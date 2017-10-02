The animation from last night's Bob's Burgers was drawn entirely by fans

That's a really awesome idea! Reply

I liked the concept but found it distracting Reply

IA Reply

Yeah. It's cute how they are with fans but nope. Reply

ia Reply

yeah i think it's a great concept but think it's more at home on youtube rather than an actual episode y'know? Reply

Yea I wish it was that way too. I think it's a great idea but I'm going to personally view the 2nd episode of this season as the actual premiere tbh



Edited at 2017-10-02 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

I hated it. Reply

yeah, when I saw it, I was like WTF? Had no idea it was fan art. Cute idea, but it does belong on You-tube or on their official site or something. Reply

ia.. or even like a DVD bonus feature. But definitely not worthy of a season premiere! Reply

I agree, It's great as a one time thing but I got kind of lost because not every style is my cup of tea. Reply

This was SO charming. Great episode! How incredibly exciting for the fans that drew the art Reply

this is a cool idea, and i'm happy for the fans but i was...annoyed lol. glad they're back though! Reply

It kind of threw me off but it didn't ruin the ep for me or anything. Tbh I found the B story boring tho, the one with Felix and Mr. Fishoeder playing hide and seek. It was blah. Reply

I thought this was fun, didn't distract me any. Reply

that's the sweetest thing ever omg Reply

mte im shook Reply

It distracted me at first but the story wasn't that interesting so then I just focused on the different styles. There were some really cute ones and a few real nightmares. Reply

Adorable idea but there's no way in hell I'd sign away my copyright to Fox for this Reply

but did they pay them? Reply

mte Reply

ikr Reply

lmao seriously. Waiting for the answer on this one. Reply

Probably not. It was a contest and they didn't actually animate the show. Reply

I thought it was super cute! last time I saw something like this was for the fan episode of sailor moon back on tumblr! idk I found it really cool haha



honestly I've been watching bob's burger before sleep and in the morning for the past month, its really a great show for escapism for me, just refreshing and charming



My fave was the stop motion /puppet scene but I was annoyed it was so short Reply

this is a really cute idea Reply

this was such a cute idea. i loved scrolling through the tag on tumblr last night and seeing posts from people excited because their art was featured. Reply

this is such a cute idea, but even the trailer had me woozy with the constant switching lol



i'll still watch tho Reply

this episode leaves me with so many questions about brunch. Reply

I've never heard of a brunch skunk before :| most places make you pay for the meal to get bottomless, I thought? Reply

a friend's art was in one of the scenes! I wish the puppet part was longer than two seconds though. Reply

that was my fav Reply

can you ask your friend how they were compensated? (if at all) Reply

i didn't find it too distracting bc it was a pretty uneventful episode? i wouldn't want it to be a regular occurrence. i thought it was a nice gesture Reply

This. Because it wasn't a strong episode, I could enjoy the animation but I don't want to see it again. Reply

Shit, I missed it last night. I'll have to catch a rerun, one of my friends had said earlier this year that she submitted art - today I saw it got featured, yaaaaaay! It was in the end credits for a couple seconds but that's so cool. :D



I love this idea, very cute. ♥ Reply

this is such a cute idea! and i had no idea it was back, time to go watch. i wonder if they'll get semi-regular scheduling this season Reply

It was such a cute idea. I know some people were bothered by it, but I didn't mind at all. The part with Linda and the blogger was adorable!



This show really IS the best. <3 Reply

cute idea but i feel like this should come with an extreme seizure warning. the trailer alone gave me a migraine. Reply

It was a great idea but I agree with a review that said that it would have been better if the changing animation style was part of the story. Kinda like the Family Guy episode where Stewie and Brian were traveling to other dimensions to get home, like the Disney or the Simpsons version. Reply

