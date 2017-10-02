Celebrities call for gun control after mass shooting in Las Vegas

not bill o'reilly. a high body count is just the "price of freedom": http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/bill-oreilly-las-vegas-shooting-1202578290/ Reply

Thread

Link

this fucking waste of air....i cant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can he just expire already? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean I'm okay with giving up my individual freedom to bear arms if it means innocent people can live... But that's just me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is what right wingers truly believe, it's only amazing that one of them actually said it out loud Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What about the basic freedom to like, stay alive??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In context, his statement actually sounds like he's for gun control. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for reminding me O'Really is still alive. fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stunned...I'm actually stunned.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Bill O'Reilly HARD and may he catch fire. Vile, heartless "human being". It is truly chilling that people think like this. They don't care that people were MURDERED, so long as their rights to own guns stays in tact. So fucking gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw one of my uncles post a thing on facebook saying that if maybe more people believed in god this wouldn't have happened and my other uncle commented about how "we need to put the God back in In God We Trust". Like, fuck off right now. Reply

Thread

Link

Some religious people need to know when to stop, because WTF. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so what about the people dylan roof killed? that was in a church, no. can't get more godly than that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're trump supporters. I'm sure they weren't nearly as sad about it and after all, it's all a part of god's plan... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AND they welcomed that scumbucket with open arms. that right there is literally putting god's words into action Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God is only for white people to those people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a despicable thing to say. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

defriend them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

like .... what fucking year is it??? how can it be 2017 in the developed world and people still believe this bullshit??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean, this is why you literally CANNOT argue with these people, this is how they think, every time. They are quicker to "pray for you" than try to understand what the fuck you're saying. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Block them and tell them you've blocked them.



People need to start acting towards these awful people instead of regaling it to others. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Disown him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God has always been there. There were still massacres. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beat his ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a similar comment on Kamala Harris' Facebook saying that we all need to trust god and hug each other (those were his actual words- "Hugs for all!") instead of enacting gun control. These people are fucking detached from reality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw someone else post about how we need more God.



Fuck that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what even Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please reply back to your uncles inquiring what time period did the most people believe in God & when was the last time we had "the god" in "God We Trust".



I just wanna know about this magical time where no bad thing happened to anyone cause god protected everyone.



Clearly your uncles know something historians don't and its selfish they don't share their findings with the world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah someone I know said something about America needing god this morning on fb and I was just like...you are fucking useless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope you blocked them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh dear lord.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bleh 😪😪😪 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if 20 beautiful children being killed isn't enough to force gun change, then this surely won't either. get it together amurica Reply

Thread

Link

This was my exact thought. So many states actually RELAXED their gun control restrictions after Sandy Hook in response to all the "liberals are gonna take our guns away now!" hysteria generated by the NRA and Fox News.



There's no hope for gun control in the US. The NRA is too wealthy and powerful and owns too many congressmen. We all clamor for gun control after every mass shooting and it goes nowhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was 100% sure SH was going to be the straw that broke the camel's back and it was going to change things. Never stop letting me down, USA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like we say this after every mass shooting. If 20 elementary school isn't enough what is? If 50 men and women enjoying a dance club isn't enough what is? Now we add 58 men and women enjoying a concert, what is?!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. their own babies being killed wasn't enough. someone i knew got on fb in the same week and said guns weren't the problem. if you need to handwave children being murdered to protect your precious guns there's no hope for you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that Gaga has to qualify her gun control sentiment by first saying prayers are important...ridiculous. Especially since no, prayers are not important. Reply

Thread

Link

right? reminds me of that bojack episode where they keep repeating 'thoughts and prayers' before saying anything. slate wrote an article about it today actually... http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2017/10/02/bojack_horseman_s_thoughts_and_prayers_episode_skewers_rote_responses_to.html Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was uncanny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think you missed the point. she was speaking directly to people who are sending prayers out instead of responding proactively. at least that's how i'm reading it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What? That's not what she's saying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's not what she was saying at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm thinking though...even if there were stricter gun control laws, who would REALLY be more affected by them? I'm not thinking whites, who seem to be the majority of these mass killers. That shit would be racialized with the quickness.



