Roman Polanski on rape case: 'It's over'



- In a rare interview, Roman Polanski says he feels he's completed his sentence

- Says it's over, he pleaded guilty and went to jail. He also said he's done four or five times more than was promised to him

- The case is still ongoing even though Samantha Geimer (his victim) has asked to have it dimissed. Polanski then goes on to emphasize that she's been asking for this thing to end for over 30 years and say it's taken this long because of corrupt judges

- Says it's unfortunate that the case has affected how his films are viewed

source

Can you separate the artist from the art, ONTD?

