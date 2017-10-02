Bethenny Frankel documents her crusade to help Puerto Rico
Caption: #workingforyoupuertorico We got a 4th plane headed to PR and working on a 5th! I'm bringing $25k in Costco gift cards, $25k in cash gift cards and approximately 15k lbs of food, water and medical supplies. With the planes return we will be able to transport PR citizens stateside to get medical attention. #Bstrong #100percent #thisisacrisis
-Bethenny has been using her charity Bstrong to get as much help to Puerto Rico as possible.
-Thus far she has chartered four planes full of water, canned goods, diapers, baby food, medical supplies, and more.
#THISISACRISIS Puerto Rican's saw our truck and are lining up in droves hoping to get basic essentials. We are the first relief efforts they have seen since #HurricaneMaria hit a week and a half ago! These people need your help. Please donate at www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org #BStrong #100percent #workingforpuertorico
Here we are at our headquarters organizing and loading the truck for the planes heading to PR from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and NYC. Filling 3 planes with supplies, suitcases full of cash cards, pediatric supplies, insulin, hygiene products, medics, non perishable food, Rescue Warrior nurses, EMTs, combat medics. We will return these planes full of PR cancer patients, diabetics and people that are dying. Please donate to bstrongdelivergood.org to help me with these efforts.
#alwayswithbdb #PR911 #100percent #globalempowermentmission
Source: 1 2 3
Holy shit, is that true? Is Bethenny Frankel really the first goddamn person to deliver aid?!
Edited at 2017-10-03 02:12 am (UTC)
She's sending planes in and out to Houston, Mexico and Puerto Rico every week full of medical, food, personal supplies for the people there.
She's footing the bill herself too.
Wow I got this notification LATE
Edited at 2017-10-03 02:15 am (UTC)