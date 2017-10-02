Nikolaj Coster-Waldau thinks it's stupid to shoot multiple endings of Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau thinks shooting multiple #GameOfThrones endings is "really stupid" https://t.co/EfA41XeBDM pic.twitter.com/uaeB9oO7Us— TV Guide (@TVGuide) 29 września 2017
- HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said that GoT was planning on shooting multiple endings to avoid plot getting out,
- Nikolaj didn't read the script yet,
- thinks that shooting something you're not going to use is stupid and a waste of money.
source
Also, lbr, these two fucking hacks are going to use whichever ending they think will make them most popular with fans and say it was "always meant to be that ending" no matter what.
I like the idea of multiple scenes/endings because you can include them as extras and it would be fun to see. But I doubt they'll really go through with the shootings.
All Game of Thrones will be remembered for will be about putting sexual violence on-screen with no clear context and trying to call it art.
they are doing multiple endings because they want to use them as dvd extras and alternative endings if people totally hate the originals.
And MAYBE (because I'm being generous) so they don't have to end it exactly like GRRM wants it to end but then later they can be "we diiiid record that ending, but we're nos magnanimous"
If there is a god this would happen
Get ha night king !!
Personally I'm hoping Dany gets knocked off first episode lol - miracles could happen.
mostly the latter tho lbr
i can understand when shows do it if they don't know they're going to get picked up again, as at least then they won't get cancelled on a cliffhanger.