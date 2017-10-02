October 2nd, 2017, 04:56 pm violet_crumble9 Star Trek: Disco 1x04 Promo "The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry" SourceThoughts? Tagged: netflix, sci-fi, star trek, television - cbs, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
[Spoiler (click to open)]
First of all, Michael is a fucking badass from now on. She dropped those criminals in the canteen like the fucking ball on New Year's Eve AND saved everybody's ungrateful asses during the trip to the USS Glenn. That bitch crawled through a Jefferies tube and quoted Alice in Wonderland while she was being chased by whatever the FUCK that nightmare creature was, then she dropped out of the ceiling and into the shuttlecraft?? Bitch when will your sci fi faves E V E R, that is some straight up Commander Shepard shit. Also Amanda and Michael bonding over earth literature is <3
Second of all, Jason Isaacs is a shifty ass motherfucker and I don't trust him or his accent AT ALL, idgaf how many fortune cookies he wants to ply a bitch with. The tribble on his desk was cute af tho. His name is Gabriel Lorca tho, like the poet? lol Commander Landry is also shifty but she could get it tbh. Landry and Lorca seem like they might have a ~thing going on. Michael's roommate is adorkable and her haircape is glorious. Saru is all about that career come up and I'm not mad at his hustle nor the grudging but obvious respect he has for Burnham. Anthony Rapp's character needs to be jettisoned out of the nearest airlock tho, he can gtfo
Now as far as the plot goes, I don't buy for one fucking second that all the Discovery is doing is looking for new ways to advance their propulsion systems. Using those organic little things to Apparate to any location seems kind of inefficient if the drawback is that when you fuck up, you create mutant rabid creatures that maul people. Or is that not how it worked, idk I was a little confused with all the psuedo science technobabble, but I'll go with it.
Overall, I liked our first look at the Discovery. There's definitely some weird shit going on. Of course the glaring drawback of this episode was the UTTER AND IGNORANT LACK OF THE ONE TRUE QUEEN PHILIPPA GEORGIOU WHICH I EXPECT THEM TO RECTIFY BY NEXT WEEK PLEASE AND THANK YOU
Edited at 2017-10-02 07:25 am (UTC)
Oh no. Is Anthony Rapp's character stereotypical or vindictive?
I'm concerned because he and Wilson Cruz aren't that good at serious acting from what I've seen them in
michael is sf badass, haters can jump out the nearest airlock tbh
this show still doesn't quite feel like star trek to me and i'm still not buying at a prequel but i'm enjoying it a lot minus like you said the lack of TRUE QUEEN PHILLIPPA GEORGIOU also I loved when michael was like "captain" at the roommate
SO.
Solid episode. Good introductions to the new characters that are going to be a part of the rest of the series.
BUT
Again with me being annoyed by the setting of the series.
We KNOW that Starfleet will be victorious over the Klingons. We KNOW that this super special kind of fuel/transportation thing won’t work because if it did, then Voyager would have been a much shorter series. lol.
Having the entire show set against a backdrop of war is fine and gives a cohesive feel… BUT I MISS THE EPISODIC NATURE OF THE OLDER SERIES. I liked seeing all kinds of planets and cultures and the vast number of conflicts and stories that could arise from that with all the naval gazing philosophical sci fi bullshit.
So I hope Discovery gives us more of that in the future.
ALSO, tonight I came to the realization that if this were set post-Voyager, then Michael's foster parent could have been TUVOK AND NOW I'M ANGRY THAT THIS ISN'T THE CASE.
Tuvok as Michael's foster parent would have been amazing.
Edited at 2017-10-02 10:10 am (UTC)
I grew up with Star Trek so it's hard for me to say what this show would be like to a newbie because as someone familiar with the lore and the way the universe is set up, I know what's going on. I think that they give enough context clues for basic understanding and you can just like... not worry about the rest? Idk! It's a solid show though, so watch the first two episodes and see how you feel?
and there's a lil purring fluffy thing, which i am looking forward to seeing more of.
I really miss Capt. Philippa Georgiou though. She was the character I connected with most.
Edited at 2017-10-02 08:45 am (UTC)
Ooh I like that idea!! That would have been really interesting... maybe somebody will write a fanfic with the roles reversed 🙃
Oh my god, Jason Isaacs. Light of my life, fire of my loins.
Another fantastic episode. Tilly was fun too, and I liked steely Landry a LOT