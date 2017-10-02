RHOA Drama: Porsha Williams Ejected from Cast Trip Over Assault + Kenya Update
#RHOA Exclusive: Porsha Williams BOOTED From the Cast Trip After She Tried to Attack Marlo Hampton https://t.co/IklGZZ46yK— B. Scott (@lovebscott) October 2, 2017
- If the Real Housewives of Atlanta trip to Barcelona wasn't already interesting due to the Kenya/Kim drama, it just got 100x heavier.
- Porsha Williams has been removed from the trip after she tried to assault the mugshot maven, Marlo Hampton.
- Porsha and Marlo got into a heated argument and Porsha pointed an object in Marlo's face (uh hypocrite anyone?).
- Marlo grabbed the object out of Porsha's hand and threw it across the room to which Porsha lunged at Marlo.
- Security stopped her before she could assault anyone this time and had to restrain her because she was going ballistic.
- Producers put her on a flight home yesterday, two days early.
- This is Porsha's fourth assault on the show plus she took part in the false date rape allegations against Kandi last season.
Kenya Moore Disinvited From 'Housewives' Cast Trip Because Husband Won't Film https://t.co/ivtee7swHk— TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017
- An update to the whole Kenya disinvited from cast trip/fired/quit story.
- Kenya was disinvited from the trip because her husband Marc Daly, who was accompanying her on the trip, refused to be filmed and wouldn't sign the permission slip.
- Producers know Kenya is the main draw/source of entertainment on the cast and feel like she owes this to them but she refuses to force her husband to film.
This season is gonna be a mess due to the new, all white production team that has a major conflict of interest.
She gotta learn how to use her words.
Now they have Kim's white BFF Michael Beck (?) producing the show. He's been giving Kim special treatment this season already. I think Kenya threatened to sue Bravo already but the Execs backed down from what I heard. I don't think Beck will be back next season.
So now the All white production team behind DONT BE TARDY is producing this season. And people wonder why Kim is so prevalent again on RHOA.
Porsha should have been done when she first attacked Kenya. I know Kenya is a motherfucking mess but Porsha should have been thrown off by the time she attacked Cynthia . She was going overboard. Yet she knew better than to put hands on Kandi or Nene. Bitch ain't stupid.
Kim's BFF is the Producer of this season and already giving Kim special treatment. It'll be a matter of time before the rest of the cast get it of him or have him fired from Bravo. I know Nene is already butting heads with him.
anyways aren't there other housewives who don't have their husbands on the show? i only watch rhoa but on other sites ppl claim this is the case. if its true then why try to force kenya...
I'm sure there are others that do not film. I know on RHOA the wives pay their hubbies to film or give them a cut of their checks. This was exposed a while back.
if what you say is true about the new producers favoring kim then they're definitely trying to get rid of kenya...lol, good. honestly the entire cast needs to be redone at this point, cuz the current cast has exhausted all of their possible storylines imho.
So it'd be like "I wish I could give my husband children he wants them so much, but am I ready?"
While we never see him.
And well on RHOA, Kim's Big Poppa never filmed.
I need to stalk production and make a cameo, ontd make it happen for me, i need to escape this madness of a country
well...that makes sense. if she wont play the game why would production want her there?
Tamara Tattles breakdown of this whole situation was sad. I feel sorta bad for Kenya but she brought a lot of this on herself for faking that Walter relationship. I believe she's really married but that Walter situation made it so that all of her relationships are sus.
Porsha is a moron and she's not entertaining. Not looking forward to her ~vegan~ storyline that will prob be all her eating meat and pretending she didn't know it wasn't vegetarian.