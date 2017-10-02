Celebrities call for gun control after mass shooting in Las Vegas
There ARE words : Gun Control.— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 2, 2017
After 59 people were murdered and 527 injured after a 64 year old man opened fire during a concert in Las Vegas,
celebrities are calling for stricter gun control.
Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them.— Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) October 2, 2017
Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. pic.twitter.com/GVFTJ5QlDh
Devastated by the news of Vegas. The prayers don't stop. Everyday, a new prayer. My heart is heavy. #GunControlNow— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 2, 2017
I mourn this senseless loss of life. What will it take, #Congress, for you to act? @Everytown @MomsDemand #endgunviolence https://t.co/6HpuWk9ZLe— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 2, 2017
Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017
Congress did nothing after Sandy Hook. NOTHING. Think about how INSANE that is. We're calling Congress about everything else, why not this??— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017
People need to start acting towards these awful people instead of regaling it to others.
Fuck that.
I just wanna know about this magical time where no bad thing happened to anyone cause god protected everyone.
Clearly your uncles know something historians don't and its selfish they don't share their findings with the world.
There's no hope for gun control in the US. The NRA is too wealthy and powerful and owns too many congressmen. We all clamor for gun control after every mass shooting and it goes nowhere.
I have an anxiety disorder too so I understand. I take a klonopin to help me get through travel. Next time you travel, consider talking to your general practioner if you have one about getting a prescription (even if it’s just for 3 pills).
Yeah I’ve lost hope. Nothing’s happening. We’re just going to have to live with mass murder by guns in this country.
:(
fuck.
I dont even know what to say
I hit the button too soon ugh. My heart hurts for that passenger, and for all who've lost loved ones, and who've been injured, just...this hurts so many people. It's unimaginable and it just hurts.
Today on Facebook, one of acquaintance form high school got into it with two assholes I went to high school with. All of them are military people. The two assholes are like "well, we need these big military-grade assault rifles to fight against the US government if we choose." Like- how fucking dense can you be, especially after serving in the fucking military? Those assault rifles aren't going to do shit against the US's stockpile of weapons, well-trained military, tanks, etc. What kind of fucking dream world do they live in?
i've started avoiding the front at work at all costs.
The airport I frequented growing up had a mass shooting.
My university has a shooter in the library get 3 people (no fatalities thankfully--well other than the shooter).
My city had the--now second--largest mass shooting of all time.
The high school I live down the street from now had some random scare last week (I guess a text went out saying there would be a shooter that day). They nipped it in the bud fast, but there were cops and and helicopters outside all day.
This is life now.
she says it is not about guns, it is not about breaking down white supremacy - the guns used in today's act of terror are already illegal - am i wrong, or is she wrong or ?
From what I understand, this guy was using fully automatic weapons while he was firing. AR-15s and what not are high action rifles, but they are semi automatic (you have to pull the trigger every time).
Instructions to convert semi-automatic assault rifles (which can be legally obtained by most people without records) are readily available online too.
Edit: Experts think he may have used a modification called a trigger crank, which is also cheap and legal
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/10/02/expert-las-vegas-shooter-may-have-used-trigger-crank/723236001/
