Real Estate P0rn: Katy Perry Lists Hollywood Mansion for $9.5 Million
Katy Perry is selling one of her L.A. homes. She has listed her 1954 Mediterranean-style home-- right next to Runyon Canyon Park-- for $9.5 million. The estate has four residential buildings that include four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a gym, a pool, a Roman-style bath, a garden filled with fruit trees, a guest house, and a guard house.
Katy is close to securing a deal with the Vatican to buy a convent in Los Angeles to use as a private residence. The nuns who lived there didn't want to sell to Katy, claiming that she is perveted by Satanism.
Would you sell you soul to Satan for prime real estate?
Source
they are absolutely right.
also, the interior of her home is very ugly. rme @ the cliché buddha statue and the chanel pillows.