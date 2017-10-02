Tom Hiddleston Is Still Surprised About His Career

Tom Hiddleston says that he is still surprised that he gets to play Loki.

The internet's former boyfriend says of fame, "I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions."

The posh used car salesman adorkable dancing nerd adds, "It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here."

Us too, Hiddles. Us, too.

In the past year, Hiddles became better known for being Taylor Swift's publicity stunt after her breakup with Calvin Harris. Since Taylor is allegedly shading Hiddleston on her next album, it looks like that reputation might not fade soon.


