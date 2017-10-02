Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

RHOA Drama: Porsha Williams Ejected from Cast Trip Over Assault + Kenya Update


  • If the Real Housewives of Atlanta trip to Barcelona wasn't already interesting due to the Kenya/Kim drama, it just got 100x heavier.

  • Porsha Williams has been removed from the trip after she tried to assault the mugshot maven, Marlo Hampton.

  • Porsha and Marlo got into a heated argument and Porsha pointed an object in Marlo's face (uh hypocrite anyone?).

  • Marlo grabbed the object out of Porsha's hand and threw it across the room to which Porsha lunged at Marlo.

  • Security stopped her before she could assault anyone this time and had to restrain her because she was going ballistic.

  • Producers put her on a flight home yesterday, two days early.

  • This is Porsha's fourth assault on the show  plus she took part in the false date rape allegations against Kandi last season.



  • An update to the whole Kenya disinvited from cast trip/fired/quit story.

  • Kenya was disinvited from the trip because her husband Marc Daly, who was accompanying her on the trip, refused to be filmed and wouldn't sign the permission slip.

  • Producers know Kenya is the main draw/source of entertainment on the cast and feel like she owes this to them but she refuses to force her husband to film.


Source 2

This season is gonna be a mess due to the new, all white production team that has a major conflict of interest.
Tagged: ,