Edited at 2017-10-02 11:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it's really hard to know, but worth trying. Most mass shooters have a history of domestic violence, so preventing them from getting guns seems like step 1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a smaller population but it worked in Australia... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm flying back to the US tonight and my mom has been freaking out at home about this. And I'm flying through fort Lauderdale where the shooting earlier this year was so I'm anxious, and I have severe GAD as it is. Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t think flying into FtL is any more dangerous than flying anywhere else. If anything, possibly safer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Security at Ft. Lauderdale is tight right now. You're probably safer there then most other places but I get the fear. I hope your flight goes well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That’s the airport I use. I flew out of FLL the day before the shooting, and I flew back in not long after into FLL. I saw a police officer carrying an assault rifle. I don’t know if that makes you feel more secure ot not. I would hope they’re more prepared if it happens again there.



I have an anxiety disorder too so I understand. I take a klonopin to help me get through travel. Next time you travel, consider talking to your general practioner if you have one about getting a prescription (even if it’s just for 3 pills). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am on a daily dose of Xanax so I'll take that before we get on the plane anyway. Plus we're getting there at 5 am so it'll be deserted hopefully. I'm sad my vacation is over bit at the same time I want to just go hide in bed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a fearful flyer and I fly in and out of FLL all the time (it's where I'm from - I flew 48 hours out of there before the shooting) and if it makes you feel better, I still feel very safe there. I don't think anything like that will happen there again... it's such a low-key airport and they've upped their security big time since the incident. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still can't wrap my head around the fact that not even immeasurable tragedy of sandy hook forced the congress to act. not holding my hopes up. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know what it'll take to get these laws passed, not even Sandy Hook did anything. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. even when the GOP gets shot at, they dgaf



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I’ve lost hope. Nothing’s happening. We’re just going to have to live with mass murder by guns in this country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup if dead children doesn't change anything nothing will tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe if liberals suddenly starting loving guns Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do wonder if this is what it would take lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Worst flight EVER. After boarding, a man deplaned when he learned his son was killed in the Las Vegas shootings. My heart breaks for him. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) October 2, 2017



:( :( Reply

Thread

Link

oh god :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So many people had their worst nightmares come true today.



fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot even imagine how horrible that must be to find out that your child died let alone in such a brutal, senseless act. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so sad, fuck

I dont even know what to say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg no :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot even imagine.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no. That is so sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't even imagine the pain he's in. this is so heartbreaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So fucking heartbreaking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how a parent would even go on after that. No parent wants to - or should - outlive their child...I know it's one of my worst fears as a parent.



I hit the button too soon ugh. My heart hurts for that passenger, and for all who've lost loved ones, and who've been injured, just...this hurts so many people. It's unimaginable and it just hurts.



Edited at 2017-10-03 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no.. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so fucking sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what i just find it hypocritical of dickface trump that he responds to vegas shooting in hours and has a moment of silence but two weeks for PR or any help. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this fucking truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ofc that video has way more downvotes than it does upvotes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if nothing happened after Newtown it never will Reply

Thread

Link

why don’t republicans care ? why do they want all of us to suffer , like so over 500 + people being injured isn’t gonna make them think? would they think of trump was shot? Reply

Thread

Link

Because they're literally paid by the NRA not to care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

money talks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Money and they get off on killing people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you been to a red state? They all cling to their guns like it's the only thing keeping them alive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Republican voters are so pro-gun and ridiculous it's horrific.



Today on Facebook, one of acquaintance form high school got into it with two assholes I went to high school with. All of them are military people. The two assholes are like "well, we need these big military-grade assault rifles to fight against the US government if we choose." Like- how fucking dense can you be, especially after serving in the fucking military? Those assault rifles aren't going to do shit against the US's stockpile of weapons, well-trained military, tanks, etc. What kind of fucking dream world do they live in? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the fighting against the government argument is so dumb that it's almost funny. we give the military billions of dollars, do they really think if the government wants to kill you you're going to end up in a person to person gun fight with them?? you'd be dead before you even knew the government was after you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got into the same fight on twitter with some random today. I don't care how many guns you stockpile, it will never be enough. The government had drones. You wouldn't even see it coming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a big rant on FB today and mentioned that exact thing - that their delusion of fighting the govt and winning is pathetic. i dunno wtf the military does to these ppl but it's seriously fucking them up and paranoid. the govt has nukes. it doesnt matter how many guns you have. you cant shoot a nuke outta the sky. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have the hardest time understanding that mindset. What the hell are these people's guns going to do against TANKS AND BOMBS?? I've never even served and I know that, so seeing people with a military background take that mindset is just extra wtf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t understand that. I was in the military and honestly I NEVER trained on machine guns ever so how can a civilian have that if I as someone supposed to “protect and serve” not have access to that? Not saying I should as I don’t believe anyone needs machine guns that’s fucking insane I’m just thinking hypothetically from the viewpoint of these NRA nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They value money over any life that isn't theirs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

