



First of all, Michael is a fucking badass from now on. She dropped those criminals in the canteen like the fucking ball on New Year's Eve AND saved everybody's ungrateful asses during the trip to the USS Glenn. That bitch crawled through a Jefferies tube and quoted Alice in Wonderland while she was being chased by whatever the FUCK that nightmare creature was, then she dropped out of the ceiling and into the shuttlecraft?? Bitch when will your sci fi faves E V E R, that is some straight up Commander Shepard shit. Also Amanda and Michael bonding over earth literature is <3



Second of all, Jason Isaacs is a shifty ass motherfucker and I don't trust him or his accent AT ALL, idgaf how many fortune cookies he wants to ply a bitch with. The tribble on his desk was cute af tho. His name is Gabriel Lorca tho, like the poet? lol Commander Landry is also shifty but she could get it tbh. Landry and Lorca seem like they might have a ~thing going on. Michael's roommate is adorkable and her haircape is glorious. Saru is all about that career come up and I'm not mad at his hustle nor the grudging but obvious respect he has for Burnham. Anthony Rapp's character needs to be jettisoned out of the nearest airlock tho, he can gtfo



Now as far as the plot goes, I don't buy for one fucking second that all the Discovery is doing is looking for new ways to advance their propulsion systems. Using those organic little things to Apparate to any location seems kind of inefficient if the drawback is that when you fuck up, you create mutant rabid creatures that maul people. Or is that not how it worked, idk I was a little confused with all the psuedo science technobabble, but I'll go with it.



Overall, I liked our first look at the Discovery. There's definitely some weird shit going on. Of course the glaring drawback of this episode was the UTTER AND IGNORANT LACK OF THE ONE TRUE QUEEN PHILIPPA GEORGIOU WHICH I EXPECT THEM TO RECTIFY BY NEXT WEEK PLEASE AND THANK YOU



