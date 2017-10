Shania Twain Unveils New Album and MV!

To coincide with the release of Now, her first album in 15 years (available on iTunes, Spotify, and swap meets near you), Canadian pop icon, Shania Twain has dropped a new music video for the record's opening track, Swingin' With My Eyes Closed.Taking place in what has become a stock setting for budget music videos, it consists of Shania showing off her fabulous figure in a pair of ensembles that would make Rihanna nod in approval, interspersed with shots of beautiful, ethnically varied dancers kicking up clouds of pigmented chalk. Overall, a cute video for a cute song!1. Swingin' With My Eyes Closed2. Home Now3. Light of My Life4. Poor Me5. Who's Gonna Be Your Girl6. More Fun7. I'm Alright8. Roll Me on the River9. We Got Something They Don't10. You Can't Buy Love11. Life's About to Get Good12. SoldierDeluxe Edition:8. Let's Kiss and Make Up9. Where Do You Think You're Going10. Roll Me on the River11. We Got Something They Don't12. Because of You13. You Can't Buy Love14. Life's About to Get Good15. Soldier16. All in All "Twain has been through a lot over the years, and the blunt, weathered qualities of her voice only make her anthems about survival more affecting and more potent, especially on tracks like the heartache-filled “Poor Me.” Those who would disparage her for not sounding like the “old Shania” are missing the point of this album — and with songs this good, they’re missing out, too."- Entertainment Weekly (B+)"Shania feels like a contemporary figure after the 15-year break between this and her last full-length album, and she pulled it off without relying on flashy big-name duets or kowtowing much to current dance-music trends.."- Vulture (N/A)"The specter of her life’s temporary collapse hangs over the album like a shadow... This album deserves more, if only because it successfully conveys Twain’s one immutable strength: her personality."- Pitchfork (6.6/10) Sources: 1