The Killers Are #1 in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia etc.
.@TheKillers earn first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with "Wonderful Wonderful" https://t.co/72eP5dgfT7— billboard (@billboard) October 1, 2017
• The Killers first no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 album chart in the United States.
• "Wonderful Wonderful" sold 118,000 equivalent album units and 111,000 was pure sales.
• The bands previous album, 2012's "Battle Born," debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 113,000 copies sold. (Pure sales as the charts still didn't factor in streaming then).
• Previous albums peaks: #7: "Hot Fuss" #2: "Sam's Town" #6: "Day & Age".
.@TheKillers have scored their fifth UK Number 1 album, so @BrandonFlowers now has as many chart toppers as this lot https://t.co/sveuyhLonU pic.twitter.com/vuN5zmEFSL— Official Charts (@officialcharts) October 2, 2017
• The bands fifth #1 in the United Kingdom.
• 52,000 physical, downloads and streaming equivalent sales, outselling the Top 5 combined.
• "Wonderful Wonderful" continues the band’s unbroken record of no. 1 studio albums. No other international act ever has managed an untarnished career streak of five no. 1 studio albums since their debut.
• Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, & Coldplay are the only groups who have equalled or bettered The Killers' streak of no. 1 albums.
• Including Brandon Flowers’ two solo UK no. 1 albums "Flamingo" and "The Desired Effect," Flowers has seven no. 1. Others to have such a feat are Alex Turner, Sting, Damon Albarn.
.@thekillers win race to #1 on the @ARIA_Official Albums Chart: https://t.co/PQs90o1t66 pic.twitter.com/8lxqnkzNTv— theMusic.com.au (@TheMusicComAu) September 30, 2017
• The bands second no. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia.
• Their other no. 1 was their debut "Hot Fuss."
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
As it should be tbh, I will never stop stanning Sam's Town. I even made my mom listen to it (and their other stuff) on a road trip last weekend and she likes them now (and liked ST the best) so yay :D
Wonderful Wonderful is growing on me quite nicely actually. It's really pleasant to listen to so I've been doing it a lot while I work on stuff.
rename it mormon mormon tbh
idk how bflow went from "The Desired Effect" to this. but i'm sure having two brats in Mark and Dave didn't help.
everything else is a no from me
one second i'm bopping and the next brandon is telling me about strutting down the street with his bible??? no thnx fam
Their new single "The Man" is their biggest hit since "When You Were Young."