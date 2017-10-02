RHOA Drama: Porsha Williams Ejected from Cast Trip Over Assault + Kenya Update

Porsha needs to be permanently removed from the cast Reply

She is the most irritating human being ever. Reply

Her anger management classes are going very well, I see. Reply

She gotta learn how to use her words. Reply

Porsha and words?? lmao Reply

All white? Reply

Yeah they fired most of the black production from the show when they fired Carlos King.



Now they have Kim's white BFF Michael Beck (?) producing the show. He's been giving Kim special treatment this season already. I think Kenya threatened to sue Bravo already but the Execs backed down from what I heard. I don't think Beck will be back next season. Reply

It's apparently gotten so bad that Bravo brought in another producer exclusively to work with Kandi; it's truly wild Reply

this is all according to tamara tattles tho right? the kim special permission stuff Reply

Yep. Carlos Kings team got fired over helping Phaedra with the date rape allegations.



So now the All white production team behind DONT BE TARDY is producing this season. And people wonder why Kim is so prevalent again on RHOA. Reply

FUCK! FINALLY!!



Porsha should have been done when she first attacked Kenya. I know Kenya is a motherfucking mess but Porsha should have been thrown off by the time she attacked Cynthia . She was going overboard. Yet she knew better than to put hands on Kandi or Nene. Bitch ain't stupid.



Kim's BFF is the Producer of this season and already giving Kim special treatment. It'll be a matter of time before the rest of the cast get it of him or have him fired from Bravo. I know Nene is already butting heads with him. Reply

Beck was helping Brielle attack Kenya too on his Snapchat. Bravo is so fucking stupid. Reply

He's a pathetic piece of shit. I hope this season ruins his career. I know Kenya is in tight with the Executives at NBCUniversal so i'm hoping they fire this fuckwit. Reply

...an entire mess. i can't believe she let marlo get to her like that, nobody takes marlo seriously.



anyways aren't there other housewives who don't have their husbands on the show? i only watch rhoa but on other sites ppl claim this is the case. if its true then why try to force kenya... Reply

I know Jermaine Jackson jr. (Asa's hubby) HATES Shahs of Sunset and refuses to film for the show.



I'm sure there are others that do not film. I know on RHOA the wives pay their hubbies to film or give them a cut of their checks. This was exposed a while back. Reply

yeah i remember how that was revealed during that whole fight with peter and matt...



if what you say is true about the new producers favoring kim then they're definitely trying to get rid of kenya...lol, good. honestly the entire cast needs to be redone at this point, cuz the current cast has exhausted all of their possible storylines imho. Reply

Yep and the cast/viewers have turned on Asa because of it. She's crazy but at least she's well-meaning crazy. Reply

to be fair though, asa has been with jermaine since before the show started and has always refused to film. what makes it ridiculous is that kenya's entire storyline has been finding a husband and now she has one and apparently wont talk about it on camera? Reply

The husbands get their own salaries from the show anyway though Reply

Kenyas new husband sounds like the smartest of the bunch refusing to film. He knows whats up. Reply

Not the same but Cameron's husband on Southern Charm doesn't film which was wild because Cameron's willingness to get pregnant was one of her major plot lines.



So it'd be like "I wish I could give my husband children he wants them so much, but am I ready?"



While we never see him.



And well on RHOA, Kim's Big Poppa never filmed. Reply

kenya might have to quit the show for love..which she wont do Reply

Dunno, we'll have to see how she handles married life. Everyone keeps saying she really is into Marc Daly and he has his own money and career. Reply

Why would Kenya's husband come on the trip in the first place? Not all husbands have to be apart of the show. Like he could just film for 5 minutes at home with kenya and then avoid filming altogether like some other husbands do Reply

THEY ARE COMING TO BARCELONA??!!!



I need to stalk production and make a cameo, ontd make it happen for me, i need to escape this madness of a country Reply

I think they left today Reply

you want to escape Barcelona? how? Reply

i think they meant the madness that is spain right now Reply

Kenya was disinvited from the trip because her husband Marc Daly, who was accompanying her on the trip, refused to be filmed and wouldn't sign the permission slip.





well...that makes sense. if she wont play the game why would production want her there? Reply

right? this isn't a personal vaca. she's there to work. he should film or stay home. Reply

if her husband doesnt want to film then he doesnt want to film, but as a viewer im not interested in watching kenya just talk about being married when getting a husband has been her only story line for like 6 seasons now. you're either all in or all out as far as im concerned Reply

Porsha will always be violent. Clearly, anger management did nothing for her, the girl is a psycho. Reply

Is Kenya actually married? I feel like she needs to post her marriage license or something because she lies about the men in her life Reply

I have so many thoughts.



Tamara Tattles breakdown of this whole situation was sad. I feel sorta bad for Kenya but she brought a lot of this on herself for faking that Walter relationship. I believe she's really married but that Walter situation made it so that all of her relationships are sus.



Porsha is a moron and she's not entertaining. Not looking forward to her ~vegan~ storyline that will prob be all her eating meat and pretending she didn't know it wasn't vegetarian.

I guess those anger management sessions aren't working out for Porsha. How she manages to have fans/stans is beyond me. Reply

They need to move Porsha to LHHATL because girl stay trying to fight on the show that ain’t having it! Reply

I feel like she'd get her ass whooped... Reply

