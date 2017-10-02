Little Mix will release "Glory Days: The Platinum Edition" next month
- Little Mix will release Glory Days: The Platinum Edition on November 24.
- The album will include three new songs, Touch (ft. Kid Ink), No More Sad Songs (ft. Machine Gun Kelly), Power (ft. Stormzy), Reggaetón Lento (Remix) with CNCO and a never-before-seen documentary that goes behind the scenes of their world tour.
- Little Mix's next sold out UK arena tour coincides with the repackaged album, with 37 dates taking place across October and November.
I'm just glad they aren't releasing a completely new album already. The whole "an album per year" thing is getting boring.
sold out arena tour, that is ;D
how much has GD sold so far? has it caught up to the sales of the previous album?
also, same, OP. hope they take their time with the next album (and ditch the label and the hangers-on)
just coming in here to say that the acoustic version of touch is tear inducing. like....oh my gawd. the regular version already slaps but this...whew henny
lol awful choice of words
iif they don't put the work in and just end up singing drivel they are given by their label/ mediocre writers in "writing camps", we end up with their voices being wasted on shit like Black Magic and Shout out etc- that's boring.
Glory days was a great album anyway.
Lol you keep changing the subject.
i'm not sure how you can not understand that the more time they spend on touring the less time they have to actually be involved on the albums their label keeps insisting on pushing out every year
Yeah, I don't see how it's the release schedule that is "boring", only the music is lacklustre.
and they still managed to produce great albums with Salute and Glory days so I'm not complaining
Gives me hope that they will try with the next album.
Glory Days was NOT for me, and I was a fan of Get Weird lol.
Anywho, I'll probably end up getting it lbr
Silly.
i love these messy bitches
