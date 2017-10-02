ONTD Original: Anti-anxiety musication
Anxiety & depression affect over 50 million people in America and 350 million people worldwide. Last night's mass shooting in Las Vegas has caused your own anxiety to flare up and has more than likely created new cases for others.
Whether you're already suffering from these illnesses, or have just started experiencing symptoms, music may be a remedy that you often use to combat your woes. Below are five artists that can help clear your head and talk you down. Let's take a calming breath and dive in.
1. KWAYE - Little Ones (2017)
- One of the newest artists of the group, KWAYE's purposeful R&B/Electronic/Pop has already started making a mark across streaming platforms. "Little Ones" is a track that discusses the realities of how hard it is to be who you are in a society that is constantly oppressive to your truth. You may feel like you have to pretend to be someone you're not 24/7 just to function on the outside while your insides are screaming. Let KWAYE inspire you to live.
"You wanna take him down? He'll get up again. Try to take her smile? She'll laugh harder. Got his eyes fixed on the prize so don't you categorize my brother."
2. snny - Arizona (2017)
- New alt/indie artist snny released his debut EP "Learning to Swim" this past September. His most popular track "Arizona" is partly about being overwhelmed by your own life. There are times where you feel like you can't depend on anything and anyone - not even your closest friends. If the outside world has let you down too many times, look inward. Do what makes you happy for you and worry about nobody else. Writing songs/poetry is what helps snny. What helps you?
"I can't relate to my friends no more. No more than I relate to you. I can't rely on my friends no more. They've done too much it's true."
3. Jhoni The Voice - Look at You (2016)
- Debuting his first solo EP in 2015, Dominican Republic native Jhoni "The Voice" has quickly made an impact on the R&B music scene. Breaking from his usual smooth-soul sound, Jhoni released the dark bop "Look at You". The track's main theme is recognizing all the wrong that's been done to you by others, but looking deep within yourself on how you can change things. You can't control someone else's actions, so what can you do to change yourself? Self reflection can be hard, but rewarding.
"Don't nobody wanna be depressed. You gotta get yourself up out this mess. Always seem to take it to the test. When there's no one, no one. Yeah, no one, no one."
4. THEY. - Dante's Creek (2017)
- What's the meaning of life? What's the meaning of your life? THEY.'s "Dante's Creek" is their own take on Paula Cole's hit "I Don't Want to Wait" and reflects on the day-to-day drudges of the grind. Depression can come from feeling a lack of purpose and this song may help you find yours. Don't wait for things to change on their own, change them yourself. Life is too short and purpose is a gift that everyone deserves. Even you.
"I don't wanna wait for our lives to be over. If it happened now would you take it how you left it? It's a give and take, so take your time, take me under. I wanna know, could you show me what I'm missing?"
5. Leven Kali - Smile (2017)
- Ending things on the plus side, Leven Kali is a new artist that has already garnered significant buzz over his single "Smile". Speaking candidly about anxiety, Leven tries to talk you down by focusing on the positive. He believes that no matter how bleak things may be on the outside, you can look deep within yourself in order to find something to smile about. One positive thought can start a chain reaction with great results. What's one thing that always makes you smile?
"I feel fine. You should try. Take some time. We'll be swine. You look so anxious but I know you wanna smile, baby. Beating slow. We can meditate right here in front of everybody, baby."
If you or someone you know is experiencing severe anxiety/depression, please note the resources below for a helping hand.
Anxiety and Depression Association of America | Online Resources
What songs are your therapy, ONTD?
Source | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 |
And Tycho.. my chillwave gods.
my absolute fave therapeutic music is Croatian Amor, one of my bb Loke Rahbek's many projects. especially the album 'Love Means Taking Action'.
"I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters always manages to lift me up, even if it's just momentarily. Same with "Heaven Is A Place On Earth" by Belinda Carlisle and "Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler.
Usually, though, when I'm feeling very depressed I tend to listen to ~angsty~ and sad music, often instrumental. I guess I hate myself, lol.
My go-to song is All Is Full of Love by Bjork. That song is everything. The lyrics provide instructions to the listener. It's so beautiful. Imma listen to it now!
I listen to a lot of Sondheim when I'm feeling overwhelmed. Not necessarily patter songs or anything like that but, like, "Something Just Broke" or "Move On" or something like that, depending on the cause
Also Tick, Tick, Boom. That was my high school anxiety show and I'm rediscovering it now that I'm closer 30.
i also like to listen to late 90s songs because they take me back to a time when life was simpler.
I listen to reggae when I need to calm down.