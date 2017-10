it sounds ugly, tbh :/ i don't like her whisper-singing, tho Reply

I didn't really get anything from that snippet but YES give us a deluxe edition! Reply

I know she won't but I want her to win AOTY. Melodrama is so fucking good but I know the Grammys aren't based on quality.



So ginger troll will probably take it all. Reply

I need a full length version of Loveless Reply

Give me a deluxe, bitch! Melodrama is still on heavy rotation, such a good album. Reply

Nnnn gurl



Maybe it has a good instrumental? Reply

I'm currently listening to Melodrama (Sober II playing rn) and I love it so far. Soooo good. I don't remember loving Pure Heroine, so I'm pleasantly surprised. Reply

I love 6 songs off Melodrama, i dont listen to the ballads. But i really like the mood of the album. Reply

