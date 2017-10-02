Fiona Apple and St. Vincent Perform Together!
Queen Fiona Apple invited St. Vincent’s Annie Clark to join her set at Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, Texas. Fiona and Annie played “Pale September” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Money Changes Everything” together. Last month, Fiona played her first show of 2017 at Ohana Festival, and confirmed that a new album is in progress.
st_vincent Fiona. I have no words. You saved my life. Thank you. I will love you forever.
Money Changes Everything:
PALE SEPTEMBER:
Fiona dancing with an awestruck Annie:
Sleep To Dream:
Anything We Want:
Fast As You Can:
On The Bound:
The First Taste:
😍
St Vincent is such a cornball.
Fionaaaa! I'm so happy to see her performing again! I just love seeing her beautiful face!!!!
