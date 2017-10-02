ONTD Original: Anti-anxiety musication

Love this post, OP! Bless. Reply

awesome post topic, OP! i have a lot of therapeutic music but the first that comes to mind is "them" by nils frahm. it's incredibly calming and really beautiful, i put it on whenever i'm upset and by the time it's over, i feel a lot better

my fave from nils frahm is 'says' & tho i can't say i listen to him a lot his music def is incredibly soothing

mte, i don't listen to him a lot either but i feel like i should! i'll check out the one you suggested bb!

just looked this up, it really is beautiful!

I listen to a lot of Jose Gonzalez when I'm overwhelmed with anxiety and sadness.



And Tycho.. my chillwave gods.

Tycho is an excellent choice

Yessss. This too

Reply

Instant relaxation every time I hear this track

I listen to Sufjan Stevens when I'm anxious. I know he depresses a lot of people but his soft voice is so relaxing.

Same <3

same with me for iron & wine.

Ahhh yes, totally forgot about I&W!

Mte. The Transfiguration from Seven Swans (tbh that whole album) is always a go to when I'm feeling stressed out.

same, his voice is so soothing

I listen to a lot of instrumentals and judy garland to calm down

I listen to music from the 50s like Buddy Holly, The Everly Bros..etc. I grew up listening to it, so it's my happy space.

flawless post, OP! <3



my absolute fave therapeutic music is Croatian Amor, one of my bb Loke Rahbek's many projects. especially the album 'Love Means Taking Action'.







Reply

Aw shit I love this, thanks for the rec!!!!

Cool post, op!



"I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters always manages to lift me up, even if it's just momentarily. Same with "Heaven Is A Place On Earth" by Belinda Carlisle and "Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler.



Usually, though, when I'm feeling very depressed I tend to listen to ~angsty~ and sad music, often instrumental. I guess I hate myself, lol. Reply

I appreciate you for sharing this form of mental health awareness and outreach. Thanks!



My go-to song is All Is Full of Love by Bjork. That song is everything. The lyrics provide instructions to the listener. It's so beautiful. Imma listen to it now! Reply

I love this live version



Reply

I'm struck every time. It's her best performance!

This is a great post <3

I listen to a lot of Sondheim when I'm feeling overwhelmed. Not necessarily patter songs or anything like that but, like, "Something Just Broke" or "Move On" or something like that, depending on the cause

Also Tick, Tick, Boom. That was my high school anxiety show and I'm rediscovering it now that I'm closer 30. Reply

Jonathan Larson <3

when i'm anxious or sad i legit listen to bops. pussycat dolls (wait a minute is my jam), nelly furtado's iconic jams (promiscuous especially) and, like, trance anthems like sandstorm etc.



i also like to listen to late 90s songs because they take me back to a time when life was simpler. Reply

oh and when i want to have a good cathartic cry i listen to florence's version of "you've got the love"

yessss @ wait a minute!

yasss <333

This is an amazing post!! For some reason when I need to calm down I listen to "never is a promise" by Fiona Apple. The music , melodies, harmonies and everything just level me out and has for years now.

that song is so incredible soothing, albeit very melancholy, but that sorta tone is super comforting to me :)

Right?! I literally will Just light some candles and have it on repeat. It puts me in a really calm space

I used to fall asleep to Tidal at a time when I was pretty anxious/depressed. That and Plans by Death Cab.

Y'all I just can't focus on anything today. I grew up in Vegas, my parents and all my friends live in Vegas, and I was at a hockey game with my bf and was at the trop literally two hours before it started.

What a nice post OP! <3



I listen to reggae when I need to calm down.







Reply

Three Little Birds has helped me through so much.

