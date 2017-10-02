Tom Hiddleston Is Still Surprised About His Career

He is so ugly. I'll never understand what the Internet's fascination with him is. Reply

Thread

Link

LoL, sis, you're about to get a whole album inspired by his ugly ass. TayTay jumped off the fucking deep end for this glass of curdled milk, you better believe there will be plenty of fodder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly believe she fell hard and quick for him and that's why she went so hard for him. But like all hard and quick relationships it fizzled out just as fast and she got stuck with the wrath of the internet is forever Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This album is going to be about Hazza tho. 😗 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's all smoke and mirrors. His stylist dresses him in slim cut suits and nice shoes and that blinds many women to the true nature of his face situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's white, tall, posh, British, and possesses a deep voice. It's pretty simple. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

white skin + light eyes make people crazy. sebastian stan is another ugly motherfucker i'll NEVER get the obsession for, his ugliness legit distracted me when i was watching captain america. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao one of his stans got real pressed when i called him uglee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG my heart honestly skipped a beat at that photo



put that behind a cut!! Reply

Thread

Link

Thadeus Heffalump looks truly repulsive in that photo - excellent work, OP! Reply

Thread

Link

Bless, ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP knew how to play ONTD well lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hooowling rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slanderous to use the term Heffalump- an adorable species of elephants doesnt deserve this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll forever be bittah we didn't get more of this amazing love story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are you such a masochist sis? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We told ha not to rush into things but Hiddles flashed his green eyes at ha! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That might be the worst photo I've ever seen of him, lmao. I feel like I need to watch the first Thor movie again, because that was the only time I ever thought he was hot, but now I don't remember why. Reply

Thread

Link

He wasn't always that ugly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are u sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That might be the worst photo I've ever seen of him



[ challenge accepted ] Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ahhh the first THOR movie! lol he was the flavor of the month and then, like *ALWAYS* the internet took it way to far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised at the state of your career too, Tom.



Also, good work choosing a photo of Tom designed to piss off ONTD, OP. :P Reply

Thread

Link

he really does look like tommy wiseau Reply

Thread

Link







I prefer this tho: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this took me DOWN lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to me he looks like corey feldman on the today show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember the day the rock pictures came out...who knew what we’d be in for the next few months.



OP, you wrong for that pic!!

Tom looked great in the Night Manager tbh. Then hiddleswift happened.



Edited at 2017-10-03 12:55 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Few *weeks, bb. Their public courting lasted a month. Then they ghosted each other and broke up a month or so later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd ghost Taylor too if I was him tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You sure?? It felt like months! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those three months were the real turning point for me in knowing that 2016 would be shit tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Those were better times. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Taylor is Pregnant conspiracy was my fav Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His thin, little lips make me so uncomfortable. Reply

Thread

Link

honestly? big mood! Reply

Thread

Link

i had such a crush on him back in his pbs mystery/masterpiece days. oops. Reply

Thread

Link

we all are, bitch Reply

Thread

Link

lol posh used car salesman is so accurate Reply

Thread

Link

But us too, da fuck.gif you ugly heaux Reply

Thread

Link

Bro needs some sunblock and Rogaine. And to burn that wig. Reply

Thread

Link