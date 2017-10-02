Hair

Little Mix will release "Glory Days: The Platinum Edition" next month


  • Little Mix will release Glory Days: The Platinum Edition on November 24.

  • The album will include three new songs, Touch (ft. Kid Ink), No More Sad Songs (ft. Machine Gun Kelly), Power (ft. Stormzy), Reggaetón Lento (Remix) with CNCO and a never-before-seen documentary that goes behind the scenes of their world tour.

  • Little Mix's next sold out UK arena tour coincides with the repackaged album, with 37 dates taking place across October and November.


I'm just glad they aren't releasing a completely new album already. The whole "an album per year" thing is getting boring.
