Jensen Ackles on Live With Kelly+Ryan

I read that as Jensen Ackles in love With Kelly+Ryan and was like what?



His face looks snatched. Has he had work? Reply

Thread

Link

Ryan? of course. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Not to sound crass, but I would nurse on it like it was my 9 to 5 job. Reply

Thread

Link

lolz. I actually worded it much cruder before I hit post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Sons. I swear, if either one ever bitches about their lives.... xojdad @jensenackles https://t.co/anFFjlphS2 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) October 1, 2017





I'm still flailing over the JDM/Jensen and Hilarie/Danneel reunion this weekend. It was adorable! Reply

Thread

Link

that was so adorable, my heart. i love them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





jesus fucking christ,he is so pretty. jesus fucking christ,he is so pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

He's so tall and gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he aged so well,like he is soooooo fucking prettier now than he was when he was younger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK



hay bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His face makes me tingle in my happy place. okk bye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love seeing people's original noses in old pics. Reply

Thread

Link

both of their noses look the same to me? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jensen's had a couple nose jobs to the point where his bridge is crooked which you can't see in that pic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You know why he ages well? Because he knows how to stfu. I think ive only heard him make one comment people didnt like but other than that he dont be saying shit to nobody. Reply

Thread

Link

Truth right here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Roomies huh...... Reply

Thread

Link

he's definitely the preferable supernatural bro Reply

Thread

Link

Seacrest looks like he's imagining cupping Jensen's balls in that pic. Reply

Thread

Link

i like how its visually similar to the younger pic with 2 other females in it. It's like what a transformation for Kelly :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Him and Danneel have been around NY for the last few days too







Reply

Thread

Link

His wife must be one strong woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jj is so dang cute, that vid from danneel's ig about texas when she's saying 'i love you texas' or something is so adorable i was like just take my damn money!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, he's still fine. It's too bad the show has gone to complete shit.



*I meant SPN, I don't watch this one and I'm just here for him.



Edited at 2017-10-02 08:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What do you expect from a show that's been on since Prohibition? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To end when it's creator wants it to. :( but that was wishful thinking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why was he even on the show? to promote spn? lmao Reply

Thread

Link

What's the point of even promoting it? Lol the millions of hardcore fans that have kept it on the air for the last 800 years know when it's on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo that's what i'm saying, like...they ain't exactly gonna gain new fans by going on the mom talk show circuit??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They rarely do talk shows like this. I think in general, CW doesn't pimp their stars out enough on more mainstream talk shows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah i wondered that too lol. i feel like he never does any sort of promo/talk shows (not that spn needs it). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm hoping this means SPN is finally gonna end and he's starting to get himself out there more to prep for other stuff.



The traveling from Austin to Vancouver has to be killing him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was gonna be to promote his beer or music or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's like objectively hot but too vanilla-boy next door-looking for my tastes. Also he and young Ryan would've made great scene partners in some 90s Malibu porn. Reply

Thread

Link

i have that view on Colton Haynes. He's pretty, but too Ken-doll perfect.

At least Jensen has wrinkles and shit.

And yes to that Malibu thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah Colton doesn't do it for me either. Honestly he's such an awful actor I just laugh when I look at him lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jensen is too pretty for my taste but that wouldn't stop me from getting right in there tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ryan has the ugliest mouth. Reply

Thread

Link