TRL showrunner on having a finger on the pulse of youth culture, XXXTentacion, and Trump
MTV’s new TRL would “love” to welcome Donald Trump. https://t.co/x508lOIO0E pic.twitter.com/7X7EgiEfqo— The FADER (@thefader) October 2, 2017
TRL Showrunner Albert Lewitinn on MTV doing things like eliminating gendered categories at the VMAs and if the new TRL will try to be politically conscious:
"It goes back to the idea of us being a youth culture show. Youth culture envelopes a lot of things. The idea of woke is about culture and what's happening right and that's the intent of the show, to be on the pulse."
The interviewer asked about artists like Kodak Black and XXXTentacion and whether or not they would promote known abusers of women on TRL:
"I'm not sure I want to answer that question. We want to be on what pop culture wants. When it comes to something like that, it's something that we would have to look into. It's a tough question to ask, I can't answer that question until something like that happens."
The interviewer followed that question up by explaining he specifically was wondering about Noah Cyrus' scheduled Tuesday appearance and if XXXTentacion will be on with her to perform their new song together:
"Can't tell you that part. Surprise, surprise."
To the question of whether or not they're prepared for Trump perhaps watching the show and if they would have him on:
"I would love both. He's welcome to hashtag us and @ TRL. He's the president of the United States. Of course we would welcome him on. He's the president of the United States."
