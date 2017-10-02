Little Mix will release "Glory Days: The Platinum Edition" next month

Little Mix's next UK arena tour coincides with the repackaged album, with 37 dates taking place across October and November.



sold out arena tour, that is ;D



how much has GD sold so far? has it caught up to the sales of the previous album?













also, same, OP. hope they take their time with the next album (and ditch the label and the hangers-on) Reply

Little mix featuring Reply

i mean....ok dot gif



just coming in here to say that the acoustic version of touch is tear inducing. like....oh my gawd. the regular version already slaps but this...whew henny Reply

how is a new album every year "boring"??



lol awful choice of words Reply

It is boring. Bye. Reply

because when they actually put work into the albums, they can come up with some interesting shit (i know Move is maybe not the best example, because people either love it or hate it, but it's still the most original song they've done)



iif they don't put the work in and just end up singing drivel they are given by their label/ mediocre writers in "writing camps", we end up with their voices being wasted on shit like Black Magic and Shout out etc- that's boring. Reply

Move was released only a year after their previous album, so what is your point???? Lol Reply

that that's the record they actually worked on themselves, unlike the majority of this last one for example Reply

And that has nothing to do with their yearly release schedule.



Glory days was a great album anyway. Reply

i mean, it has a little bit to do with it since even the Salute tour was nowhere near as big and time consuming as the tours for GW and Glory Days but whatever Reply

So now we are talking about tours???



Lol you keep changing the subject. Reply

wtf



i'm not sure how you can not understand that the more time they spend on touring the less time they have to actually be involved on the albums their label keeps insisting on pushing out every year Reply

Yeah, I don't see how it's the release schedule that is "boring", only the music is lacklustre. Reply

exactly.



and they still managed to produce great albums with Salute and Glory days so I'm not complaining Reply

Gives me hope that they will try with the next album.

Glory Days was NOT for me, and I was a fan of Get Weird lol. Reply

So there's no completely new, never-heard song on the re-release? Meh. But good for them - GD spent like the whole year in the top twenty. At this point, if they don't get a BRIT nomination for best album it's a travesty. Besides Ed, who is selling as well as they are? Reply

I think they meant 3 new tracks plus those remixes Reply

3 new songs + the "remixes" of their old songs. Reply

I definitely read that as saying that the 3 new songs were the versions with features and then I was, like, "wait...that's 4 songs....?" And then I figured it out. Just thought y'all would like to know my thought process. ;)



Anywho, I'll probably end up getting it lbr Reply

I'm just getting it because of the documentary. Reply

Yes the documentary sounds fun! But hopefully the new songs will actually be new and will be great! Reply

I love reggaeton lento remix. shame about that video. Reply

I hate the video. You can tell they weren’t even in the same room. It’s not like either of these two groups were super busy. They should have done a great video that could have helped the song and the exposure.



Silly. Reply

but that would mean Syco spending money so... Reply

yeah, it could be so much better. The only thing I loved about it was Jesy's boobs Reply

what the fuck is this? Did they really forgot the edit the part out? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/14Ua4eFVRJ — Nab (@mixersversion) September 30, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-02 03:14 pm (UTC) Reply

lmaoo Reply

yesss! I'm excited for new music and for the documentary Reply

they peaked w salute, poor dat Reply

