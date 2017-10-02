‘Good Morning Britain’ slammed for ‘inappropriate’ Mariah Carey Vegas shootings interview
Mariah Carey was on Good Morning Britain promoting her Christmas Tour in the Uk. Carey was asked about the Vegas tragedies sprawled on a chaise lounge chair in front of a Christmas tree. Many viewers took to social media to voice their disgust. Carey herself was learning more details about last night's tragedy,“It’s terrible. People are just going out to listen to music because that’s what they want to do,” Carey said. She added, “They’re out for the night, and something shocking happens. Nobody could have expected it, and it’s just wrong. I really don’t know what to say.”
The whole set up was odd. It wasn't breaking news in the middle of Mariah's interview. They were covering it and broke away to go to Mariah. The segment should not have gone on as planned. It's just common sense and what usually these networks do.
It’s obvs shocking and heartbreaking but also newsworthy. She was given a heads up in advance. Her comments seem reasonable and she’s got that Vegas show so there’s relevance 🤷♀️
I’m glad our lawmakers care so much about the health of our ears.
Also people in both parties support prohibiting people on the 'no-fly' list from obtaining guns also. But Congress won't have any of that. But let's make sure to make silencers easier to buy because of ~concern of gun owners' hearing!! The amount of money the NRA has funneled into GOP campaigns is staggering.
Newtown happened almost 6 years ago.
There has been ample time for congress to take action but nothing happened.
Whatever, in relevant news: This due had at least TEN guns with him in that hotel room and police found EIGHTEEN more guns in his home, along with explosives.
But he seemed nice, so who would've thought having an arsenal of weapons was suspicious?
But I like the point he was making.
And you can show them ALL the data but they'll brush it off as 'fake news.' But the data is there:
“Another argument you sometimes hear is that these shootings would happen less frequently if even more people had guns, thus enabling them to defend themselves from the shooting. But, again, the data shows this is simply not true. High gun ownership rates do not reduce gun deaths, but rather tend to coincide with increases in gun deaths. While a few people in some cases may use a gun to successfully defend themselves or others, the proliferation of guns appears to cause far more violence than it prevents.”
“The US has nearly six times the gun homicide rate as Canada, more than seven times as Sweden, and nearly 16 times as Germany, according to UN data compiled by the Guardian.”
“Americans make up about 4.43 percent of the world's population, yet own roughly 42 percent of all the world.”