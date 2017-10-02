Shania Twain Unveils New Album and MV!









Nice jumpsuits, beautiful jumpsuits... Reply

Come On Over was one of the first cds I ever had. God - I've heard it a thousand times!!!! Good memories!!!



For me she sounds exactly the same. Cute Song! Hope its a hit!! Reply

YAS QUEEN! She looks GOOD. Reply

I am really feelin' this album. She has got some low-key bops on her hand! Reply

Compared to 'Up!' and 'Come On Over', the new album is underwhelming. Yeah. Mutt Lange is a pos, but he and Shania had such undeniable musical chemistry. Now, her new music is seriously lacking sth. Girlfriend should meet up with Kacey Musgraves' producers. Maybe that would work better.



'Who's Gonna Be Your Girl' is the best song on the lp. Classic Shania.



Edited at 2017-10-02 06:40 pm (UTC) Reply

I like the song a lot but the album is just okay to me. Still going to her tour next year. Her back catalog is fucking iconic. Reply

did her voice change or did they just use a different effect in her voice this time around? It sounds a little deeper, a little harsher than her old stuff. Does she have a very limited range? Reply

She's interviewed about it here: Her voice has definitely changed since her last album and she's talked pretty candidly about it being the result of Lyme disease and stress (no doubt stemming from a messy public divorce)She's interviewed about it here: http://ontheaside.com/music/shania-twains-voice-has-completely-changed-after-15-year-gap-between-albums/ Reply

Her body looks snatched af Reply

the songwriting shift is pretty blatant (mindless catchy lyrics back then vs. more storytelling now) but I do like the new album, even if it's a bit boring... Reply

she has too much eyeshadow on her inner corners but beyond that she looks great. i wish i could pull off a sheer dress w/just a thong underneath. f u cellulite.



i like how her voice has changed. she's been through so much and her lyrics and voice show that imo Reply

mamacita 😍 i like the song but idk feels like it's missing something? Reply

I am really loving this album.

My current favorite in Roll Me On The River Reply

When there's a spark u gotta ride it Reply

when ur in love don't hide it



ooh! Reply

I hate her new album :( Reply

