazy about the later books. LIke 1-3 are prob my favs.

Mannn i miss the days of 35mm ugh Reply

gosh, she's so pretty Reply

lol her make over scene got my then bushy eyebrowed, curly lion haired hopes all the way up. Reply

I think this is where I loved her the most. I think I started hating her after this. Reply

Parent

AnnE's so hot😍 Reply

Ngl I always hated that they had to straighten her hair for her makeover/transformation. Princesses can have curly hair too ya know. Reply

Not until iconic Merida first born of the clan DunBroch, they didn't Reply

and took off her glasses! (this is always a pet peeve with TV/movie makeovers lol, they always make girls take off their glasses before they are "pretty") Reply

Lmao for real. Reply

She's All That lol Reply

