Kail Lowry announces 3rd son's name, two months after giving birth
Caption: "Lux Russell, 08/05/17 💕 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4” born at 3 am on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official 💛 thank you to @shophighway3 for our first personalized blanket to announce."
-Lux is her third baby with third baby daddy, Chris Lopez
-Also mom to Isaac, with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, with Javi Marroquin
(source)
oh my god, it's so bad. russell lux would be okay but the other way around?? just makes me think of virgin diaries. names post?
Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag named their kid Gunner Stone and i cringed irl
My daughters middle name is Lux.
Lol that's where I got it from.
Edited at 2017-10-02 02:01 pm (UTC)
Can we talk about Brianna for a sec? She's not a great person either but it's nice to see a hispanic teen mom on the show.
I hope she used her last name for all the kids.