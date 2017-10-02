Roman Polanski on rape case: 'It's over'
- In a rare interview, Roman Polanski says he feels he's completed his sentence
- Says it's over, he pleaded guilty and went to jail. He also said he's done four or five times more than was promised to him
- The case is still ongoing even though Samantha Geimer (his victim) has asked to have it dimissed. Polanski then goes on to emphasize that she's been asking for this thing to end for over 30 years and say it's taken this long because of corrupt judges
- Says it's unfortunate that the case has affected how his films are viewed
Can you separate the artist from the art, ONTD?
And after that I hope you choke for all eternity on satan's molten feces.
YOU FUCKING LEFT THE COUNTRY TO AVOID PUNISHMENT YOU FUCKING COWARD
now, about all those other girls you have raped and haven't done time~ for
and i can't separate the people who support him either. whenever i see ewan mcgregors unicef commercials (or whatever) about helping children my eyes roll out of my head because he defended him.
