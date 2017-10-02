all mine

‘Good Morning Britain’ slammed for ‘inappropriate’ Mariah Carey Vegas shootings interview



Mariah Carey was on Good Morning Britain promoting her Christmas Tour in the Uk. Carey was asked about the Vegas tragedies sprawled on a chaise lounge chair in front of a Christmas tree. Many viewers took to social media to voice their disgust. Carey herself was learning more details about last night's tragedy,“It’s terrible. People are just going out to listen to music because that’s what they want to do,” Carey said. She added, “They’re out for the night, and something shocking happens. Nobody could have expected it, and it’s just wrong. I really don’t know what to say.”


