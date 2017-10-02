‘Good Morning Britain’ slammed for ‘inappropriate’ Mariah Carey Vegas shootings interview

Death toll is now at 59. Reply

Stay Thats what you wanted as your first comment?Stay #Classy Reply

??



what?



this post was obviously a thinly veiled excuse to talk about the tragedy so I was just commenting with the most recent update. Reply

To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers.



None of this ends unless we do something to stop it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2017

Reply

I’m watching Reply

I truly hope he throws his hat in the ring for 2020. Reply

But I see what he means and he's right. Of course I'm still ignoring Twitter in the meantime from all the bs I was confused at this tweet a bit since he was literally sending prayers in the tweet before this oopBut I see what he means and he's right. Of course I'm still ignoring Twitter in the meantime from all the bs Reply

I have such a hard-on for him, wow Reply

Like I feel like I'm living in the goddamn Twilight zone where all these people are pretending to care about the victims but won't do shit about it Reply

I had my BBC on mute last night and didn't realize until this morning. Was still reeling from the attack in Edmonton...good gods...this world is a terrifying place.

its kinda awkward but its not that bad? like the background set up was obv aimed to promote her christmas tour and it seems like they kind of put her on the spot asking her about the shooting? Reply

tbh they were unprofessional for asking her about it in that setting. She probably knew little to none about it, it being so new and her being on the road - maybe jet lagged. Also how are you going to appear sympathetic and humble on a chaise lounge chair. Her PR person should have tried and nixed that. Reply

yeah exactly. piers ain't shit tho so i'm not surprised. Reply

She's not on the road. Her tour with Lionel ended a month ago and the Vegas residency back in July. She was being interviewed via satellite from her home in LA.



The whole set up was odd. It wasn't breaking news in the middle of Mariah's interview. They were covering it and broke away to go to Mariah. The segment should not have gone on as planned. It's just common sense and what usually these networks do. Reply

I speak from personal experience and its very hard to be sympathetic and humble on a chaise lounge chair. Reply

I loathe him and she’s (often) a hot mess, but this seemed kinda normal in context and idky anybody is mad at either of them.



It’s obvs shocking and heartbreaking but also newsworthy. She was given a heads up in advance. Her comments seem reasonable and she’s got that Vegas show so there’s relevance 🤷‍♀️ Reply

You really can't do or enjoy shit anymore here. NRA/Republicans are the devil. Reply

There are a bevy of pro-gun bills moving through Congress currently, including the ridiculously-named “Hearing Protection Act” aimed at deregulating the purchase of silencers; supporters say its imperative to “protect gun owners’ hearing.”



I’m glad our lawmakers care so much about the health of our ears. Reply

Guns don't hurt people's hearing, people using guns hurts people's hearing! Reply

What's worse is that the majority of Americans (both Dems/Republicans) support some level of gun control. Yet Congress made sure to overturn a sensible Obama administration rule that was designed to prevent people with severe mental problems from purchasing guns.. just back in February.



Also people in both parties support prohibiting people on the 'no-fly' list from obtaining guns also. But Congress won't have any of that. But let's make sure to make silencers easier to buy because of ~concern of gun owners' hearing!! The amount of money the NRA has funneled into GOP campaigns is staggering. Reply

This is so fucked up, what the hell is wrong with these people. Reply

People already talking about how it's a gun-free zone and that's what happens. The guy had 19 guns with him and more at home. He was on the 32nd floor of a hotel across the street with 1000s of rooms and windows. Fuck people



Edited at 2017-10-02 10:28 pm (UTC)

I just read a letter from one of the guys that was performing in the festival. Since he has lived through this shooting, he has changed his stance on gun control (from being against it to being for it). He said they had a gun on their bus, but he said being in that situation it was absolutely useless. Reply

link please? Reply

do you have a link to that? Reply

on one hand, that's good and i feel terrible for him having to go through this terrible ordeal. on the other, what the fuck is wrong with him??? a bunch of little kids were killed 5 years ago in a terrible mass shooting and his response was "idc" but now that he lived firsthand he suddenly cares? i honestly cannot understand this level of selfishness. Reply

american masculinity is a disease. a military worship culture breeds killers Reply

We told Mariah's people before the interview.

Her reaction seemed very relevant given she's a performer who often has residence in Vegas. https://t.co/6sVMSUMvHK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-02 10:28 pm (UTC) op should add that it was piers morgan's dumbass interviewing her

and by she, i mean he.



what an asshole.

and by she, i mean he.