money but also the fact that this country was founded on guns and has been a big part of amerikkkan culture since day 1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Money and they don't have souls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They care. Fear keeps them in power, so they care enough to make sure to halt all conversations to prevent these things. While we're out there mourning and donating blood & money to medical bills for the victims, they're lining their pockets with NRA money. They love mass shootings, don't let their "thoughts and prayers!" tweets make you think otherwise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is too much. We're not safe at malls, at schools, at theaters and churches. Every day I go out to work or go to campus and I think it'll be the day someone is gonna shoot up the place. I just can't fathom how people are so willing to put money over the lives of actual people. It's inhumane. Reply

Thread

Link

same. i feel like i'm going crazy by how often i think about guns in our society, honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just got an email from my school announcing an active shooter training on Friday. I'm just like how am I living in a world where schools have to train for this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whenever i go somewhere i try and mentally map escape routes. 'merica Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel crazy because ever since the Dark Knight Rises shooting I've always checked for the exits when going to a theater. Many times I've thought about the best ways to hide/escape at my job if a shooter ever came. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've gone through a few rounds of active shooter training for my job and i'm based part time in a hospital and part time in a school. i mean, full on, mock-active shooter training where people are having to hide and shit while the "shooters" look for you. when i was growing up i never imagined this would be a thing... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same.

i've started avoiding the front at work at all costs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The high school I graduated from had a shooting scare a year ago (they thankfully caught the kid).

The airport I frequented growing up had a mass shooting.

My university has a shooter in the library get 3 people (no fatalities thankfully--well other than the shooter).

My city had the--now second--largest mass shooting of all time.



The high school I live down the street from now had some random scare last week (I guess a text went out saying there would be a shooter that day). They nipped it in the bud fast, but there were cops and and helicopters outside all day.



This is life now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't live on the US but work for an American company and they gave us shooter training, it was surreal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can someone explain this to me? i got into it with someone on twitter.



she says it is not about guns, it is not about breaking down white supremacy - the guns used in today's act of terror are already illegal - am i wrong, or is she wrong or ? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not american, but i don't think all of the guns in every mass shooting are illegal. i'm pretty sure states with tighter gun control laws are the ones with fewer shootings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that makes sense, thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fully automatic weapons -- guns that fire continuously when the trigger is held down -- are legal to possess in the United States but are tightly regulated. ... Only automatic weapons manufactured and registered with the federal government before 1986 can be bought, owned and sold.



From what I understand, this guy was using fully automatic weapons while he was firing. AR-15s and what not are high action rifles, but they are semi automatic (you have to pull the trigger every time). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Instructions to convert semi-automatic assault rifles (which can be legally obtained by most people without records) are readily available online too.



Edit: Experts think he may have used a modification called a trigger crank, which is also cheap and legal



https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/10/02/expert-las-vegas-shooter-may-have-used-trigger-crank/723236001/



Edited at 2017-10-02 11:40 pm (UTC) They tracked down the gun shop where he bought the guns and it’s my understanding they were legal. He passed background checks. He had 8 or 10 of them on him in the hotel (and another 18 back at his house). With that many guns on him, they didn’t need to be fully automatic. He could use high capacity magazines (also legal) in each gun, which I think is what happened. You could hear pauses between gunfire in the videos posted.Instructions to convert semi-automatic assault rifles (which can be legally obtained by most people without records) are readily available online too.Edit: Experts think he may have used a modification called a trigger crank, which is also cheap and legal Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, they were legal in Nevada.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link