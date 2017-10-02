carly rae jepsen - smelling the roses

Taylor Swift May Have Dropped A Sneak Peek Of Her Next Single



Everyone knows Taylor Swift has a partnership with UPS. Everyone also knows she's very strategic with the way she handle her image, brand, and music releases. She may have dropped her next song in a UPS commercial.



A Swiftie slowed down the track and claims it's Taylor singing "rip off the page." Some of her fans think she's releasing her next song, "Rip Off The Page."



ONTD, are you ready for Taylor Swift's Blackout era?
