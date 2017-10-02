ONTD Roundup

If there is a hell, Paul Ryan is going straight to it. Reply

what did Shady Dracula do now? Reply

He posted his "thoughts and prayers" on twitter along with his usual mass shooting script that he has his writers at the white house muster up for him and saved on file. Reply

i hope so. he could always go to prison instead. Reply

Anyone who supports/gets money from the NRA should go to hell. Reply

yep Reply

I despise him. Reply

..........

putting this on pg 1 so newcomers will see

stay strong vegas people ♥

..........

Blood donation centers below #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/O9InGWW3P9 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) 2 October 2017

Agree..........putting this on pg 1 so newcomers will seestay strong vegas people ♥.......... Reply

Satan doesnt want him.

He can stick with his buddy, God. Reply

He is definitely going straight to hell. Bootstraps for me, and not for thee is super Catholic of him..rme Reply

He ain't going soon enough though. Reply

He has no spine Reply

You got: Clanky Dangleboots



Favorite spell: spinnavarus (instant personal space) Favorite ingredient: human tears Hobbies: playing xbox for hours on end



https://www.buzzfeed.com/lizamharvey/what-is-your-witch-name-1iqe2?utm_term=.toB3PgZ0Va#.vdrdaM6YbP Clanky DanglebootsFavorite spell: spinnavarus (instant personal space) Favorite ingredient: human tears Hobbies: playing xbox for hours on end Reply

lol I got the exact same answer Reply

You got: Verity Coldsfoot

Favorite spell: hipstoria (ability to make bad puns funny) Favorite ingredient: used dental floss Hobbies: listening to music you've never heard of Reply

You got: Flingella Finkerstein

Favorite spell: typilius (braiding hair) Favorite ingredient: dog food Hobbies: telling kids to get off your lawn Reply

You got: Kooky Snagglepuss



Favorite spell: flippicus (perfect pancakes) Favorite ingredient: Frog tongues Hobbies: scaring the crap out of yourself in the mirror





lmao Reply

You got: Autumnia Salem

Favorite spell: blaughary (ability to fill a person's bladder) Favorite ingredient: hole punch dots Hobbies: dancing like nobody's watching Reply

hahaha great halloween icon Reply

You got: Plunky Ravensphoot

Favorite spell: amporia (increases speaking volume) Favorite ingredient: windshield wiper fluid Hobbies: singing in the shower Reply

same Reply

Kooky Snagglepuss

Favorite spell: flippicus (perfect pancakes) Favorite ingredient: Frog tongues Hobbies: scaring the crap out of yourself in the mirror



cute :) Reply

same Reply

You got: Plunky Ravensphoot



Favorite spell: amporia (increases speaking volume)

Favorite ingredient: windshield wiper fluid

Hobbies: singing in the shower



lol ok Reply

Polgara Silvertongue

Favorite spell: zippimus (to forget someone's birthday)

Favorite ingredient: ginger hair Hobbies: hugging trees Reply

Clanky Dangleboots Reply

You got: Clanky Dangleboots

Favorite spell: spinnavarus (instant personal space) Favorite ingredient: human tears Hobbies: playing xbox for hours on end Reply

Verity Coldsfoot, lmao Reply

You got: Flingella Finkerstein



Favorite spell: typilius (braiding hair) Favorite ingredient: dog food Hobbies: telling kids to get off your lawn Reply

can i just say...fuck white people. Reply

*fuck white men Reply

smh @ this erasure

*fuck white straight men Reply

Nope, white women are on that bullshit too. Reply

all people are awful Reply

Pretty much. Reply

lol, white people are mad at you Reply

nope, fixed



fuck deranged american white men Reply

lmfao what is with the white women running in here to absolve themselves of any responsibility in upholding white supremacy?



it's like they really think they're on the same frontlines with poc... guess what you're not. as far as any person of color is concerned, you're just like your male counterparts. Reply

Yup Reply

So, the club thing with REformed friend went great.



he decided to give this random girl a lapdance for her birthday, and brought out the Magic Mike moves.





I'm going to Spirit Halloween in a little bit and I can't wait.



