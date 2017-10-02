Baby boy Speidi has arrived
Exclusive: #HeidiMontag and #SpencerPratt welcome their first child! https://t.co/k7msEFOfq4— Us Weekly (@usweekly) 2. Oktober 2017
Gunner Stone was born yesterday
quotes from his parents:
Heidi: "We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy. It was the hardest and most rewarding experience."
Spencer: "Officially the most lit day of my life."
I hope this aint true
truly america's child. str8 yts...
"Gunner" is giving me "I'm naming him for my great great grandfather from Norway, I've done no research" teas
Yeah their spelling is dumb af
Gunner Stone sounds like something from a JRPG.
(Is Gunner normal? Or is that just cause I grew up in the gun happy south??????)
I love this lol
...I am wrong, that guy spells it Gunnar. Only a tiny of fraction of ONTDers could remember Nelson anyway