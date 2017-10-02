Tom Petty dead at 66
Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66. The musician reportedly suffered cardiac arrest https://t.co/GHLs4k1Ivo pic.twitter.com/2QeHxOSppj— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017
After suffering full cardiac arrest, CBS News confirms Tom Petty has died.
UPDATE: TMZ says he's still alive.
UPDATE At this time, Tom's still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer's death is inaccurate https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 pic.twitter.com/drKY64eG1z— TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017
I am sad though, I love his music.