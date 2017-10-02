Baby boy Speidi has arrived

Enzo is shaking. Reply

Lmao poor Enzo Reply

It was hilarious how obvious Spencer's hate for that child was. Reply

the disdain



lmao Reply

Looking back I have no idea how I kept watching that trash lmao so fake, weird and awkward... Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao Reply

lmao irl Reply

oh god, I saw his comment about lit and hoped this was his first child and then assumed it was based on the post, but your comment makes it sound like he has another kid?



I hope this aint true Reply

i really love her. jury's still out when it comes to him tho. Reply

His love for hummingbirds doesn't persuade you? Reply

lmao it's his love for crystals i'm partial to, the hummingbirds kinda leave me cold Reply

That's certainly a name. Reply

Typical baby name tbh. I thought they'd chose Hunter or smth lol Reply

lol "gunner"

truly america's child. str8 yts...



Edited at 2017-10-02 02:20 pm (UTC)

I like it, reminds me of the dude who played Leatherface Reply

Gunnar is a very common Scandinavian name tho



"Gunner" is giving me "I'm naming him for my great great grandfather from Norway, I've done no research" teas Reply

Lol



Yeah their spelling is dumb af Reply

Gunner Stone sounds like something from a JRPG. Reply

Gunner lmfao wtf hope he never goes to med school. Or does Reply

I'm not a fan of those hyper masculine names. Let your kid be who he is. Naming him Gunmetal Explosion Jones won't make him like football or be "tough," as much as you may value those things. Reply

lmfao Reply

Wow, what a normal name....I'm so disappointed



(Is Gunner normal? Or is that just cause I grew up in the gun happy south??????)

I feel like I've heard it quite a bit and also I think of the show Nashville. Reply

That's what I know it from! Reply

One of our store managers named his kid Gunner earlier this year! Reply

i think brandon flowers has a son named gunner or gunnar. it does sound very southern to me. (also cos of nashville) Reply

Normal in Scandinavia (or Gunnar is) :D Reply

It's usually spelled Gunnar. Reply

no gunnar and gunner are pronounced completely differently Reply

Poor kid. Reply

If there is anyone who should NOT be a parent, it's Spencer. I remember watching him on some dumb reality show years ago (it had D-list "celebrities" out in the woods) and that guy has an insane, hair-trigger temper. Any little thing would send him into a screaming, maniacal rage. I remember a black woman on the show irritated him somehow and he started jumping around in front of her like a lunatic and shrieking gorilla noises at her. No child should have a parent that unstable. Reply

He does most of that shit for attention. He acted insane on celeb big brother when he first did it but when he came back years later he was boring and normal because they decided they didn't wanna be the villains of the house. Reply

he's a reality tv troll, that's not his irl behaviour Reply

Ikr, I can't imagine him as a sane parent in any way. Couple that with Heidi's extreme insecurity/lack of self-esteem and their combined need to milk everything in their lives for attention and this kid will have a tough road ahead. But I hope I'm wrong. Reply

"Officially the most lit day of my life."



I love this lol Reply

hahaha Reply

I've never heard the name Gunner before, but I'm also not from an English-speaking country. Honestly, anything that has the word "gun" in it makes me go eeeeeek... Reply

There's a guy at my office whose nickname is Gunner but I still don't know why. I think one of the Nelson brothers is also a Gunner, stand by



...I am wrong, that guy spells it Gunnar. Only a tiny of fraction of ONTDers could remember Nelson anyway

Oh yeah, I've heard of the name Gunnar. Isn't it Scandinavian or something like that? And I think it's pronounced differently? Reply

Yeah the two gross blonde twins who had a hit song in the early 90s. Their daddy Ricky was a fucking dreamboat. Reply

Oh lord, I had the biggest crush on Matthew and Gunnar Nelson in the early 1990s! Haha! I was 13? They looked like sexy barbie dolls. Reply

