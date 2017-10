I've never been super into them, but I am OBSESSED with this song, good lord. Reply

i LOVE this song Reply

i like this song a lot, but nothing on this album stands out as much to me as my song 5, the wire, and don't save me did on their debut. Reply

IA, those were my favourites and I still go back to them. Reply

This album was pretty boring. Reply

they all look like poor Catherine from Veep Reply

omfg true Reply

most accurate description Reply

omg Reply

SHUT UP OMGGGGG IM DYING Reply

lmao Reply

i love it, they look like they're having so much fun Reply

Queens of choreo! Reply

I’m a HAIM fan, almost Stan after seeing them live this summer. Even tho the lead singer has laryngitis and couldn’t sing, they rocked it. I was really surprised because I’ve seen performances of theirs online like festivals and late night shows and wasn’t too impressed. But damn. They were so good. Reply

yeah i saw them opening for someone else and was blown away with how good they are live Reply

i'm happy to have chick rockers, but literally all of their songs sound the same. Reply

mte lol Reply

Agreed. There are way better women rockers that deserve the kind of attention that HAIM gets.













Edited at 2017-10-02 06:52 pm (UTC) Reply

thank you for these recs!! Reply

adding the babes Honeyblood this is great list



this album was garbage. wake me up when they do "days are gone" again Reply

Cute video. The album's still 🔥 Reply

boring, their debut was way better Reply

Not HAIM giving us more choreography than Fifth Harmony and Little mix combined in 2017.



I love the video!



Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Producers: Sara Murphy, Erica Frauman

Editor: Dylan Tichenor



OH!?



Edited at 2017-10-02 06:56 pm (UTC) Reply

LOLOL SO STRUE Reply

Love this song and that the video kind of works as a continuation of the Want You Back video. This is one of the strongest tracks imo, so I'm glad they bothered filming an MV (and with choreo???). As with Sia, I don't mind entirely if some of their songs sound similar. They've found a formula that works for them and it also works for me. Reply

ia. the album is pretty boring but i don't dislike any of it lol Reply

tbh it's almost impossible for me to dislike anything Danielle puts her hands (and voice) on Reply

this is cute Reply

