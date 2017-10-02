The animation from last night's Bob's Burgers was drawn entirely by fans
-The season eight premiere which aired last night, was drawn entirely by fan artists to show appreciation to the talented creators of
-No two scenes featured the same animation style, which at times changed in the same scene.
-Remains the best show on tv.
source
ia
Edited at 2017-10-02 11:35 pm (UTC)
honestly I've been watching bob's burger before sleep and in the morning for the past month, its really a great show for escapism for me, just refreshing and charming
i'll still watch tho
I love this idea, very cute. ♥
This show really IS the best. <3