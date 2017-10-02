Taylor Swift May Have Dropped A Sneak Peek Of Her Next Single
Everyone knows Taylor Swift has a partnership with UPS. Everyone also knows she's very strategic with the way she handle her image, brand, and music releases. She may have dropped her next song in a UPS commercial.
GUYS.SOMEONE TOOK THE MUSIC FROM TAYLOR’S NEW UPS COMMERCIAL & SLOWED THE MUSIC DOWN. IT APPEARS TO BE A NEW SONG CALLED “RIP OFF THE PAGE” pic.twitter.com/jn17NplDl1— Boy Swiftie (@songwriterr4) September 30, 2017
A Swiftie slowed down the track and claims it's Taylor singing "rip off the page." Some of her fans think she's releasing her next song, "Rip Off The Page."
ONTD, are you ready for Taylor Swift's Blackout era?
damn yeah lmao
I just created another one to apply for ontd. I don't post blogs and all that stuff, so I look inactive most of the time. probably the reason why I always get denied.
Anyway, hi!
hellONTD
2015 me is seething at 2017 me liking Taylor now.
