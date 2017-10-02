Bethenny Frankel documents her crusade to help Puerto Rico

This is awesome of her! So impressed! Reply

Puerto Rican's saw our truck and are lining up in droves hoping to get basic essentials. We are the first relief efforts they have seen since #HurricaneMaria hit a week and a half ago!



Holy shit, is that true? Is Bethenny Frankel really the first goddamn person to deliver aid?! Holy shit, is that true? Is Bethenny Frankel really the first goddamn person to deliver aid?! Reply

I think maybe she means those particular people? In that area? Reply

I'm hearing that a lot from various aid orgs, including Jose Andres and his food truck operation. Especially in the inland parts of the island Reply

In certain areas, aid is just coming. Trump was lagging, and some roads were not cleared until now.



Edited at 2017-10-03 02:12 am (UTC)

It's nice to see some positivity right now. <3 Reply

Very awesome of her!! Reply

honestly shocked this bitch has a heart bless her for this Reply

Yaaaaas. Ready for the double A single Please Don't Let It Be About Tom (It's About Tom)/How Could You Do This to Me, Question Mark? Reply

Ramona would never Reply

She wouldn't get the best room!! Reply

"I said I wanted a room with a view! Why am I surrounded by all of this water, why don't I have power? how am I suppose to blow dry my hair?" Reply

for all the hate she gets, Bethenny is amazing for this. She doesn't have to do anything at all.



She's sending planes in and out to Houston, Mexico and Puerto Rico every week full of medical, food, personal supplies for the people there.



She's footing the bill herself too. Reply

I'll give her props Reply

So awesome 🙏🏽 Reply

Yeah I'm going to forever love her for this. Reply

yeah this is honestly amazing of her Reply

I don't know much about Bethenny's history but she's been so ON IT this year when it came to the natural disasters. Reply

That's really awesome of her! Reply

It's amazing that Bethenny is somehow finding her way to PR while that cheeto in the white house can't seem to get to it because it's surrounded by water, big water, big ocean water.... Reply

Good on her! Reply

That is so awesome. Reply

That's amazing omg Reply

But why does she have a black eye? Reply

she just had skin cancer removed Reply

Ah that's awful :( Reply

I was going to ask that question too, since it's so jarring. I hope her healing goes well Reply

Oh :( I was wondering what that was. Hope she's better Reply

Also this is really awesome of her, that should have been my first comment. Reply

That's great. Is that a bruise under her eye tho? Reply

stitches after having skin cancer removed from beneath her eye! Reply

oh my. i'm glad she got it taken care of. Reply

