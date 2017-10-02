Kail Lowry announces 3rd son's name, two months after giving birth

never seen so much hair on a baby Reply

for real, lol Reply

mte Reply

it looks straight up *lush* Reply

lol, that's how much hair i had. that said, i'm brown, so it wasn't really a surprise. Reply

My friend's baby was born looking like she was wearing a wig. It's so weird but she's a cutie. Reply

i remember being shocked at how much hair suri had when she was a baby Reply

it honestly looks like a wig. Reply

Lux is a nice name, but i don't like Russell.



Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag named their kid Gunner Stone and i cringed irl Reply

gunner pratt sounds awful Reply

Gun Store was my first read and probably not that far off. Reply

My daughters middle name is Lux. Reply

lux reminds me of life unexpected Reply

same Reply

lmao, instead of the virgin suicides? oh @ your cultural capital tbh imo Reply

lmaoo Reply

i've never got around to watching/reading it :( Reply

it's ok. very white. Reply

its ok. its very white (2) Reply

That's immediately where my mind went. Reply

Lol that's where I got it from. Reply

lmao first thing i thought of Reply

Wow, that kid has a full head of hair. But I admit I have no idea about the hair situation with 2 month old babies, so maybe that's... normal? All I know is that my mom used to always tell me I was born with lots of hair (on my head AND body), then a little while later it all fell out and I was a bald baby for months. Reply

Cute kid. But from what I saw on teen mom, she seems like she has a lot of issues. Good luck to the kid. Reply

i love the name lux tbqh Reply

I'm sry that her kids have a racist POS like her as a mother smdh Reply

idk much about her but...does she have some kind of fetish? Reply

idk about this last dude but yes her first two kids' dads are latino and she freaked after her oldest got a haircut from his dad that "little white boys don't get" Reply

aww what a cute kid <3



Edited at 2017-10-02 02:01 pm (UTC) Reply

bent_ley i can’t wait to hear’s thoughts during next week’s feathers in my hair Reply

hahaha! i feel like it's better than nixon Reply

She has a type... Reply

I thought Lux was a Harry Potter spell somewhere. Reply

Sounds like it would be. Or a maship of Lumos and Nox. Reply

It's Latin, something like relating to light; definitely sounds very witchy. Reply

she seems like a terrible human being but i'm jealous she has adorable children. Her oldest is so sensitive and sweet and her middle one is such a character. This baby will probably also have a fun personality being surrounded by the brothers.



Can we talk about Brianna for a sec? She's not a great person either but it's nice to see a hispanic teen mom on the show. Reply

agreed, kail is messy af but her kids seem really grounded. isaac is so sweet it kills me! Reply

lux reminds me of



loool srk Reply

hi this is my jack russell terrier LUX Reply

Lux does remind me of The Virgin Suicides, one of the very rare cases where I loved the book and the movie.



I hope she used her last name for all the kids. Reply

jw why at your last sentence? idc about kids getting their father's last name bc that's obviously patriarchal nonsense but I'd rather her latino bbs have their paternal surnames than their racist gringo mom's Reply

In this case because she's got 3 different children with 3 different men, if she uses her surname the kids would have the same last name rather than every single person in their family having different last names. I always found it super annoying at school, particularly elementary school, having a different last name to my mom. Reply

I get that. my mom gave me my (abusive, rapist) dad's last name to appease her parents but if it wasn't so costly I'd have taken changed to hers years ago Reply

I've known more than one woman who legally changed her name for that exact reason. Reply

the two older boys have their dads last names, we're not sure about the baby's last name yet Reply

def should have been russell lux. he looks like a russell. although on snap last week she was talking about reggie which i wish she had picked Reply

I pushed hard for Lux as a middle name with our daughter but my husband wasn't sold. Reply

