Nikolaj Coster-Waldau thinks it's stupid to shoot multiple endings of Game of Thrones

He's not wrong.



Also, lbr, these two fucking hacks are going to use whichever ending they think will make them most popular with fans and say it was "always meant to be that ending" no matter what. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously they are too worried about "oh no it's gonna get spoiled". If it's good, no one is really going care if it's spoiled. If the only think you have going for you is the "surprise", then it isn't going to matter anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is 100% how I feel about endings/plot twists in general. Knowing the ending shouldn't matter if getting there was an enjoyable journey. I watched four seasons of Spartacus knowing that it was going to end with 95% of the characters dead, but I loved every second of it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was thinking before i heard this that they just were openly not giving a fuck about spoilers after all the times ppl showed that they were aware of certain characters having bulletproof plot armor, scripts leaking etc. at this point they might as well approach it that way since there's only a few ways the story could possibly end with some small differences in each scenario imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte all the possible endings will leak and everyone will be disappointed regardless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like no mater how this ends, I will be disappointed. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you your sex partner cause...

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only stupid thing here is you and show!Jaime.



I like the idea of multiple scenes/endings because you can include them as extras and it would be fun to see. But I doubt they'll really go through with the shootings. Reply

Thread

Link

he's right and it's kinda hilarious when actors are completely over the shows they're in, especially when it's a fandom as ridiculous as the got one. Reply

Thread

Link

I kinda love that he's been saying a bunch of shit and he doesnt GAF anymore lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well he better love them cause this is where his career stalls and they'll be the only ones that support him at his convention appearances. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahahha yup! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're gonna purposely leak some of the fake endings I'm sure. Reply

Thread

Link

he's not wrong, so excited to never hear about this show/how i should be watching it again Reply

Thread

Link

i hope theres a day when people look back on this show and its remembered for how fucking bad it is and how unlikeable and terribly written every single character is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I initially stopped watching after season 4 because I was so sure TWOW would be out soon but alas, that did not end well. I caught up before this season and the plot is so nonsensical it is almost unimaginable. Someone wrote somewhere that this is GoT by Michael Bay and though I certainly do not think GRRM is the pinnacle of fantasy literature, I have to agree.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It will be. Like everyone was obsessed with Lost and in hindsight it was terrible after the first few seasons.



All Game of Thrones will be remembered for will be about putting sexual violence on-screen with no clear context and trying to call it art.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought season 5 was so good i had high hopes for 6, but that was such a fucking shit show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol oh I was waiting for these types of comments. they never fail Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't wait for it to end omg. Like I like it and all but it doesn't consume me and I can recognize how fucking stupid it can be. Sometimes I wonder how different it would've been if it were placed in the right hands, but D&D are just a couple of dudebro idiots. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is right. if this season proved anything is that people dont give a fuck about spoilers. they knew what would happen and they got record ratings, even on leaked episodes.



they are doing multiple endings because they want to use them as dvd extras and alternative endings if people totally hate the originals. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE, that's probably it tbh.

And MAYBE (because I'm being generous) so they don't have to end it exactly like GRRM wants it to end but then later they can be "we diiiid record that ending, but we're nos magnanimous" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i still can't believe they gave in payed off those hackers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh hunty, you better watch it. Keep talking and Jamie is gonna get caked in the first 3 minutes of season 8. Think about all that lost $$$.



Edited at 2017-10-02 08:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

If there is a god this would happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pls make this come tru



Get ha night king !! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh everyone is about to start dying off this season anyway, and he's one of the five main characters. I doubt it would make much of a difference at this point.



Personally I'm hoping Dany gets knocked off first episode lol - miracles could happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes i forget which eps of this show i've seen and which i've cobbled 2gether via tumblr gif sets

mostly the latter tho lbr Reply

Thread

Link

IA, especially bc the GOT people are always complaining about their budget Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I don't think it makes sense either. I mean, if they all leak people will read all of them so they still won't be surprised at the ending even if they aren't 100% sure which one is real. That or it might make the spoilery speculation worse (and raise the chances of people getting spoiled who don't want to be) with multiple endings leaking and people trying to decide which is real with every new episode that gets released. Reply

Thread

Link

He's right...and he probably is only being paid for what they eventually air so I'm sure that adds to his pressed-ness. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly it'd be smarter of HBO to release fake leaks to throw people off Reply

Thread

Link

isn't it the last season? it seems kinda pointless to shoot multiple endings then.



i can understand when shows do it if they don't know they're going to get picked up again, as at least then they won't get cancelled on a cliffhanger. Reply

Thread

Link

It's because of all the set pictures and spoilers and leaked episodes. It's still dumb, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link