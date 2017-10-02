Cardi B Spends 2nd Week at #1 + Demi Goes Top 10

Imagine Dragons has gotten so corny Reply

Were they ever not?

They peaked at that Grammys performance with Kung Fu Kenny, been downhill since then.

mte

lol nope

I hate how Thunder is such a Paper Planes rip off...

I just can't like their music.

I dig bands like Linkin Park & Twentyone Pilots but Imagine Dragons just pisses me off??

Seriously, they're the worst.



Their music is so cringy. Reply

they're going a very Maroon 5-ish route of cheesing it up for the charts

I'm confused where the sudden boost in sales came from.. like Thunder is #1 on iTunes and so is there album? but they're both old

why won't shape of you die?

I don't get it.. is it radio play or are people actually still streaming it 10 months later?

Both. It's gaining in airplay again because Ed didn't have a single out stateside then Castle on the Hill peaked early on and they started hammering SOY again.

i truly have no idea, but that song is like herpes and it just never goes away.

Does it count as streams when office radio via Sirius plays it?

Before I was fired from me job they played that song 3x a day. And that was August. Reply

for real.

I'm ngl I liked that song quite a bit when I first heard it. I didn't imagine how popular it would get and how they'd run it into the ground lol.

i'm still listening to demi's album tho. cry baby and ruin the friendship are truly out of this world. she has earned a stan with this album.

"still" bitch it came out < a week ago



Edited at 2017-10-02 07:40 pm (UTC)

lmao true but i've been listening to it non-stop

the title track is brilliant.

I love the musical intro to tell me you love me, makes me feel like I should be in some 80s fantasy movie

Tell me you love me absolutely needs to be the next single. It's such a broken hearts anthem

I love crybaby, games, and, lonely

it's literally all i've been listening to

Same. Those are my faves along w/ Hitchhiker & Lonely.

I like "OMG" so much better than "Havana"

me too I tried to listen to havana and I can't

Happy for Demi. The album is so fucking good.

aww hope Sorry Not Sorry rises again!

c'mon capital hill!

Loving this Ariana aesthetic, Debbie

Hannah Lux Davis directed the video, which is why it has the same aesthetic.

I hated this song like seven days ago but it's hella grown on me I'm such a fickle fan!

this song is like 10x better than any of us give it credit for, honestly. truly.

We used to all hate Demi and now here we are, all rooting for her lol

also BTS at 67...I thought they'd be lucky if they managed to cling to the bottom of the Hot100 in their second week instead of charting out but they JUMPED 18!! places?

literally how.

literally how. Reply

This is blowing my mind right now. Been following Kpop for about 12 years. Would've never thought a Korean language track could break the Hot 100. Much less get on... then jump almost 20 spots in the second week.

This momentum is kinda frightening.



This momentum is kinda frightening. Reply

it's so surprising! i thought they were gonna off the chart lmao

i'm happy for them tho

i'm happy for them tho Reply

Kings of music, hew else?

It played out of nowhere on spotify and ngl, its super catchy

kings of Billboard

I just don't get that song. She sounds like she just pierced her tongue and decided to rap anyway.

It's not for you lol

Obviously

i'll admit it's got a great flow/chorus but I just can't get behind this tired notion of shutting people down and inadvertently perpetuating the class system in the process. or get over the fact that she was heavily inspired by and sampled that racist and rapist piece of shit. i'm actually surprised how ONTD is still conveniently ignoring this fact.

like the user below states, not for me lol



like the user below states, not for me lol



Edited at 2017-10-02 09:48 pm (UTC)

I imagined Post Malone taking the spot this week so I guess I underestimated Bodak Yellow's staying power. I'm happy for Demi, SNS is a bop!

there's a billboard outside the lincoln tunnel touting pm's song as #1 in the country, idgi

I think it is in terms of streaming

yeah it's ugly and untrue

Omg those earrings looks so painfully heavy

Dua Lipa deserves better

the kendall jenner of pop, she's so boring

mte. idg ontd's love for her. then again, ontd generally has terrible taste so maybe i do

ick not with new rules, genesis is the true bop of the album

we gotta stop these long nosed lightskinned rappers

But wait.. according to ONTD, Demi is a flop who trails far behind miley and selena.

sowhatisthetruth.gif



sowhatisthetruth.gif Reply

Demi is rising like a phoenix from the low point of that awkward performance with a gay stripper.

payback is a bad bitch!

Lmao. Demi is a flop but she's passed Miley who's a flop and a half.

she used to be. she decided to actually make good music this time tho

