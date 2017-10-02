lol this is cute. he took it like a good sport. Reply

lawd he looks sickly in that still, its like the gingerness is killing him. Reply

That haircut also doesn't fit him. Reply

Thanks for posting. He's so humble and genuine. Domhnall and Brendan will always be among my faves. They need to do another film together. Reply

he is so charming Reply

I love him so much. Have we talked about the time he was up against his dad for a BIFA and Brendan won and he had to accept it for him? I was ugly-laughing so much. Reply

wtf i just found out his dad is brendan gleeson? who played mad eye moody in harry potter 4?



the fuck??? Reply

Hahaha, yes! Moody is Bill Weasley's dad, plot twist! And there's another brother, Brian, who was also in mother!. And I think a third one. They are my fave next to the Skarsgards <33333 Reply

And he played bill



Which is even more crazy when you see this line (paraphrasing) "bill resembled mad eye moody now" Reply

what the fuck, he played bill?!?!?!



who was married to fleur?!?!?!?



i need to sit down and process this Reply

Yes and that line I quoted is from the book and was written before he played Bill so like it's a double mindfuck. Reply

I just watched the clip for this and it was amazing. Reply

I saw mother! just for him and he had 5min of screen time tops. I want my money back.



American Made was ok, tough. Not worth going to the movies for but not awful either. I feel like that Christopher Robin movie will be trash but I will watch anyways. Reply

he was fucking terrifying in mother! i just saw it ln and i am reeling Reply

Yeah, I may be biased but he was really good in it, I think he really sold it.

Star Wars is wasting his potential as a villain. Reply

He's amazing and I want to sit on his face. Bye. Reply

No idea who this is but he was cute in the video Reply

he's precious. sucks that his SW character is awful in every way. Reply

