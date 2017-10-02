Roman Polanski on rape case: 'It's over'

It's not over until you're dead fuckface Reply

Thread

Link

happy this was the 1st comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly this !!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

suffer and die. Reply

Thread

Link

It's not over until you suffer and feel excruciating pain with your last breath you fucker.



And after that I hope you choke for all eternity on satan's molten feces.



Edited at 2017-10-02 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He also said he's done four or five times more than was promised to him



YOU FUCKING LEFT THE COUNTRY TO AVOID PUNISHMENT YOU FUCKING COWARD Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. He ain't shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just die already, asshole Reply

Thread

Link

BoJack has been so spot on and timely. Roman Polanski remains a POS Reply

Thread

Link

the cosby inspired storyline was amazing. it hurts me that more people don't give bojack a chance just because it's an animated show, it's easily one of the best things on air these days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My ex refused to watch it because 'a cartoon shouldn't be depressing' 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just started and... I need a break before I can start s3 😣 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i need to start watching bojack again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Proof that evil truly does sustain the worst human beings. DIAF. Reply

Thread

Link

Can you separate the artist from the art, ONTD?



TAGGED: i can't



lol that's perfect Reply

Thread

Link

Have a extra big cup of Go-Fuck-Yourself. Reply

Thread

Link

ok



now, about all those other girls you have raped and haven't done time~ for Reply

Thread

Link

I hope if there's an afterlife, he suffers for all eternity. Reply

Thread

Link

Bruh, you didn't even like serve out your sentence. Is your old fugitive ass forgetting that?



Reply

Thread

Link

i fucking hate that being able to ~~separate the art from the artist~ is considered taking some intellectual high ground Reply

Thread

Link

and i know so many people like, and some of them are actually decent people. idk there are times when i truly wish i didn't care, life would be much easier Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's baffling to me in so many cases. Artists tend to put a lot of themselves in their work. How can you separate it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh that shit is sf grating. ppl need to just say that they really don't gaf about said issue (in this case child rape) and go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte i just cant fathom it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eat shit, rapist. How unfortunate that men have to face consequences for their actions.



Edited at 2017-10-02 07:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

when it comes to things like this no i can't seperate. he's a fucking rapist, the end.



and i can't separate the people who support him either. whenever i see ewan mcgregors unicef commercials (or whatever) about helping children my eyes roll out of my head because he defended him. Reply

Thread

Link

Ewan is a double threat, he's also worked with Woody Allen. Same with Kate Winslet now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're both cancelled to me! idc that ewan is in star wars fuck him. you don't get to say we need to support children in one breath and then defend a rapist in another.



Edited at 2017-10-02 08:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ppl here will still thirst over him because he's showed his dick a few times tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ewan was the worst part of Fargo. Nothing can hold a candle to Year 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link