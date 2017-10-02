bflowswoon

The Killers Are #1 in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia etc.




The Killers first no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 album chart in the United States.
• "Wonderful Wonderful" sold 118,000 equivalent album units and 111,000 was pure sales.
• The bands previous album, 2012's "Battle Born," debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 113,000 copies sold. (Pure sales as the charts still didn't factor in streaming then).
• Previous albums peaks: #7: "Hot Fuss" #2: "Sam's Town" #6: "Day & Age".


• The bands fifth #1 in the United Kingdom.
52,000 physical, downloads and streaming equivalent sales, outselling the Top 5 combined.
• "Wonderful Wonderful" continues the band’s unbroken record of no. 1 studio albums. No other international act ever has managed an untarnished career streak of five no. 1 studio albums since their debut.
Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, & Coldplay are the only groups who have equalled or bettered The Killers' streak of no. 1 albums.
• Including Brandon Flowers’ two solo UK no. 1 albums "Flamingo" and "The Desired Effect," Flowers has seven no. 1. Others to have such a feat are Alex Turner, Sting, Damon Albarn.


• The bands second no. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia.
• Their other no. 1 was their debut "Hot Fuss."

