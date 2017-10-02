Fiona Apple and St. Vincent Perform Together!

Fiona is looking really good! <3 Reply

Nothing but love for and admiration of Fiona.



St Vincent is such a cornball.

honestly, if i came within a block of fiona apple i would probably burst into tears from being so ~moved. i love her.

Me too. I've seen her in concert twice and it was completely overwhelming and incredible both times

i've never had the chance to see her live, there was always a conflict with either exams or something else school related, but next time she's where i am i'm going, fuck it

Do it!! She is outstanding live, in the top 3 of anyone I've ever seen.

like...she's a genius and we don't deserve her



Reply

QUEEN OF TURNING FINGERS INTO FISTS!! FIST ME FIONA APPLE!

fiona apple saved all of our lives

Fionaaaa! I'm so happy to see her performing again! I just love seeing her beautiful face!!!!

Yas, Fiona!!! Now drop that 5th masterpiece and wake me up inside

I want to get woked inside too!! Where you at F5??



I want to get woked inside too!! Where you at F5??

Omg now that's a duo. I want a collab

My former faves. Some past version of myself is melting right now.

Fiona is incredible!

does anyone know if there are any hand written lyrics from Tidal that was ever released? I have a tattoo idea for Pale September that I would love to have in her actual handwriting

2 I've never seen any handwritten Tidal lyrics. Here are a couple of examples of her handwriting if that helps: 1 3 . Her writing is a little different in this one - I remember reading this at work, and having to go to the bathroom so I could cry my eyes out.

fiona is everything

I'm not into St Vincent much even tho I have a couple of her albums but Pale September is one of my favorite songs ever i always thought it was slept on for some reason! Like its a repeat song for me. I love love Fiona

fiona is my absolute favorite and I need to see her live, somehow I always miss her



Edited at 2017-10-02 03:59 pm (UTC) Reply

