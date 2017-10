as long as she doesn't play another "supportive wife" role in this.... Reply

Thread

Link

YES i love her. what happened to laurie's son tho? Reply

Thread

Link

he doesn't exist. they're ignoring everything after part II. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That’s a shame, H20 is great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol they really are retconning everything after part II. ngl would have wanted to see josh hartnett seductively lick his lips while being chased around by his uncle. Reply

Thread

Link

So here for this! And LOL, is this Laurie's third kid but actually her first now that they've retconned shit?



Edited at 2017-10-02 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

since I haven't seen all the halloween movies except the 1st and 2nd and H20, who is the dad of this daughter?? Reply

Thread

Link

this daughter doesn't exist in post carpenter universe so no info on her. jamie, her other daughter was killed in part 6 and since they're retconning everything after part II anyway, laurie's son doesn't exist either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen of being in everything I've ever watched since I was born. Watch her snatch an Oscar someday out of nowhere. Reply

Thread

Link

Or we could not reboot Halloween. Reply

Thread

Link

i love her so much idk why. Reply

Thread

Link



Fern Mayo + her role on Arrested Development are reason enough to stan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had a fondness since 13 Going on 30 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shes amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so fucking pissed they are pretending H20 doesn't exist, it is the second best in the series. They should have made the canon halloween, h20, then this. Reply

Thread

Link

no because they'd have to explain AGAIN how michael managed to survive decapitation.



Edited at 2017-10-02 11:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually have a plot idea that circumvents that. That when he was in the mental hospital or wherever they had him he was fucking one of the nurses who was also disturbed/etc. and she got pregnant and secretly raised their child who now comes back as "michael meyers" b/c seriously he'd be like 70 right now so it would make sense to have a younger energy be the killer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

isn't he a supernatural being? no need for explanations lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man, I love her. Her arc on Casual this season was A+ Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they renew Casual - I need my Tommy Dewey fix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so worried they're not going to because they haven't already, but I love it and will be pressed as fuck if they don't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Judy is one of my favorites but her age is throwing this off for me. I don't know, JLC still looks pretty young so I dunno. I love Judy though. Reply

Thread

Link

I rewatched the original and Halloween II back-to-back. Good times. I have to say Halloween II was more entertaining even if it was trying to emulate the style of slashers that were born out of the first Halloween's wake, but the ending was a tad disappointing as Jamie didn't get to fight Michael. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Halloween 2 so much. People say they hate it but I think it holds up will to the original. It sucks that Laurie is in bed the entire movie but the chase at the end is chilling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoy HII but Jamie’s wig is soooo bad in certain scenes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think the second one has aged a bit better than the original. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

halloween II was actually the first horror movie i saw as a 6 year old kid and by complete misfortune. My mom rented a vhs of some disney movie and some asshat had deliberately taped it over with H2. I could feel a pee coming down my leg by the time the halloween piano theme kicked in but I couldn't stop watching albeit through my fingers. It left me completely traumatized and was the root of all my subsequent nightmares. I haven't experienced a dread like that since and certain scenes still send chills down my spine. The fear gradually turned into love and obsession of all things horror so H2 will always have a special place in my heart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This entire story is tripping me out, like the film story. So Laurie is back but she has a family but they are retooling it saying that Michael is not Laurie's brother? So why would Michael be involved in her life all these years later if they are not going the family route? This is from an interview with the writer / director so I am bit confused. And while this is awesome and the casting is exciting so far, how is this going to be in any way believable story wise? Reply

Thread

Link

it's not 100% confirmed that they're ignoring the siblings storyline. there are also rumors that the new script will have laurie inhabit loomis' role as a psychiatrist obsessing over myers convinced that he will return one day. i was never a fan of the family connection. always thought of it as just lazy writing so it would make more sense to have her involved in his life than the other way around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Um.... is there gonna be like, weird flash forwards or something? JLC and Judy can't be far enough apart in age for her to be her daughter Reply

Thread

Link

That's what I was thinking too. But I dunno. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

16 years apart, it could work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link