The Killers Are #1 in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia etc.

.@TheKillers earn first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with "Wonderful Wonderful" https://t.co/72eP5dgfT7 — billboard (@billboard) October 1, 2017

.@TheKillers have scored their fifth UK Number 1 album, so @BrandonFlowers now has as many chart toppers as this lot https://t.co/sveuyhLonU pic.twitter.com/vuN5zmEFSL — Official Charts (@officialcharts) October 2, 2017

bflow

first no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 album chart in the United States.• "Wonderful Wonderful" soldequivalent album units andwas pure sales.• The bands previous album, 2012's "," debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 withcopies sold. (Pure sales as the charts still didn't factor in streaming then).• Previous albums peaks: #7 : " #2 : " #6 : "".• The bandsin the United Kingdom.physical, downloads and streaming equivalent sales, outselling the Top 5 combined.• "" continues the band’s unbroken record of no. 1 studio albums. No other international act ever has managed an untarnished career streak of five no. 1 studio albums since their debut., &are the only groups who have equalled or bettered' streak of no. 1 albums.• Including Brandon Flowers’ two solo UK no. 1 albums "" and "" Flowers has seven no. 1. Others to have such a feat are Alex Turner, Sting, Damon Albarn.• The bands second no. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia.• Their other no. 1 was their debut "