Cardi B Spends 2nd Week at #1 + Demi Goes Top 10
.@IAmCardiB's "Bodak Yellow" tops the #Hot100 for a second week & @ddlovato hits the top 10 with "Sorry Not Sorry" https://t.co/S1onOtnr1r pic.twitter.com/acu459xdGl— billboard (@billboard) October 2, 2017
• For a second week in a row, Cardi B is No. 1 with "Bodak Yellow". Post Malone's "Rockstar" featuring 21 Savage, holds the No. 2 spot and Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" remains at No. 3. Logic's "1-800-273-8255" featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, stays at No. 4, and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber, remains at No. 5 on the Hot 100
• Demi Lovato has now peaked at No. 10 with "Sorry Not Sorry" which jumped from No. 15
• The top 5 is expected to stay the same next week, but with Logic's "1-800-273-8255" going No. 2 and Post Malone's "Rockstar" falling to No. 4.
Other notable jumps/debuts:
No.17: Imagine Dragons - Thunder (+13)
No.44: Camila Cabello ft Young Thug - Havana (+20)
No.48: Dua Lipa - New Rules (+5)
No.58: Ed Sheeran - Perfect (+31)
No.70: Macklemore ft Kesha - Good Old Days (debut)
Source 1 2
I dig bands like Linkin Park & Twentyone Pilots but Imagine Dragons just pisses me off??
Their music is so cringy.
Before I was fired from me job they played that song 3x a day. And that was August.
Edited at 2017-10-02 07:40 pm (UTC)
literally how.
This momentum is kinda frightening.
i'm happy for them tho
like the user below states, not for me lol
Edited at 2017-10-02 09:48 pm (UTC)
sowhatisthetruth.gif