I'm so ready to decorate for the holidays. Reply

Hi friends, pls politicize my death the very moment I die. Reply

lol mte Reply

But I'm sure there will be fine people on both sides of your death. Reply

Hopefully because otherwise the casket will be tilted. Reply

lmao seriously Reply

I will be sure to point fingers at someone. Reply

I feel like a grinch because I actually hate fall and Halloween, lol. Fall to me means winter is coming. I like being cozy and certain other autumn things but I hate cold weather and early darkness. Reply

I use to hate fall & winter too cause I can't stand the cold, but thanks to global warming my area of SoCal doesn't get that cold anymore so we basically just have fall. Reply

we've had weird winters lately. sometimes it's warm, sometimes it's like -30, so it's all over the place. Reply

I like fall but I'm not into the Halloween part of it really, like I like pumpkin picking but that's just as much fall as it is halloween to me lol, I get what you mean about the cold weather though. Reply

MTE. That time when it's dark when I leave for work and dark when I get back home really fucks me up. Reply

Me too, so much. I'm like FUCK YOUR PUMPKINS but it really just means "fuck my SAD and the short days" even though fall decorations are basically celebrating the beginning of feeling awful for a few months D: Reply

Halloween is the only good holiday though.



Don't you have cider mills where you live? Reply

SAME. i legit hate halloween. i like the weather but people are so ott about halloween shit. it's so annoying. i'm done with ur pumpkin bs! Reply

I feel the exact same way. I hate October through February. Reply

This is me with Christmas. I hate Christmas. Reply

i love halloween but i spend months dreading daylight savings. i hate when it gets dark earlier and then we turn the clock back it makes me miserabllllllle Reply

The holidays in general make me really depressed. The beginning of October just signifies the worst 3 months of the year are beginning. Reply

yeah, i'll never understand fall/winter people. give me warm weather and late sunsets please. Reply

Same, I’ve been groggy for the past couple weeks and just wanna sleep forever. I HATE dark mornings and Congress pushing back the end of DST to fucking November is very high on the list of reasons I hate Republicans Reply

same. we never get the fun autumn weather, just shitty rain and wind. and i have no friends to celebrate halloween with Reply

i only like halloween. everything else about fall sucks Reply

I was determined to stay positive, stay away from the news and stay offline this morning until I looked at my phone's lock screen and saw the alert. I've been on the verge of tears for a week now, worried about family in PR and angry over that issue. I'm not going to ask when this will end bc I know it won't. I have to find ways to cope. Reply

Me too 💔 Reply

hugs



here's a funny video to cheer you up

trying to avoid all responsibilities like pic.twitter.com/VvB940iHgE — Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalPics) 1 October 2017

i feel yahugshere's a funny video to cheer you up Reply

aww, thank you bb! Reply

What a sad day. Can't believe we still have to go through this crap. Reply

its amazing what we constantly wake up to Reply

I am so tired . So angry Reply

It feels like these things always come in clusters. The terrorist attacks in France and Canada and then this mass shooting. It just seems like it's always silent for a little while and then shit kicks off. Reply

Ho hum Reply

Anyone use hyaluronic acid? How do you like it? Reply

i love it, it really makes a difference with keeping my skin hydrated! it was so dry and gross before, i can't believe i thought that was normal skin.. Reply

My mom got yelled at by five republicans today because she had the gall to say we need gun control. Reply

preach mama! Reply

lol they love yelling at people but hate being yelled at Reply

did she get yelled at for ~politicizing the event? Reply

She got yelled at for saying we shouldn't have such easy access to guns. They all yelled back that 'guns don't kill people. People do' Reply

Yesterday I send in a book post but it was rejected because the mod (who rejected it) thought it was already been posted but it haven't (unless the mod confused it with another post?) Reply

exactly like Ms Grotke from Recess held the door open for me. Her hair was even in a triangle.



On a more upbeat note, as I was coming out of my building this morning, a woman who looked exactly like Ms Grotke from Recess held the door open for me. Her hair was even in a triangle.

lol thats cute Reply

I honestly can't believe Disney Channel inserted such a woke character into their show. Reply

you should have asked for a pic Reply

So I posted last week about having a cough and nothing helping. It's gotten worse since then so I went to the doc finally (I usually avoid at all costs) and found out I have bronchitis. Got prescribed 3 different meds including an inhaler, all of which came up to over $100 WITH insurance. Ugh.



Edited at 2017-10-02 04:25 pm (UTC)

Ugh. Coughs are THE WORST. The meds are so expensive. Reply

Yeah, the inhaler by itself was almost $60 but that'll be best for my immediate symptoms which are making me miserable! I haven't gotten a good night's sleep in almost a week because I either wake up coughing, or I sleep propped up so I don't cough as much but it's not as comfortable to sleep that way :/ Reply

Ugh nooo! That sucks. I'm sorry, bb Reply

ugh bronchitis sucksss. If they have you antibiotics I hope they work fast Reply

hot damn, dude. feel better soon! Reply

bb :((( get well soon Reply

Oh man, bronchitis sucks :( Hope you get better soon! Reply

