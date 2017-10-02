TRL showrunner on having a finger on the pulse of youth culture, XXXTentacion, and Trump

amazing. three trash mammals in one phrase. xxxtentacle can go bye bye Reply

lol well i guess i didn't even have to watch the show to know it's trash! mtv always making it easy for me Reply

omfg your username Reply

mte Reply

Lmaoo Reply

Kodak Black and XXXTentacion are ugly motherfuckers who deserve none of their success. Reply

When anyone uses the term "woke" from now on I'm going to think of this: Reply

lool @ snl of all places producing this tho.

didn't know gosling's voice was this low? it's hot. Reply

My favorite was when he said, "I'm TRIGGERED!" ca. the 1 minute mark. As for SNL, I don't have the energy anymore nor the patience to expect anything from them or be surprised by their hypocrisy. Reply

UGH @ the way people channel all their nbc trump hate on to the flop Jimmy but casually continue to forget SNL let him host last year. Reply

And if all of that wasn't enough to turn you off of the show, it's being hosted by a group of "influencers" and it premiered (or is premiering) with Ed Sheeran and Migos as the musical guests to kick things off. Reply

MTV stays trash Reply

Love Bernice SM Reply

They are the nail in their own coffin. Reply

i would love to invite trump to jump into a pit of sharks.



that's the only thing i would love to invite him to. Reply

Drag them, Queen Daria. Reply

lol perfect Reply

lmao bless Reply

(from My newest shirt is this(from here

how can you claim to be woke and support trump and xxxten at the same time Reply

"The idea of woke is about culture and what's happening right now." I guess they're saying he's happening right now? Does this mean Donald Trump is woke? Reply

Link

Its like when I read "so and so clapped back" in a headline and immediately know the person is white.



Smh. Reply

Good thing I never planned on watching this flop reboot. No Carson, no 90s stars/music videos, nocurr. Reply

The idea of woke



i'm logging out Reply

This guy is fucking stupid. Old MTV and TRL made the culture, it didn't try to catch up to it. Reply

Nailed it Reply

Mte Reply

p. much Reply

I’m more than happy to channel all the anger, fear and sadness I feel right now at this guy. Reply

answers Sway



Are they trying to kick off with controversy? This a damn joke. They ain't even got theSway Reply

