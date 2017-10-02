Jensen Ackles on Live With Kelly+Ryan
Roomies @JensenAckles and @ryanseacrest plus Kelly and #SideEye. 😂 #supernatural pic.twitter.com/6pv93qaVkn— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) October 2, 2017
Majestic creature Jensen Ackles graced morning television today with his keeps-getting-better realness to promote the upcoming season of Supernatural & stuff.
Apparently, Ryan and Jensen were roomies back in the day, too.
Just finished up at @LiveKellyRyan ...check it out on @ABCNetwork— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) October 2, 2017
His face looks snatched. Has he had work?
jesus fucking christ,he is so pretty.
hay bb
*I meant SPN, I don't watch this one and I'm just here for him.
The traveling from Austin to Vancouver has to be killing him.
At least Jensen has wrinkles and shit.
And yes to that Malibu thing.