Edited at 2017-10-02 10:33 pm (UTC)

I know people have begun increasingly tired of satire in entertainment but they are spot on Reply

People are in their mentions saying it’s “too soon.”



Newtown happened almost 6 years ago.



There has been ample time for congress to take action but nothing happened. Reply

so accurate. Reply

How terrible of Mariah and the Producers of a British morning show not have a plan in place on how to appropriately respond to news of a mass shooting while filming a fluff segment for a seasonal event. If it aired in the morning in the UK then it was what - 1am to 3am in New York? It had literally just occurred and no one knew the extent of what happened. Whatever, in relevant news: This due had at least TEN guns with him in that hotel room and police found EIGHTEEN more guns in his home, along with explosives.



Edited at 2017-10-02 10:32 pm (UTC) Reply

lol, ikr? and of all the people to be getting pissed at... Reply

Logically I wouldn't expect a hotel employee to step in or even know the contents of someone's luggage, but I can't help going ".....how do you NOT get caught smuggling in over ten guns?" even if it's probably easy to do so. Reply

He had TEN suitcases with him in the suite, all of them locked. o_O I mean, that isn't an unheard of number of suitcases and people bring a ton of luggage without it involving automatic rifles but fuck, this guy really did meticulously plan this. Apparently he had guns propped in both windows, going at the same time. Reply

I mean, there are 3000+ rooms in that hotel. If you say average 2 people per room thats over 6000 people. Guns can be taken apart. He could easily come in numerous times with luggage over the course of a couple hours and the staff be none the wiser and not recognize him, especially if there is a staff change or you just avoid the counter. Reply

"This due had at least TEN guns with him in that hotel room and police found EIGHTEEN more guns in his home, along with explosives."



But he seemed nice, so who would've thought having an arsenal of weapons was suspicious? Reply

This thread takes a truly wild turn at the end https://t.co/xs3XWJrFPF — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) 2. Oktober 2017

damn, it sure did.

But I like the point he was making. Reply

fucking hell Reply

Sheriff's grim update: 59 dead, 527 injured - 18 more guns plus explosives and 100's of rounds ammo at suspect's home 70 miles from Vegas — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 2, 2017



holy shit Reply

The 2nd Amendment , amiright?! Reply

my god. so that means this fucker had 30 guns. who the fuck needs 30 guns. he must have hid that shit from his brother really well bc his brother said he helped moved him and didn't notice all the guns. goes to show you never really might know someone, no matter how close you may think you are. Reply

idk if it's just me being petty and blunt or whatever, but i don't know if i believe the brother. not many people would come right out and say 'oh yeah he loved guns i was wondering when he'd snap' Reply

holy shit Reply

this country is an absolute fucking farce Reply

gun culture is a plague, a disgusting plague. Reply

i've seen so many disgusting comments on facebook today. one woman made a comment of 'you can come after my gun but you'll get my bullets first' in response to someone and I was like hooooooooow the fuck is this not a bannable offense??? I've been trying to stay off FB today because of all the blatant ignorance from some people. and all the lies being spread!! UGH. Reply

I had to deactivate my account because I was too tempted to keep logging on and reading ignorance on my feed Reply

https://www.vox.com/2015/10/3/9444417/gun-violence-united-states-america



And you can show them ALL the data but they'll brush it off as 'fake news.' But the data is there:



“Another argument you sometimes hear is that these shootings would happen less frequently if even more people had guns, thus enabling them to defend themselves from the shooting. But, again, the data shows this is simply not true. High gun ownership rates do not reduce gun deaths, but rather tend to coincide with increases in gun deaths. While a few people in some cases may use a gun to successfully defend themselves or others, the proliferation of guns appears to cause far more violence than it prevents.”



“The US has nearly six times the gun homicide rate as Canada, more than seven times as Sweden, and nearly 16 times as Germany, according to UN data compiled by the Guardian.”



“Americans make up about 4.43 percent of the world's population, yet own roughly 42 percent of all the world.”

thank you for the article!! Reply

Social media makes me really disheartened when it comes to gun control because I always see way more people against it than for it, saying it won't do anything bc people get guns illegally. Reply

I wonder how these people manage to breathe without assistance. Especially since one of their own, tat guitarist guy who was pro guns, posted an essay explaining how his gun was useless and he couldnt take it for fear of police shooting him thinking he's a suspect. there is no scenario where the gun will protect you from this shit motherfuckers. Reply

I saw a comment on a friends status blaming guns saying some shit like “what about cars? They kill more people too!” I’m like...what??? Reply

