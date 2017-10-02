Real Estate P0rn: Katy Perry Lists Hollywood Mansion for $9.5 Million

It's surprisingly mature. I'd have though her house would have obnoxious glittery cat print wallpaper and dildos glued to the walls. Reply

It's probably been staged, lbr Reply

Very likely. I'm a little disappointed tbh lol. Reply

That pool area looks really nice! The style of the house isn't my style but I'd still live there, I find this one prettier than the convent she bought which felt like it had no privacy at all. Reply

that's a nice house. some celebs have butt-ugly taste Reply

I can never unsee Christina Aguilera's pepto bismol-pink walls and leopard print shagpile. As my boss used to say "money can't buy taste" Reply

The best part of it is R+J playing on the TV tbh. Reply

Thank you, I was wondering what that was on the tv!! Reply

Did they photoshop Romeo and Juliet onto the tv in the bedroom lmao Reply

Satan, @ me sis. I’ve got a soul for you. Reply

same Reply

lol forreal Reply

really. im in need of some unnecessary wealth Reply

Lol mte Reply

The actual style of the house isn't as heinous as celeb real estate usually is, so I give her kudos for that. Still too much plush whites going on for my taste. Reply

I bet it's haunted or some shit. Reply

This is so boring. Naomi Watts probably has the best looking celebrity house period. Reply

idk know if it was her house or not, but I remember photos from her baby shower and I loved the double stairs that wrapped around the jacuzzi and led into the pool Reply

The photos on house listings always look so fake to me, everything is so tidy makes me think no one actually lives there. Reply

Staging like that is supposed to make it sell better. Idk. They pay lots of money to decorate it. It's not supposed to look lived in Reply

It's supposed to look generic enough that buyers can picture themselves in the space. Reply

I want this house! Reply

nice new houses don't do it for me. like i'm looking at it and it's nice but i hate it. i like my houses to have at least 2 royal ghosts Reply

claiming that she is perveted by Satanism.

they are absolutely right.



also, the interior of her home is very ugly. rme @ the cliché buddha statue and the chanel pillows. Reply

The pillows are killing me Reply

Seems like every house in L.A. is required to have a Buddha statue. Reply

As an Angeleno, I can confirm this is part of our city codes. Getting some random Hindu deity for your home is also permissible. Reply

I love it, tbh. There's so much light. I love that room with all the windows, I'd be reading in there every day Reply

